Expedeon : Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

06/30/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Heidelberg (pta051/30.06.2020/18:04) - Announcement

1 , Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ,

a) , Name , Joseph M. Fernandez Roth IRA

2 , Reason for the notification ,

a) , Position/status , In close relationship

, , Mr Joseph M. Fernandez

, , Director

b) , Initial notification ,

3 , Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ,

a) , Name , 4basebio AG

b) , LEI , 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10

4 , Details of the transaction(s) ,

a) , Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument , Share

, Identification code , DE000A2YN801

b) , Nature of the transaction , Purchase

c) , Price(s) , Volume(s)

, 2.02 EUR , 1,381.68 EUR

d) , Aggregated price , Aggregated volume

, 2.02 EUR , 1,381.68 EUR

e) , Date of the transaction , 29.06.2020 UTC+2

f) , Place of the transaction , Jane Street Financial Ltd - Systematic Internaliser

, MIC , JSSI

(end)

emitter: 4basebio AG

address: Waldhofer Str. 102, 69123 Heidelberg

country: Germany

contact person: Robert Mayer

phone: +49 171 3876540

e-mail: robert.mayer@4basebio.com

website: investors.4basebio.com

ISIN(s): DE000A2YN801 (share)

stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20200630051 ]

Disclaimer

4basebio AG published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 17:08:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Lanckriet Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph M. Fernández Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Roth Chief Financial Officer
Pilar de la Huerta Martinez Member-Supervisory Board
Timothy Paul McCarthy Member-Supervisory Board
