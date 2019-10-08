Log in
4D pharma plc    DDDD   GB00BJL5BR07

4D PHARMA PLC

(DDDD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/08 04:37:46 am
122 GBp   +17.31%
04:41a4D Pharma Enters Vaccine Collaboration With Merck & Co.
DJ
4D Pharma Enters Vaccine Collaboration With Merck & Co.

0
10/08/2019 | 04:41am EDT

By Sarah Sloat

4D Pharma plc said Tuesday that it has entered a vaccine collaboration with Merck & Co. (MRK), in which it could receive more than $347.5 million in payments and may lead to Merck taking a stake in the U.K. company.

The research-collaboration and option-to-license agreement is specifically with MSD, a trade name of Merck, 4D said. As part of the deal, 4D aims to discover and develop live biotherapeutics, a class of medicines, as vaccines in up to three indications. The U.S. Federal Drug Administration defines live biotherapeutics as products containing a live organism--such as bacteria--used for the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease.

The deal gives 4D the right to have MSD purchase $5 million in ordinary 4D shares in the first year of collaboration, subject to certain conditions. On top of an upfront cash payment for each indication, 4D will be eligible to receive up to $347.5 million in option exercise and development and regulatory milestone payments, and tiered royalties on annual net sales of any licensed products resulting from the collaboration, it said.

MSD will be responsible for development, manufacturing and commercialization following the exercise of any of exclusive options, 4D said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
4D PHARMA PLC 16.35% 120.85 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
MERCK AND COMPANY -0.72% 84.39 Delayed Quote.10.44%
MERCK KGAA 0.64% 102.85 Delayed Quote.13.58%
MERCK LTD -2.56% 4373.15 End-of-day quote.38.83%
MRK HOLDINGS INC. -1.13% 175 End-of-day quote.25.90%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -33,9 M
Net income 2019 -27,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,59x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,35x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 68,1 M
Chart 4D PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
4D pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4D PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 500,00  GBp
Last Close Price 104,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 381%
Spread / Average Target 381%
Spread / Lowest Target 381%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Peyton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Robert Norwood Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Dunbar Finance Director
Alexander James Stevenson Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
John D. Weinberg Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4D PHARMA PLC-0.72%81
GILEAD SCIENCES0.29%80 268
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.05%43 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.01%30 354
GENMAB24.68%13 196
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.22.92%8 252
