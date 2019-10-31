4iG : Disclosure of Ownership

4iG Public Limited Company (registered seat: 8 Montevideo Street, HU-1037 Budapest; company registration number: 01-10-044993, hereinafter: 4iG Plc.) hereby informs its Esteemed Investors as well as the participants of the financial and capital market that on the 31st of October 2019 the Board of Directors has decided - by its resolution No. 1/2019 (X.31.) - that in case Magyar Telekom Plc. (registered seat: 36 Könyves Kálmán körút, HU-1097 Budapest; company registration number: 01-10-041928) as seller and 4iG Plc., as buyer agree on the terms and conditions regarding the acquisition of T-Systems Hungary Ltd. (registered seat: 36 Könyves Kálmán körút, HU-1097 Budapest; company registration number: 01-10-044852), then a share capital increase by share premium amounting to HUF 30,000,000,000. - i.e. thirty billion Hungarian forints will be performed through the contribution provided by KZF Vagyonkezelő Kft. (registered seat: 8 Montevideo Street, HU-1037 Budapest; company registration number: 01-09-294248; hereinafter: KZF) until the 31st of December 2019.

The planned share capital increase will be carried out by the issue of 4iG shares with a par value of HUF 20. - i.e. twenty Hungarian forints per share and an issue value of HUF 700, i.e. seven hundred Hungarian forints per share which will be used to increase the share capital (registered capital) by HUF 857,142,840. - i.e. eight hundred fifty-seven million one hundred forty-two thousand eight hundred forty Hungarian forints and the capital reserve by HUF 29,142,857,160. - i.e. twenty-nine billion one hundred forty-two million eight hundred fifty-seven thousand one hundred sixty Hungarian forints.

The KZF undertakes - related to the planned increase of share capital - not to sell the shares acquired during the share capital increase for a period of 2 (two) years from the date of its admission to the trading on the stock exchange (Lock-Up Period).

The Company's related amount of equity per share may increase more than seven times as result of the share capital increase.

31st of October 2019, Budapest

4iG Plc.

Board of Directors

