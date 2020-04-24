4imprint : 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) – Change of Arrangements

This announcement provides an update to 4imprint's AGM arrangements as detailed in the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting, published on 27 March 2020.

In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, the UK Government has extended 'Stay at Home Measures' prohibiting, amongst other things, non-essential travel and public gatherings of more than two people.

In light of these measures, the AGM will be run as a closed meeting, with the minimum number of directors or employees of the Company attending to ensure that the meeting is quorate. The meeting will be conducted without a presentation or a question and answer session. Unfortunately, owing to the 'Stay at Home Measures', shareholders or others attempting to attend the AGM in person will not be permitted entry. We hope that shareholders understand that we are taking these steps to protect our shareholders, employees and the Board.

The AGM venue has been changed and the meeting will now be held at the offices of 4imprint Direct Ltd, Cobra Court, 5 Ball Green, Trafford Park, Manchester, M32 0QT and not at the offices of Peel Hunt in London. The time and date of the AGM remain as 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday 5 May 2020 and the business to be conducted remains as set out in the AGM Notice, except that Resolution 3, to approve a final dividend, has been withdrawn (as announced in the Group's Coronavirus (COVID-19): Update issued on 7 April 2020).

As is 4imprint's usual practice, votes on the resolutions will be taken by way of a poll rather than on a show of hands. Accordingly it is important that shareholders vote by proxy and appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy. If you have not already done so, you are therefore strongly encouraged to vote by proxy on the resolutions contained in the AGM Notice. You may appoint a proxy by completing and returning the Proxy Form that was sent to you with the AGM Notice, or you may vote online at the Registrars website at www.signalshares.com.

To ensure your vote is counted at the AGM your proxy appointment must reach the Registrars by 11.00 a.m. on Friday 1 May 2020.

Given the restrictions on attendance you are encouraged to appoint the 'Chairman of the Meeting' as your proxy rather than another person who will not be permitted to attend the meeting due to the current 'Stay at Home Measures'. If you have already submitted a Proxy Form appointing someone other than the 'Chairman of the Meeting', you can change your proxy appointment by contacting the Company's Registrar, Link Asset Services on 0371 664 0391 (in the UK) or +44 371 664 0391 (outside the UK) to request a new Proxy Form or you can make the change online at www.signalshares.com.

If you have a question that you would have raised at the AGM, please contact the Company Secretary, Emma Taylor, at agm@4imprint.com.The Company will respond to submitted questions following the AGM.

The Board would like to thank all shareholders for their continued support and understanding in these exceptional circumstances and wish them well during this time.

Emma Taylor

Company Secretary

4imprint Group plc

Tel: + 44 (0) 20 3709 9680

E-mail: agm@4imprint.com