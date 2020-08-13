4imprint : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation 0 08/13/2020 | 02:13am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Half Year Results 2020 Overview Kevin Lyons‐Tarr, CEO Half Year Results 2020 1 Results Summary Group revenue $265.81m 34% Net cash $37.49m Underlying* profit before tax $0.25m 99% Interim dividend Nil Underlying* basic EPS 0.73c  99% Legacy pension commitments $9.14m (£7.50m) 'lump sum' deficit reduction contribution paid May 2020 *Underlying is before defined benefit pension charges and exceptional items Half Year Results 2020 2 COVID‐19 Impact - Situation Update Impact on demand Orders through February + 13% vs. 2019

Orders in mid‐April ‐ 80% vs. 2019 as 'lockdown' restrictions put in place

Restrictions eased/lifted 'state‐by‐state' in May‐June

Current order intake has recovered to above 50% of PY; AOV up 6.6% YTD Market conditions US GDP down 32.5% in Q2; industry down 44.4% in Q2 (ASI estimate)

Recovery varies depending on local pandemic conditions

Impact broad‐based although some differences by business size and sector

Forecasting remains difficult and pandemic‐driven Operations • • • • Office facilities and US distribution centre re‐opened; majority of office staff still working from home Reliable supply base and very good supplier relationships Merchandising reacting to changing product mix All team members retained Half Year Results 2020 3 COVID‐19 Impact - Situation Update (continued) Business model flexibility Low fixed cost base

Ability to react swiftly and decisively to changing conditions

Marketing investment recalibrated as appropriate

Platform ready to drive recovery Financial strength • • • • • Conservative balance sheet funding policy Low working capital requirements Cash conservation measures have protected the cash balance Strong liquidity Well positioned to take market share as conditions improve Half Year Results 2020 4 Financial Review David Seekings, CFO Half Year Results 2020 5 Group Income Statement H1 2020 H1 2019 FY 2019 $'000 $'000 % $'000 Revenue 265,808 405,057 -34% 860,844 Gross profit 77,284 131,666 -41% 275,320 Gross profit % 29.08% 32.51% 31.98% Marketing costs (47,157) (79,176) -40% (154,310) Selling costs (15,211) (15,315) -1% (31,037) Admin & central costs (14,362) (17,240) -17% (35,092) Share option related charges (422) (507) -17% (949) Underlying operating profit 132 19,428 -99% 53,932 Operating margin 0.05% 4.80% 6.27% Interest 121 364 -67% 751 Underlying profit before tax 253 19,792 -99% 54,683 Defined benefit pension admin costs (165) (144) -15% (312) Pension finance charges (62) (203) 69% (378) Profit before tax 26 19,445 -100% 53,993 Tax (5) (4,083) 100% (11,276) Profit after tax 21 15,362 -100% 42,717 Underlying EPS 0.73c 55.81c -99% 154.41c Basic EPS 0.07c 54.81c -100% 152.42c Half Year Results 2020 Revenue ‐34%

o YTD Orders ‐40%; AOV +6%

o Revenue Jan ‐ Feb +16%; Mar ‐ June ‐54%

o US $260.5m; UK $5.3m

YTD Orders ‐40%; AOV +6% Revenue Jan ‐ Feb +16%; Mar ‐ June ‐54% US $260.5m; UK $5.3m Gross profit

o 3.4% margin compression o Excess production labour

primary factor

3.4% margin compression Excess production labour primary factor Marketing ‐40%

o Swift reaction to COVID‐19 environment

o Careful adjustments to marketing mix driving cost reductions

Swift reaction to COVID‐19 environment Careful adjustments to marketing mix driving cost reductions Overheads

o Selling costs mainly payroll

o Admin includes benefit of job retention credits under US CARES Act

o Central costs flat vs. 2019 6 Cash Flow H1 2020 H1 2019 FY 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 At start of period 41,136 27,484 27,484 Underlying operating profit 132 19,428 53,932 Share option non-cash charges 415 502 928 Depreciation and amortisation 1,646 1,347 2,785 Amortisation of right-of-use assets 819 750 1,499 Profit on sale of fixed assets (82) - - Change in working capital 9,185 17,577 697 Capital expenditure (net) (3,245) (4,176) (8,178) Operating cash flow 8,870 35,428 51,663 Contributions to defined benefit pension (10,909) (1,661) (3,593) Interest 121 364 751 Net tax paid (141) (3,255) (10,318) Own share transactions (212) (1,281) (2,567) Capital element of lease payments (811) (821) (1,687) Exchange and other (560) (85) 62 Free cash flow (3,642) 28,689 34,311 Dividends to Shareholders 0 (13,513) (20,659) Net cash (outflow)/inflow in the period (3,642) 15,176 13,652 At end of period 37,494 42,660 41,136 Half Year Results 2020 Decline in operating profit vs. 2019 is the primary driver

Working capital inflow reflects usual H1 seasonality

Capex is primarily DTG printing equipment - committed in 2019 and operational in Q1

Pension contributions include $9.1m 'lump sum' payment made in May 2020

No dividends paid in 2020 to preserve liquidity; no fundamental change in dividend policy 7 Balance Sheet H1 2020 H1 2019 FY 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 Fixed assets 27,142 22,929 25,521 Right-of-use assets 1,164 1,108 1,985 Deferred tax assets 3,553 5,651 4,338 31,859 29,688 31,844 Inventories 8,625 11,572 11,456 Receivables 31,400 48,212 52,899 Payables (44,067) (71,517) (59,209) (4,042) (11,733) 5,146 Current tax 1,233 (183) 140 Deferred tax liabilities (624) (1,120) (968) Cash 37,494 42,660 41,136 Lease liabilities (1,234) (1,285) (2,045) Pension deficit (3,509) (15,046) (12,305) 33,360 25,026 25,958 Net assets 61,177 42,981 62,948 Minimal fixed asset expenditure planned in H2

Net negative working capital balance as expected at half year

Pensions

o Close to full funding on IAS 19 basis after $9.1m 'lump sum' contribution in H1 2020

o Plan is to fund at a rate to be 'buy‐out ready' in 5 years

Close to full funding on IAS 19 basis after $9.1m 'lump sum' contribution in H1 2020 Plan is to fund at a rate to be 'buy‐out ready' in 5 years Financing

o Cash $37.5m; no debt

o Undrawn, committed $20m US line of credit Half Year Results 2020 8 Operating Review Kevin Lyons‐Tarr, CEO Half Year Results 2020 9 Market US Industry Sales 2000 ‐ 2020 $Bn 28.0 25.8 26.0 24.7 24.0 22.9 23.6 22.0 21.5 22.0 19.6 19.8 20.5 20.0 19.4 17.8 18.6 18.5 18.0 16.5 16.1 16.9 17.4 16.8 16.0 15.6 15.9 16.0 14.0 12.0 10.0 North America revenue $260.5m, ‐34%

UK revenue £4.2m, ‐49%

Industry ‐44% in Q2; unbranded PPE sales may obfuscate the underlying picture Source: ASI 2020 = ASI estimate No. of orders received ('000) 420 457 184 208 225 969 1,130 New 177 126 Existing 475 553 352 403 344 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 Half year Full year 470k total orders received

New customer orders 27% of total; reasonable in context

Existing customer orders down less than new as would be expected Half Year Results 2020 10 Marketing Recalibration • Total marketing spend ‐40% at $47.2m US and Canada Acquired and Retention % (2019: $79.2m) 50% 80,000 45% • Q2 spend $9.5m, vs. $41.1m Q2 2019 70,000 40% • Increased flexibility/diversity of marketing 60,000 platform due to addition of brand 35% component in 2018‐19; extremely 30% 50,000 beneficial in current environment: o Direct Mail stopped from late March 25% 40,000 through June 20% 30,000 o Online spend immediately adjusted to align with market demand 15% o TV paused briefly, rapidly re‐tooled for 20,000 context 10% o Brand programme has shown 10,000 5% measurable result with unaided and 0% 0 aided brand awareness measures improved year‐over‐year 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Customers Acquired % Retained 12 months % Retained 24 months • New customer acquisition clearly challenging, however quality of those Revenue/Marketing $ acquired solid 5.31 5.27 2016 2017 5.64 5.12 5.12 2018 2019 2020 Half year 5.63 5.58 • Blue Box™ programme paused May to mid‐ June; ability to deliver to home office added 2018 2019 • Revenue per marketing dollar illustrates the size/scope of the recalibration Full year Half Year Results 2020 11 Operational update Operating in the 'new normal' Phased reopening, significant team effort in establishing new ways of working at all locations Revised operational procedures including robust social distancing protocols and extensive cleaning procedures - health and safety of our team remains the first priority Shifts staggered at the distribution centre to minimise contact Work from home successful and effective (majority of office‐based staff continue to work from home) Supply chain Domestic suppliers have been reliable; benefit of long‐standing partnerships clearly evident Generally good inventory availability and collaboration on meeting demand for logo'd hand sanitizer, masks, social distancing related items, etc. • • Excellent support and relatively minimal production delays Internal embroidery demand currently running at 65% of 2019; apparel category continues to perform well DTG printing up and running Product mix Product mix evolving Category and intra‐category shifts reflect current landscape (e.g. Tradeshow and Mobile Tech more impacted, items to support work‐from‐home, thanking employees less impacted) Logo'd 'wellness' items growing e.g. hand sanitiser YTD sales $14m (2019: $4m)

Strong average order value resulting from change in product mix and usage Half Year Results 2020 12 Operational update (continued) 'People first' at heart of our approach Retention and support of teammates: central to the preservation and development of our culture; key driver of our success pre‐, and post‐pandemic

Preserve ability/capability to take full advantage of eventual market recovery; careful management of all other costs and maximising flexibility essential Marketing to 'match the moment' Continue to develop and refine ability to effectively match the marketing investment to the market as it exists in as close to 'real time' as possible; fully utilise all the tools in the box

Patience to preserve ability to ramp up quickly when the appropriate time arrives Double‐down on customer service Continue to provide customers the best possible experience; expand/adapt offering to match customer requirements in the context of the pandemic Half Year Results 2020 13 Outlook Although significant uncertainty remains over the likely duration and extent of the pandemic, the Board is confident that the core strength of the Group's highly flexible business model and competitive positioning will allow it to take advantage of the opportunity presented by a recovering market, leaving it well placed to re‐establish the growth pattern of recent years. Half Year Results 2020 14 Q & A Half Year Results 2020 15 Attachments Original document

