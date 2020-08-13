Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  4imprint Group plc    FOUR   GB0006640972

4IMPRINT GROUP PLC

(FOUR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/12 11:35:14 am
2410 GBX   -2.43%
02:13a4IMPRINT : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
06/174IMPRINT : Trading Update
AQ
06/164IMPRINT : Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4imprint : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 02:13am EDT

Half Year Results 2020

Overview

Kevin Lyons‐Tarr, CEO

Half Year Results 2020

1

Results Summary

Group revenue

$265.81m

34%

Net cash

$37.49m

Underlying* profit before tax

$0.25m

99%

Interim dividend

Nil

Underlying* basic EPS

0.73c

99%

Legacy pension commitments

$9.14m (£7.50m)

'lump sum' deficit reduction contribution paid May 2020

*Underlying is before defined benefit pension charges and exceptional items

Half Year Results 2020

2

COVID‐19 Impact - Situation Update

Impact on demand

  • Orders through February + 13% vs. 2019
  • Orders in mid‐April ‐ 80% vs. 2019 as 'lockdown' restrictions put in place
  • Restrictions eased/lifted 'state‐by‐state' in May‐June
  • Current order intake has recovered to above 50% of PY; AOV up 6.6% YTD

Market conditions

  • US GDP down 32.5% in Q2; industry down 44.4% in Q2 (ASI estimate)
  • Recovery varies depending on local pandemic conditions
  • Impact broad‐based although some differences by business size and sector
  • Forecasting remains difficult and pandemic‐driven

Operations

Office facilities and US distribution centre re‐opened; majority of office staff still working from home Reliable supply base and very good supplier relationships

Merchandising reacting to changing product mix

All team members retained

Half Year Results 2020

3

COVID‐19 Impact - Situation Update (continued)

Business model flexibility

  • Low fixed cost base
  • Ability to react swiftly and decisively to changing conditions
  • Marketing investment recalibrated as appropriate
  • Platform ready to drive recovery

Financial strength

Conservative balance sheet funding policy

Low working capital requirements

Cash conservation measures have protected the cash balance Strong liquidity

Well positioned to take market share as conditions improve

Half Year Results 2020

4

Financial Review

David Seekings, CFO

Half Year Results 2020

5

Group Income Statement

H1 2020

H1 2019

FY 2019

$'000

$'000

%

$'000

Revenue

265,808

405,057

-34%

860,844

Gross profit

77,284

131,666

-41%

275,320

Gross profit %

29.08%

32.51%

31.98%

Marketing costs

(47,157)

(79,176)

-40%

(154,310)

Selling costs

(15,211)

(15,315)

-1%

(31,037)

Admin & central costs

(14,362)

(17,240)

-17%

(35,092)

Share option related charges

(422)

(507)

-17%

(949)

Underlying operating profit

132

19,428

-99%

53,932

Operating margin

0.05%

4.80%

6.27%

Interest

121

364

-67%

751

Underlying profit before tax

253

19,792

-99%

54,683

Defined benefit pension admin costs

(165)

(144)

-15%

(312)

Pension finance charges

(62)

(203)

69%

(378)

Profit before tax

26

19,445

-100%

53,993

Tax

(5)

(4,083)

100%

(11,276)

Profit after tax

21

15,362

-100%

42,717

Underlying EPS

0.73c

55.81c

-99%

154.41c

Basic EPS

0.07c

54.81c

-100%

152.42c

Half Year Results 2020

  • Revenue ‐34%
    o YTD Orders ‐40%; AOV +6%
    o Revenue Jan ‐ Feb +16%; Mar ‐ June ‐54%
    o US $260.5m; UK $5.3m
  • Gross profit
    o 3.4% margin compression o Excess production labour
    primary factor
  • Marketing ‐40%
    o Swift reaction to COVID‐19 environment
    o Careful adjustments to marketing mix driving cost reductions
  • Overheads
    o Selling costs mainly payroll
    o Admin includes benefit of job retention credits under US CARES Act
    o Central costs flat vs. 2019

6

Cash Flow

H1 2020

H1 2019

FY 2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

At start of period

41,136

27,484

27,484

Underlying operating profit

132

19,428

53,932

Share option non-cash charges

415

502

928

Depreciation and amortisation

1,646

1,347

2,785

Amortisation of right-of-use assets

819

750

1,499

Profit on sale of fixed assets

(82)

-

-

Change in working capital

9,185

17,577

697

Capital expenditure (net)

(3,245)

(4,176)

(8,178)

Operating cash flow

8,870

35,428

51,663

Contributions to defined benefit pension

(10,909)

(1,661)

(3,593)

Interest

121

364

751

Net tax paid

(141)

(3,255)

(10,318)

Own share transactions

(212)

(1,281)

(2,567)

Capital element of lease payments

(811)

(821)

(1,687)

Exchange and other

(560)

(85)

62

Free cash flow

(3,642)

28,689

34,311

Dividends to Shareholders

0

(13,513)

(20,659)

Net cash (outflow)/inflow in the period

(3,642)

15,176

13,652

At end of period

37,494

42,660

41,136

Half Year Results 2020

  • Decline in operating profit vs. 2019 is the primary driver
  • Working capital inflow reflects usual H1 seasonality
  • Capex is primarily DTG printing equipment - committed in 2019 and operational in Q1
  • Pension contributions include $9.1m 'lump sum' payment made in May 2020
  • No dividends paid in 2020 to preserve liquidity; no fundamental change in dividend policy

7

Balance Sheet

H1 2020

H1 2019

FY 2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

Fixed assets

27,142

22,929

25,521

Right-of-use assets

1,164

1,108

1,985

Deferred tax assets

3,553

5,651

4,338

31,859

29,688

31,844

Inventories

8,625

11,572

11,456

Receivables

31,400

48,212

52,899

Payables

(44,067)

(71,517)

(59,209)

(4,042)

(11,733)

5,146

Current tax

1,233

(183)

140

Deferred tax liabilities

(624)

(1,120)

(968)

Cash

37,494

42,660

41,136

Lease liabilities

(1,234)

(1,285)

(2,045)

Pension deficit

(3,509)

(15,046)

(12,305)

33,360

25,026

25,958

Net assets

61,177

42,981

62,948

  • Minimal fixed asset expenditure planned in H2
  • Net negative working capital balance as expected at half year
  • Pensions
    o Close to full funding on IAS 19 basis after $9.1m 'lump sum' contribution in H1 2020
    o Plan is to fund at a rate to be 'buy‐out ready' in 5 years
  • Financing
    o Cash $37.5m; no debt
    o Undrawn, committed $20m US line of credit

Half Year Results 2020

8

Operating Review

Kevin Lyons‐Tarr, CEO

Half Year Results 2020

9

Market

US Industry Sales 2000 ‐ 2020 $Bn

28.0

25.8

26.0

24.7

24.0

22.9

23.6

22.0

21.5

22.0

19.6

19.8

20.5

20.0

19.4

17.8

18.6

18.5

18.0

16.5

16.1

16.9

17.4

16.8

16.0

15.6

15.9

16.0

14.0

12.0

10.0

  • North America revenue $260.5m, ‐34%
  • UK revenue £4.2m, ‐49%
  • Industry ‐44% in Q2; unbranded PPE sales may obfuscate the underlying picture

Source: ASI 2020 = ASI estimate

No. of orders received ('000)

420

457

184

208

225

969

1,130

New

177

126

Existing

475

553

352

403

344

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

Half year

Full year

  • 470k total orders received
  • New customer orders 27% of total; reasonable in context
  • Existing customer orders down less than new as would be expected

Half Year Results 2020

10

Marketing Recalibration

Total marketing spend ‐40% at $47.2m

US and Canada Acquired and Retention %

(2019: $79.2m)

50%

80,000

45%

Q2 spend $9.5m, vs. $41.1m Q2 2019

70,000

40%

Increased flexibility/diversity of marketing

60,000

platform due to addition of brand

35%

component in 2018‐19; extremely

30%

50,000

beneficial in current environment:

o Direct Mail stopped from late March

25%

40,000

through June

20%

30,000

o Online spend immediately adjusted to

align with market demand

15%

o TV paused briefly, rapidly re‐tooled for

20,000

context

10%

o Brand programme has shown

10,000

5%

measurable result with unaided and

0%

0

aided brand awareness measures

improved year‐over‐year

1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4

1

2

3

4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4

1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4

1

2

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Customers Acquired

% Retained 12 months

% Retained 24 months

New customer acquisition clearly

challenging, however quality of those

Revenue/Marketing $

acquired solid

5.31

5.27

2016

2017

5.64

5.12

5.12

2018

2019

2020

Half year

5.63

5.58

Blue Box™ programme paused May to mid‐

June; ability to deliver to home office

added

2018

2019

Revenue per marketing dollar illustrates

the size/scope of the recalibration

Full year

Half Year Results 2020

11

Operational update

Operating in the 'new normal'

  • Phased reopening, significant team effort in establishing new ways of working at all locations
  1. Revised operational procedures including robust social distancing protocols and extensive cleaning procedures - health and safety of our team remains the first priority
  1. Shifts staggered at the distribution centre to minimise contact
  1. Work from home successful and effective (majority of office‐based staff continue to work from home)

Supply chain

  • Domestic suppliers have been reliable; benefit of long‐standing partnerships clearly evident
  1. Generally good inventory availability and collaboration on meeting demand for logo'd hand sanitizer, masks, social distancing related items, etc.

  1. Excellent support and relatively minimal production delays

Internal embroidery demand currently running at 65% of 2019; apparel category continues to perform well DTG printing up and running

Product mix

  • Product mix evolving
  1. Category and intra‐category shifts reflect current landscape (e.g. Tradeshow and Mobile Tech more impacted, items to support work‐from‐home, thanking employees less impacted)
    1. Logo'd 'wellness' items growing e.g. hand sanitiser YTD sales $14m (2019: $4m)
  • Strong average order value resulting from change in product mix and usage

Half Year Results 2020

12

Operational update (continued)

'People first' at heart of our approach

  • Retention and support of teammates: central to the preservation and development of our culture; key driver of our success pre‐, and post‐pandemic
  • Preserve ability/capability to take full advantage of eventual market recovery; careful management of all other costs and maximising flexibility essential

Marketing to 'match the moment'

  • Continue to develop and refine ability to effectively match the marketing investment to the market as it exists in as close to 'real time' as possible; fully utilise all the tools in the box
  • Patience to preserve ability to ramp up quickly when the appropriate time arrives

Double‐down on customer service

  • Continue to provide customers the best possible experience; expand/adapt offering to match customer requirements in the context of the pandemic

Half Year Results 2020

13

Outlook

Although significant uncertainty remains over the likely duration and extent of the pandemic, the Board is confident that the core strength of the Group's highly flexible business model and competitive positioning will allow it to take advantage of the opportunity presented by a recovering market, leaving it well placed to re‐establish the growth pattern of recent years.

Half Year Results 2020

14

Q & A

Half Year Results 2020

15

Disclaimer

4imprint Group plc published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:12:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on 4IMPRINT GROUP PLC
02:13a4IMPRINT : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
06/174IMPRINT : Trading Update
AQ
06/164IMPRINT : Trading Update
PU
05/064IMPRINT GROUP PLC : Results of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
04/244IMPRINT : 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) – Change of Arr..
PU
04/084IMPRINT GROUP PLC- CORONAVIRUS (COV : Update
AQ
04/07CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Update
PU
03/204IMPRINT : Coronavirus (COVID-19): Update
AQ
03/19CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Update
PU
03/03London stocks climb as Fed moves to fight coronavirus risk
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 597 M - -
Net income 2020 6,92 M - -
Net cash 2020 30,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 181x
Yield 2020 1,22%
Capitalization 881 M 881 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 209
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart 4IMPRINT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
4imprint Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4IMPRINT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 35,54 $
Last Close Price 31,44 $
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Lyons-Tarr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Stephen Moody Non-Executive Chairman
David John Emmott Seekings Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Anthony Warren Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles John Brady Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4IMPRINT GROUP PLC-30.75%881
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.83%12 526
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-33.16%11 635
WPP GROUP-39.54%10 230
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-24.58%8 558
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-17.75%7 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group