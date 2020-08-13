4imprint : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation

'lump sum' deficit reduction contribution paid May 2020
*Underlying is before defined benefit pension charges and exceptional items
Half Year Results 2020
COVID‐19 Impact - Situation Update
Impact on demand
Orders through February + 13% vs. 2019
Orders in mid‐April ‐ 80% vs. 2019 as 'lockdown' restrictions put in place
Restrictions eased/lifted 'state‐by‐state' in May‐June
Current order intake has recovered to above 50% of PY; AOV up 6.6% YTD
Market conditions
US GDP down 32.5% in Q2; industry down 44.4% in Q2 (ASI estimate)
Recovery varies depending on local pandemic conditions
Impact broad‐based although some differences by business size and sector
Forecasting remains difficult and pandemic‐driven
Operations
Office facilities and US distribution centre re‐opened; majority of office staff still working from home Reliable supply base and very good supplier relationships
Merchandising reacting to changing product mix
All team members retained
Half Year Results 2020
COVID‐19 Impact - Situation Update (continued)
Business model flexibility
Low fixed cost base
Ability to react swiftly and decisively to changing conditions
Marketing investment recalibrated as appropriate
Platform ready to drive recovery
Financial strength
Conservative balance sheet funding policy
Low working capital requirements
Cash conservation measures have protected the cash balance Strong liquidity
Well positioned to take market share as conditions improve
Half Year Results 2020
Financial Review
David Seekings, CFO
Half Year Results 2020
Group Income Statement
H1 2020
H1 2019
FY 2019
$'000
$'000
%
$'000
Revenue
265,808
405,057
-34%
860,844
Gross profit
77,284
131,666
-41%
275,320
Gross profit %
29.08%
32.51%
31.98%
Marketing costs
(47,157)
(79,176)
-40%
(154,310)
Selling costs
(15,211)
(15,315)
-1%
(31,037)
Admin & central costs
(14,362)
(17,240)
-17%
(35,092)
Share option related charges
(422)
(507)
-17%
(949)
Underlying operating profit
132
19,428
-99%
53,932
Operating margin
0.05%
4.80%
6.27%
Interest
121
364
-67%
751
Underlying profit before tax
253
19,792
-99%
54,683
Defined benefit pension admin costs
(165)
(144)
-15%
(312)
Pension finance charges
(62)
(203)
69%
(378)
Profit before tax
26
19,445
-100%
53,993
Tax
(5)
(4,083)
100%
(11,276)
Profit after tax
21
15,362
-100%
42,717
Underlying EPS
0.73c
55.81c
-99%
154.41c
Basic EPS
0.07c
54.81c
-100%
152.42c
Half Year Results 2020
Revenue ‐34% o YTD Orders ‐40%; AOV +6% o Revenue Jan ‐ Feb +16%; Mar ‐ June ‐54% o US $260.5m; UK $5.3m
Gross profit o 3.4% margin compression o Excess production labour
primary factor
Marketing ‐40% o Swift reaction to COVID‐19 environment o Careful adjustments to marketing mix driving cost reductions
Overheads o Selling costs mainly payroll o Admin includes benefit of job retention credits under US CARES Act o Central costs flat vs. 2019
Cash Flow
H1 2020
H1 2019
FY 2019
$'000
$'000
$'000
At start of period
41,136
27,484
27,484
Underlying operating profit
132
19,428
53,932
Share option non-cash charges
415
502
928
Depreciation and amortisation
1,646
1,347
2,785
Amortisation of right-of-use assets
819
750
1,499
Profit on sale of fixed assets
(82)
-
-
Change in working capital
9,185
17,577
697
Capital expenditure (net)
(3,245)
(4,176)
(8,178)
Operating cash flow
8,870
35,428
51,663
Contributions to defined benefit pension
(10,909)
(1,661)
(3,593)
Interest
121
364
751
Net tax paid
(141)
(3,255)
(10,318)
Own share transactions
(212)
(1,281)
(2,567)
Capital element of lease payments
(811)
(821)
(1,687)
Exchange and other
(560)
(85)
62
Free cash flow
(3,642)
28,689
34,311
Dividends to Shareholders
0
(13,513)
(20,659)
Net cash (outflow)/inflow in the period
(3,642)
15,176
13,652
At end of period
37,494
42,660
41,136
Half Year Results 2020
Decline in operating profit vs. 2019 is the primary driver
Working capital inflow reflects usual H1 seasonality
Capex is primarily DTG printing equipment - committed in 2019 and operational in Q1
Pension contributions include $9.1m 'lump sum' payment made in May 2020
No dividends paid in 2020 to preserve liquidity; no fundamental change in dividend policy
Balance Sheet
H1 2020
H1 2019
FY 2019
$'000
$'000
$'000
Fixed assets
27,142
22,929
25,521
Right-of-use assets
1,164
1,108
1,985
Deferred tax assets
3,553
5,651
4,338
31,859
29,688
31,844
Inventories
8,625
11,572
11,456
Receivables
31,400
48,212
52,899
Payables
(44,067)
(71,517)
(59,209)
(4,042)
(11,733)
5,146
Current tax
1,233
(183)
140
Deferred tax liabilities
(624)
(1,120)
(968)
Cash
37,494
42,660
41,136
Lease liabilities
(1,234)
(1,285)
(2,045)
Pension deficit
(3,509)
(15,046)
(12,305)
33,360
25,026
25,958
Net assets
61,177
42,981
62,948
Minimal fixed asset expenditure planned in H2
Net negative working capital balance as expected at half year
Pensions o Close to full funding on IAS 19 basis after $9.1m 'lump sum' contribution in H1 2020 o Plan is to fund at a rate to be 'buy‐out ready' in 5 years
Financing o Cash $37.5m; no debt o Undrawn, committed $20m US line of credit
Half Year Results 2020
Operating Review
Kevin Lyons‐Tarr, CEO
Half Year Results 2020
9
Market
US Industry Sales 2000 ‐ 2020 $Bn
28.0
25.8
26.0
24.7
24.0
22.9
23.6
22.0
21.5
22.0
19.6
19.8
20.5
20.0
19.4
17.8
18.6
18.5
18.0
16.5
16.1
16.9
17.4
16.8
16.0
15.6
15.9
16.0
14.0
12.0
10.0
North America revenue $260.5m, ‐34%
UK revenue £4.2m, ‐49%
Industry ‐44% in Q2; unbranded PPE sales may obfuscate the underlying picture
Source: ASI 2020 = ASI estimate
No. of orders received ('000)
420
457
184
208
225
969
1,130
New
177
126
Existing
475
553
352
403
344
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
Half year
Full year
470k total orders received
New customer orders 27% of total; reasonable in context
Existing customer orders down less than new as would be expected
Half Year Results 2020
Marketing Recalibration
• Total marketing spend ‐40% at $47.2m
US and Canada Acquired and Retention %
(2019: $79.2m)
50%
80,000
45%
• Q2 spend $9.5m, vs. $41.1m Q2 2019
70,000
40%
Increased flexibility/diversity of marketing
60,000
platform due to addition of brand
35%
component in 2018‐19; extremely
30%
50,000
beneficial in current environment:
o Direct Mail stopped from late March
25%
40,000
through June
20%
30,000
o Online spend immediately adjusted to
align with market demand
15%
o TV paused briefly, rapidly re‐tooled for
20,000
context
10%
o Brand programme has shown
10,000
5%
measurable result with unaided and
0%
0
aided brand awareness measures
improved year‐over‐year
1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4
1
2
3
4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4
1
2
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Customers Acquired
% Retained 12 months
% Retained 24 months
• New customer acquisition clearly
challenging, however quality of those
Revenue/Marketing $
acquired solid
5.31
5.27
2016
2017
5.64
5.12
5.12
2018
2019
2020
Half year
5.63
5.58
• Blue Box™ programme paused May to mid‐
June; ability to deliver to home office
added
2018
2019
• Revenue per marketing dollar illustrates
the size/scope of the recalibration
Full year
Half Year Results 2020
Operational update
Operating in the 'new normal'
Phased reopening, significant team effort in establishing new ways of working at all locations
Revised operational procedures including robust social distancing protocols and extensive cleaning procedures - health and safety of our team remains the first priority
Shifts staggered at the distribution centre to minimise contact
Work from home successful and effective (majority of office‐based staff continue to work from home)
Supply chain
Domestic suppliers have been reliable; benefit of long‐standing partnerships clearly evident
Generally good inventory availability and collaboration on meeting demand for logo'd hand sanitizer, masks, social distancing related items, etc.
Excellent support and relatively minimal production delays
Internal embroidery demand currently running at 65% of 2019; apparel category continues to perform well DTG printing up and running
Product mix
Product mix evolving
Category and intra‐category shifts reflect current landscape (e.g. Tradeshow and Mobile Tech more impacted, items to support work‐from‐home, thanking employees less impacted)
Logo'd 'wellness' items growing e.g. hand sanitiser YTD sales $14m (2019: $4m)
Strong average order value resulting from change in product mix and usage
Half Year Results 2020
Operational update (continued)
'People first' at heart of our approach
Retention and support of teammates: central to the preservation and development of our culture; key driver of our success pre‐, and post‐pandemic
Preserve ability/capability to take full advantage of eventual market recovery; careful management of all other costs and maximising flexibility essential
Marketing to 'match the moment'
Continue to develop and refine ability to effectively match the marketing investment to the market as it exists in as close to 'real time' as possible; fully utilise all the tools in the box
Patience to preserve ability to ramp up quickly when the appropriate time arrives
Double‐down on customer service
Continue to provide customers the best possible experience; expand/adapt offering to match customer requirements in the context of the pandemic
Half Year Results 2020
Outlook
Although significant uncertainty remains over the likely duration and extent of the pandemic, the Board is confident that the core strength of the Group's highly flexible business model and competitive positioning will allow it to take advantage of the opportunity presented by a recovering market, leaving it well placed to re‐establish the growth pattern of recent years.
