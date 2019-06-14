Log in
4IMPRINT GROUP PLC

(FOUR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/14 05:07:41 am
2610 GBp   --.--%
4imprint : EBT Purchase

06/14/2019 | 05:09am EDT
RNS Number : 3157C
4imprint Group PLC
14 June 2019

4imprint Group plc (the "Company")

EBT Purchase

The Company was notified, on 13 June 2019, by the Trustee of the 4imprint 2012 Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") that the EBT had purchased 9,000 ordinary shares of 38 6/13 pence each in the Company, on 13 June 2019, at a price of 2,609.92 pence per share.

The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. Certain Directors of the Company are included in the class of potential beneficiaries of the EBT and are deemed to be interested in those shares and the dealings thereof.

Following this transaction, a total of 70,912 ordinary shares, representing 0.25 per cent of the Company's total voting rights, are held in the EBT.

Enquiries:

Andrew Scull

Company Secretary

4imprint Group plc

Tel. + 44 (0) 20 3709 9680

LEI: 213800G95T751RN2CT94


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

4imprint Group plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 09:08:06 UTC
