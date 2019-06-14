4imprint : EBT Purchase

4imprint Group plc (the "Company")

EBT Purchase

The Company was notified, on 13 June 2019, by the Trustee of the 4imprint 2012 Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") that the EBT had purchased 9,000 ordinary shares of 38 6/13 pence each in the Company, on 13 June 2019, at a price of 2,609.92 pence per share.

The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. Certain Directors of the Company are included in the class of potential beneficiaries of the EBT and are deemed to be interested in those shares and the dealings thereof.

Following this transaction, a total of 70,912 ordinary shares, representing 0.25 per cent of the Company's total voting rights, are held in the EBT.

Enquiries:

Andrew Scull Company Secretary 4imprint Group plc Tel. + 44 (0) 20 3709 9680

LEI: 213800G95T751RN2CT94