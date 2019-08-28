Log in
4SC AG

(VSC)
4SC AG: 8 upcoming conferences

08/28/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: 4SC AG / Key word(s): Conference
4SC AG: 8 upcoming conferences

28.08.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4SC AG: 8 upcoming conferences

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, 28 August 2019 - 4SC AG (4SC, FSE Prime Standard: VSC) today announced its participation in upcoming financial and scientific conferences. 4SC's management and/or scientists will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events.

29. Deutscher Hautkrebskongress

12 - 14 September 2019
Ludwigshafen, Germany

Berenberg and Goldman Sachs Eighth German Corporate Conference

23 - 25 September 2019
Munich, Germany

EORTC CTLF meeting 2019

27 - 29 September 2019
Athen, Greece

ESMO 2019

27 September - 1 October 2019
Barcelona, Spain

5th International Munich Chromatin Symposium

10 - 12 October 2019
Munich, Germany

1st International Symposium on Merkel Cell Carcinoma

21 - 22 October 2019
Tampa, FL, USA

Immunotherapy Bridge

4 - 5 December 2019
Naples, Italy

Melanoma Bridge

5 - 7 December 2019
Naples, Italy

- Announcement ends -

About 4SC

4SC AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer with high unmet medical needs. 4SC's pipeline is protected by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and currently comprises two drug candidates in clinical development: resminostat and domatinostat.

4SC aims to generate future growth and enhance its enterprise value by entering into partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and/or the eventual marketing and sales of approved drugs in select territories by 4SC itself.

4SC is headquartered in Planegg-Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company had 47 employees as of 30 June 2019 and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE Prime Standard: VSC; ISIN: DE000A14KL72).

Forward-looking information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of 4SC as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond 4SC's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. 4SC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact

ir-pr@4sc.com
+49 89 700763-0


28.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4SC AG
Fraunhoferstr. 22
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: +49 89 700763-0
Fax: +49 89 700763-29
E-mail: ir-pr@4sc.com
Internet: www.4sc.com
ISIN: DE000A14KL72
WKN: A14KL7
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 863601

 
End of News DGAP News Service

863601  28.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
