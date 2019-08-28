4SC AG: 8 upcoming conferences
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, 28 August 2019 - 4SC AG (4SC, FSE Prime Standard: VSC) today announced its participation in upcoming financial and scientific conferences. 4SC's management and/or scientists will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events.
29. Deutscher Hautkrebskongress
12 - 14 September 2019
Ludwigshafen, Germany
Berenberg and Goldman Sachs Eighth German Corporate Conference
23 - 25 September 2019
Munich, Germany
EORTC CTLF meeting 2019
27 - 29 September 2019
Athen, Greece
ESMO 2019
27 September - 1 October 2019
Barcelona, Spain
5th International Munich Chromatin Symposium
10 - 12 October 2019
Munich, Germany
1st International Symposium on Merkel Cell Carcinoma
21 - 22 October 2019
Tampa, FL, USA
Immunotherapy Bridge
4 - 5 December 2019
Naples, Italy
Melanoma Bridge
5 - 7 December 2019
Naples, Italy
About 4SC
4SC AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer with high unmet medical needs. 4SC's pipeline is protected by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and currently comprises two drug candidates in clinical development: resminostat and domatinostat.
4SC aims to generate future growth and enhance its enterprise value by entering into partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and/or the eventual marketing and sales of approved drugs in select territories by 4SC itself.
4SC is headquartered in Planegg-Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company had 47 employees as of 30 June 2019 and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE Prime Standard: VSC; ISIN: DE000A14KL72).
Forward-looking information
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of 4SC as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond 4SC's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. 4SC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Contact
ir-pr@4sc.com
+49 89 700763-0
