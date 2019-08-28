DGAP-News: 4SC AG / Key word(s): Conference

4SC AG: 8 upcoming conferences



28.08.2019 / 07:30

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, 28 August 2019 - 4SC AG (4SC, FSE Prime Standard: VSC) today announced its participation in upcoming financial and scientific conferences. 4SC's management and/or scientists will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events.

29. Deutscher Hautkrebskongress

12 - 14 September 2019

Ludwigshafen, Germany

Berenberg and Goldman Sachs Eighth German Corporate Conference

23 - 25 September 2019

Munich, Germany

EORTC CTLF meeting 2019

27 - 29 September 2019

Athen, Greece

ESMO 2019

27 September - 1 October 2019

Barcelona, Spain

5th International Munich Chromatin Symposium

10 - 12 October 2019

Munich, Germany

1st International Symposium on Merkel Cell Carcinoma

21 - 22 October 2019

Tampa, FL, USA

Immunotherapy Bridge

4 - 5 December 2019

Naples, Italy

Melanoma Bridge

5 - 7 December 2019

Naples, Italy

About 4SC

4SC AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer with high unmet medical needs. 4SC's pipeline is protected by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and currently comprises two drug candidates in clinical development: resminostat and domatinostat.

4SC aims to generate future growth and enhance its enterprise value by entering into partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and/or the eventual marketing and sales of approved drugs in select territories by 4SC itself.

4SC is headquartered in Planegg-Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company had 47 employees as of 30 June 2019 and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE Prime Standard: VSC; ISIN: DE000A14KL72).

