4SC AG

(VSC)
4SC AG: Conference call to be hosted on 8 August 2019 to present the half-year report 2019

08/01/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: 4SC AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
4SC AG: Conference call to be hosted on 8 August 2019 to present the half-year report 2019

01.08.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4SC AG: Conference call to be hosted on 8 August 2019 to present the half-year report 2019

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, 1 August 2019 - 4SC AG (4SC, FSE Prime Standard: VSC) will publish its half-year report 2019 on 8 August 2019. On this day, the Management of 4SC AG will host a conference call at 2 pm CEDT (8 am EDT) to inform about important developments in the reporting period and beyond.

Investors, financial analysts, and journalists interested in participating in the conference call can access via the telephone numbers stated below. Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code.

Date: 8 August 2019
Time: 2 pm CEDT (8 am EDT)
Phone Numbers: +49 (0)32 22109 8334 (Germany)
  +44 (0)20 3936 2999 (United Kingdom)
  +1 845 709 8568 (USA)
Confirmation Code: 578914
 

A presentation document supporting the conference call will be available on 8 August 2019, at 4SC's website. After the event, a replay can be accessed from there as well.

- Announcement ends -

 

Further information

About 4SC

4SC AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer with high unmet medical needs. 4SC's pipeline is protected by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and currently comprises two drug candidates in clinical development: resminostat and domatinostat.

4SC aims to generate future growth and enhance its enterprise value by entering into partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and/or the eventual marketing and sales of approved drugs in select territories by 4SC itself.

4SC is headquartered in Planegg-Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company had 47 employees as of 31 March 2019 and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE Prime Standard: VSC; ISIN: DE000A14KL72).

 

Forward-looking information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of 4SC as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond 4SC's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. 4SC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

 

Contact

4SC
Anna Niedl, Ph.D., CIRO
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
anna.niedl@4sc.com
+49 89 700763-66


01.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4SC AG
Fraunhoferstr. 22
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: +49 89 700763-0
Fax: +49 89 700763-29
E-mail: public@4sc.com
Internet: www.4sc.com
ISIN: DE000A14KL72
WKN: A14KL7
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 847003

 
End of News DGAP News Service

847003  01.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=847003&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
