Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  4Sc AG    VSC   DE000A14KL72

4SC AG

(VSC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

4SC AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: 4SC AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
4SC AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.07.2019 / 11:09
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
4SC AG
Fraunhoferstr. 22
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 02 Jul 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
35325216


02.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4SC AG
Fraunhoferstr. 22
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.4sc.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

834685  02.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 4SC AG
05:15a4SC AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trad..
EQ
06/284SC : secures EUR 11 million from capital increase
EQ
06/214SC : announces subscription price for new shares from current capital increase
EQ
06/134SC AG : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 2.37 EUR for 2 existing shares
FA
06/114SC : resolves to issue new shares to continue to advance its drug development p..
EQ
05/164SC AG : 4 upcoming conferences
EQ
04/184SC : provides Q1 2019 update
EQ
04/154SC AG : quaterly earnings release
04/084SC AG : Domatinostat's mode of action in Merkel cell carcinoma
EQ
04/02Dynavaxs SD-101 and 4SCs Domatinostat Demonstrate Synergy and Induce a System..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2,10 M
EBIT 2019 -17,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 38,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 80,3 M
Chart 4SC AG
Duration : Period :
4Sc AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4SC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,30  €
Last Close Price 2,48  €
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 154%
Spread / Lowest Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Loveridge Chief Executive Officer
Clemens M. Doppler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Danhauser-Riedl Chief Medical Officer
Manfred Rüdiger Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Jeggle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4SC AG-2.04%91
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC38.33%31 736
LONZA GROUP31.17%25 119
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 838
INCYTE CORPORATION34.33%18 219
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION87.10%15 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About