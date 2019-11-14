Log in
4SC AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/14/2019 | 10:20am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: 4SC AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
4SC AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.11.2019 / 16:15
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
4SC AG
Fraunhoferstr. 22
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Nov 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
45.972.769


14.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4SC AG
Fraunhoferstr. 22
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.4sc.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

913533  14.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=913533&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
