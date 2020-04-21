Log in
4SC AG    VSC   DE000A14KL72

4SC AG

(VSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
4SC : provides Q1 2020 update

04/21/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: 4SC AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
4SC provides Q1 2020 update

21.04.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4SC provides Q1 2020 update

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, 21 April 2020 - 4SC AG (4SC, FSE Prime Standard: VSC) today published the Q1 Announcement 2020, presenting all material developments up to 31 March 2020 and the Company's current outlook. The full communication is available for download on 4SC's website.

Jason Loveridge, Ph.D., CEO of 4SC, commented: "Whereas the Company had made good progress on both its development programs in Q1, including the FDA accepting our IND for the MERKLIN 2 study, most recently our team has been totally engaged with minimizing the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on our Company and our clinical studies. Reflecting the sector more broadly, 4SC is also facing a temporary suspension of new recruitment in all of its active clinical studies and our clinical team is working overtime to ensure the safety of patients and the quality of data in our ongoing studies. 4SC is well financed and can, to a certain degree, weather the inevitable delay to study completions, however it is currently difficult to predict when study recruitment will return to normal. At this very challenging time our focus is first and foremost to ensure that patients in our active clinical studies are safe and may continue to receive medication, and to prepare as best we can for when circumstances will normalise".

Key highlight in Q1 2020 and beyond

  • FDA accepted Investigational New Drug (IND) application for domatinostat in combination with avelumab (Bavencio(R)) in the MERKLIN 2 study.

2020 Business outlook

Domatinostat

  • Publish updated data from the SENSITIZE study in melanoma patients refractory to checkpoint blockade
  • Complete Phase IIa part of EMERGE study in micro-satellite stable gastrointestinal cancer
  • Initiate (first patient enrolled) of the Phase IIb part of the EMERGE study
  • Initiate the MERKLIN 2 study in Merkel cell carcinoma patients who are refractory to checkpoint blockade
  • Recruitment of the DONIMI study of domatinostat in the neoadjuvant setting in melanoma

Resminostat

  • Advance recruitment in the pivotal RESMAIN study so as to see the 125 events required to unblind the study in 2021

Development of cash balance in Q1 2020 and financial forecast

As of 31 March 2020, 4SC holds cash balance/funds of ?40.350 million as compared to ?45.765 million as of 31 December 2019. The monthly use of cash from operations amounted to ?1.677 million on average in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2019: ?1.263 million) and was below the range of ?2.2 million and ?2.6 million forecast for 2020.

The increase in the monthly use of cash as compared to Q1 2019, and the decrease in cash balance/funds in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the end of 2019, were both predominantly due to costs for the ongoing clinical studies RESMAIN and SENSITIZE and mainly a result of the expansion of clinical programs for domatinostat, especially for the preparation of the clinical activities for the MERKLIN 2 study.

The Management Board of 4SC believes that the funds should be sufficient to finance 4SC into the second half of 2021.

- Press release ends -

 

Further information

About 4SC

4SC AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer with high unmet medical needs. 4SC's pipeline is protected by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and currently comprises two drug candidates in clinical development: resminostat and domatinostat.

4SC aims to generate future growth and enhance its enterprise value by entering into partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and/or the eventual marketing and sales of approved drugs in select territories by 4SC itself.

4SC is headquartered in Planegg-Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company had 46 employees as of 31 March 2020 and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE Prime Standard: VSC; ISIN: DE000A14KL72).

Forward-looking information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of 4SC as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond 4SC's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. 4SC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

 

Contact

ir-pr@4sc.com
+49 89 700763-0


21.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4SC AG
Fraunhoferstr. 22
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: +49 89 700763-0
Fax: +49 89 700763-29
E-mail: ir-pr@4sc.com
Internet: www.4sc.com
ISIN: DE000A14KL72
WKN: A14KL7
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1025145

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1025145  21.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1025145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 0,88 M
EBIT 2020 -27,0 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 19,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 73,2x
EV / Sales2021 3,96x
Capitalization 83,4 M
Chart 4SC AG
Duration : Period :
4SC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4SC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,90  €
Last Close Price 1,82  €
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 170%
Spread / Lowest Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Loveridge Chief Executive Officer
Clemens M. Doppler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Danhauser-Riedl Chief Medical Officer
Manfred Rüdiger Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Jeggle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4SC AG-14.69%91
LONZA GROUP15.43%31 330
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-17.47%25 369
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.24.76%23 624
CELLTRION, INC.-2.09%23 154
INCYTE CORPORATION14.52%21 678
