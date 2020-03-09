Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  500.com Limited    WBAI

500.COM LIMITED

(WBAI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WBAI DEADLINE - 500.com Limited - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 500.com Limited (“500.com” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WBAI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased 500.com securities between April 27, 2018 and December 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/wbai.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 500.com executives and consultants engaged in a bribery scheme with Japanese officials in an effort to gain favor in a bid to run an upcoming Japanese casino resort; (2) consequently, 500.com was in violation of Japanese anti-bribery laws and its Code of Ethics; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/wbai or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in 500.com you have until March 16, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 500.COM LIMITED
03:02pWBAI DEADLINE - 500.COM LIMITED - BR : March 16, 2020
BU
03/02INVESTOR ALERT - 500.COM LIMITED (WB : March 16, 2020
PR
02/21500.COM LIMITED : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on Februar..
PR
02/20Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 50..
PR
02/20500.COM LIMITED : 's Malta-Based Subsidiary Continues the Temporary Suspension i..
PR
02/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors 500.com Limited (WBAI) Sued fo..
BU
02/14500 COM : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds 500.com Limited Investors of I..
BU
02/10WBAI LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds 500.com Limited Inv..
BU
02/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors 500.com Limited (WBAI) Sued fo..
BU
02/06500.COM DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
BU
More news
Chart 500.COM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
500.com Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 500.COM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Zhao Fu Tian Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Shengwu Wu Chairman
Qiang Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Qian Sun Independent Director
Hong Hui Deng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
500.COM LIMITED-24.77%278
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-20.54%41 895
SANDS CHINA LTD.-1.42%36 119
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-1.64%28 451
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-5.20%13 525
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-1.57%10 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group