51 Credit Card : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS OF A SUBSIDIARY CHINA NETCOM TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

51 CREDIT CARD INC.

51 信 用 卡 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2051)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS OF A SUBSIDIARY

CHINA NETCOM TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of 51 Credit Card Inc. (the "Company") refers to the announcement dated 7 August 2020 (the "China Netcom Results Announcement") issued by China Netcom Technology Holdings Limited ("China Netcom"), a subsidiary of the Company whose shares are listed and traded on GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8071), in relation to the unaudited interim results of China Netcom and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

In the China Netcom Results Announcement, China Netcom reported that it recorded the following unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2020: