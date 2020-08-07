Log in
51 Credit Card Inc.    2051   KYG341531096

51 Credit Card : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS OF A SUBSIDIARY CHINA NETCOM TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

08/07/2020 | 10:29am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

51 CREDIT CARD INC.

51 信 用 卡 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2051)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS OF A SUBSIDIARY

CHINA NETCOM TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of 51 Credit Card Inc. (the "Company") refers to the announcement dated 7 August 2020 (the "China Netcom Results Announcement") issued by China Netcom Technology Holdings Limited ("China Netcom"), a subsidiary of the Company whose shares are listed and traded on GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8071), in relation to the unaudited interim results of China Netcom and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

In the China Netcom Results Announcement, China Netcom reported that it recorded the following unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2020:

  • Consolidated revenue of China Netcom of approximately HK$10,180,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: approximately HK$41,403,000)
  • Consolidated loss attributable to owners of China Netcom of approximately HK$10,865,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: consolidated profit attributable to owners of China Netcom of approximately HK$16,074,000)
  • Basic and diluted loss per share of China Netcom of approximately HK0.23 cent (six months ended 30 June 2019: basic and diluted earnings per share of approximately HK0.34 cent)

1

The China Netcom Results Announcement will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information " page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of 7 days from the date of its publication and on the website of China Netcom at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/chinanetcom.

By Order of the Board

51 Credit Card Inc.

Sun Haitao

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Sun Haitao and Mr. Zhao Ke; the non-executive Director is Ms. Zou Yunli; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ti, Mr. Ye Xiang and Mr. Xu Xuchu.

2

Disclaimer

51 Credit Card Inc. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 14:28:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 2 030 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2019 -1 129 M -162 M -162 M
Net cash 2019 1 251 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 829 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 605
Free-Float 46,4%
Technical analysis trends 51 CREDIT CARD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Tao Sun Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yang Zhi Zhu Vice President-Product Development & Operations
Ke Zhao Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Guo Wei Chief Technology Officer
Yun Li Zou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
51 CREDIT CARD INC.-52.74%121
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED47.90%681 215
NETFLIX, INC.57.33%224 512
PROSUS N.V.26.11%161 813
NASPERS LIMITED40.69%78 776
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.71%60 187
