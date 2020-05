Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) approved a 2.15 billion euro dividend payout on its 2019 results, of which 1.78 billion euros will go to the Treasury, the group said on Thursday.

In addition, some 342 million euros will go to banking foundations that own some 16% of CDP's capital, the group said after a shareholders meeting approved the payout.

