58 com : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

04/29/2020

BEIJING, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) ("58.com" or "the Company"), China's largest online classifieds marketplace, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 29, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.58.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@58.com.

About 58.com Inc.

58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) operates China's largest online classifieds marketplace, as measured by monthly unique visitors on both its www.58.com website and mobile applications. The Company's online marketplace enables local business users and consumer users to connect, share information and conduct business. 58.com's broad, in-depth and high-quality local information, combined with its easy-to-use website and mobile applications, has made it a trusted marketplace for consumers. 58.com's strong brand recognition, large and growing user base, merchant network and massive database of local information create a powerful network effect. For more information on 58.com, please visit http://www.58.com.

For more information, please contact:

58.com Inc.
ir@58.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/58com-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2019-301049843.html

SOURCE 58.com Inc


© PRNewswire 2020
