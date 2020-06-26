Log in
58.com Inc.    WUBA

58.COM INC.

(WUBA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/25 04:10:00 pm
54.1 USD   +0.17%
07:03a58 COM : Records 1Q Profit
DJ
06:01a58 COM : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
06/23 58.COM INC. : quaterly earnings release
58 com : Records 1Q Profit

06/26/2020 | 07:03am EDT

By Matt Grossman

58.com Inc. reported a first-quarter profit on Friday, including a significant share of income from the deconsolidation of a subsidiary.

The Beijing-based e-commerce company reported a profit in the latest quarter of 1.64 billion yuan ($231.3 million), or 10.82 yuan ($1.53) per American depositary share, compared with a profit of 698 million yuan, or 4.65 yuan per American depository share, for the same period last year.

Analysts had been expecting the company to report a loss of 1.28 yuan per American depository share, according to FactSet.

The company's revenue in the quarter was 2.56 billion yuan ($361.4 million), down from 3.03 billion yuan for the same period a year earlier. Analysts had forecast revenue of 2.24 billion yuan.

In the company's other-income category, it saw a 2.68-billion-yuan gain from the deconsolidation of 58 Daojia Ltd., a subsidiary of 58.com's 58 Home division.

Earlier this month, 58.com said it reached an agreement with Quantum Bloom Group Ltd. to go private in a deal that would value the company at $8.7 billion.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
58.COM INC. 0.17% 54.1 Delayed Quote.-16.42%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 7.0842 Delayed Quote.1.70%
