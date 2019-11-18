58 com : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results 0 11/18/2019 | 06:01pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) ("58.com" or the "Company"), China's largest online market place for classifieds, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Third Quarter 2019 Highlights Total revenues were RMB4,258.0 million ( US$602.0 million [1] ), a 17.4% increase from RMB3,626.8 million in the same quarter of 2018, exceeding the high end of the Company's guidance of RMB4,200 million .

( ), a 17.4% increase from in the same quarter of 2018, exceeding the high end of the Company's guidance of . Total number of paying business users [2] was approximately 3.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 3.0% increase from the same quarter of 2018.

was approximately 3.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 3.0% increase from the same quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 88.2% compared with 89.5% in the same quarter of 2018.

Income from operations was RMB862.2 million ( US$121.9 million ), a 28.6% increase from RMB670.6 million in the same quarter of 2018.

( ), a 28.6% increase from in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations [3] was RMB1,039.2 million ( US$146.9 million ), a 21.3% increase from RMB856.5 million in the same quarter of 2018.

was ( ), a 21.3% increase from in the same quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders was RMB791.6 million ( US$111.9 million ), a 9.0% increase from RMB726.2 million in the same quarter of 2018.

( ), a 9.0% increase from in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders [4] was RMB1,018.0 million ( US$143.9 million ), a 20.7% increase from RMB843.5 million in the same quarter of 2018.

was ( ), a 20.7% increase from in the same quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB5.31 (US$0.75) and RMB5.26 (US$0.74) , respectively, representing 7.9% and 8.6% increases from RMB4.92 and RMB4.84 , respectively, in the same quarter of 2018. One ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

and , respectively, representing 7.9% and 8.6% increases from and , respectively, in the same quarter of 2018. One ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[5] were RMB6.83 (US$0.97) and RMB6.76 (US$0.96) , respectively, representing 19.4% and 20.2% increases from RMB5.72 and RMB5.63 , respectively, in the same quarter of 2018. [1] This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into US$ amounts in this press release are made at RMB7.0729 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the PRC State Administration of Foreign Exchange on September 30, 2019. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the Renminbi amounts. On November 18 , 2019, such exchange rate was RMB7.0037 to US$1.00. [2] Paying business users refer to users who are identified as business users with unique identity information such as business licenses or personal identification information and who used the Company's subscription-based membership services or purchased at least one type of online marketing services in a given period. One paying business user can open up several paying user accounts on one or multiple online platforms. The number and the percentage calculation does not include paying business users on Ganji as the Company stopped selling stand-alone Ganji subscription-based membership services in 2018 or earlier in all of its content categories. [3] Non-GAAP income from operations is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [4] Non-GAAP net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders is defined as net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, change in fair value of long-term investments, share-based compensation expenses included in share of results of equity investees, and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [5] Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs. Management Comments "I am pleased to report solid financial and operational results once again, with revenue totaling RMB4.26 billion and exceeding the high end of our previous guidance despite challenging market conditions," commented Mr. Michael Yao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 58.com. "On a non-GAAP basis, operating income and net income grew 21.3% and 20.7% year over year, respectively. We continue to solidify and expand our leading market position in all our core categories, especially for primary housing and other local services. Secondary housing and jobs continue to show substantial resilience despite challenging market conditions. We are confident in our horizontal platform and the diversified product and services it offers. We are also optimistic about the massive market opportunity and tremendous growth potential that China offers and will continue to invest in innovation and user engagement to further enhance our leading market position." Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Revenues Total revenues were RMB4,258.0 million (US$602.0 million), representing an increase of 17.4% from RMB3,626.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. Membership revenues were RMB1,192.7 million (US$168.6 million), an increase of 1.0% from RMB1,181.1 million in the same quarter of 2018. Online marketing services revenues were RMB2,797.5 million (US$395.5 million), an increase of 20.1% from RMB2,328.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by the increasing adoption and effectiveness of the Company's various online marketing services such as real-time bidding, priority listings and various other online marketing services. Cost of Revenues Cost of revenues was RMB501.1 million (US$70.8 million), an increase of 31.7% from RMB380.6 million in the same quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by increases in the costs of services provided on other platforms, expenses associated with the operations of all the Company's platforms, and salaries and benefits relating to web operation and information quality control teams. Gross Profit and Gross Margin Gross profit was RMB3,756.9 million (US$531.2 million), an increase of 15.7% from RMB3,246.2 million during the same quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 88.2%, compared with 89.5% during the same quarter of 2018. Operating Expenses Operating expenses were RMB2,894.6 million (US$409.3 million), an increase of 12.4% from RMB2,575.6 million in the same quarter of 2018. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB2,177.1 million (US$307.8 million), an increase of 13.4% from RMB1,920.1 million in the same quarter in 2018. Within sales and marketing expenses, advertising expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB986.9 million (US$139.5 million), which were generally stable compared with RMB978.2 million in the same quarter of 2018. Non-advertising sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB1,190.2 million (US$168.3 million), an increase of 26.4% from RMB941.9 million in the same quarter in 2018. Non-advertising sales and marketing expenses include salaries and benefits, commissions and share-based compensation expenses for the Company's sales, sales support, customer service, marketing dealer management personnel, online and offline promotional expenses, and other operating expenses that are associated with sales and marketing activities. The increase in non-advertising sales and marketing expenses was mainly due to an increase in marketing and promotional expenses for 58.com and newer platforms such as 58 Town and Zhuan Zhuan. Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB520.9 million (US$73.7 million), an increase of 11.1% from RMB468.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits for the Company's research and development personnel for the development of new features and services. General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB196.6 million (US$27.8 million), an increase of 5.3% from RMB186.7 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefits and share-based compensation expenses for administrative personnel. Income from Operations Income from operations was RMB862.2 million (US$121.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 28.6% from RMB670.6 million in the same quarter of 2018. Operating margin, defined as income from operations divided by total revenues, was 20.2% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 18.5% in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB1,039.2 million (US$146.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 21.3% from RMB856.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin, defined as non-GAAP income from operations divided by total revenues, was 24.4% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 23.6% in the same quarter of 2018. Other Income/(Expenses) Net other income in the third quarter of 2019 was RMB80.2 million (US$11.3 million), compared with net other income of RMB103.7 million in the same quarter of 2018. Net other income in the third quarter of 2019 was mainly attributable to RMB60.7 million income from short-term commercial bank investment products the Company purchased with its surplus cash, RMB53.8 million in tax refunds and other government subsidies, RMB24.7 million dividend income, and a fair value gain of RMB14.2 million due to the revaluation of certain convertible notes the Company invested in the second quarter of 2019, which were partially offset by a fair value loss of RMB83.9 million primarily as a result of a decline in the share price of 5I5J Holding Group Co., Ltd., a publicly traded company in which the Company invested in the third quarter of 2018 and holds a minority stake. Net Income Attributable to 58.com Inc. Ordinary Shareholders Net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders was RMB791.6 million (US$111.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 9.0% from RMB726.2 million in the same quarter of 2018. Net margin, defined as net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders divided by total revenues, was 18.6% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 20.0% in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders was RMB1,018.0 million (US$143.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 20.7% from RMB843.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net margin, defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders divided by total revenues, was 23.9% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 23.3% in the same quarter of 2018. Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB5.31 (US$0.75) and RMB5.26 (US$0.74), respectively, representing 7.9% and 8.6% increases from RMB4.92 and RMB4.84, respectively, in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB6.83 (US$0.97) and RMB6.76 (US$0.96), respectively, representing 19.4% and 20.2% increases from RMB5.72 and RMB5.63, respectively, in the same quarter of 2018. Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,059.4 million (US$149.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 22.7% from RMB863.4 million in the same quarter of 2018. Cash and Cash Equivalents, Term deposits, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB9,488.9 million (US$1,341.6 million). As of the date of this earnings release, the Company has received cash consideration in accordance with the transaction agreements relating to the Company's sale of certain equity stake in Che Hao Duo group as previously announced. Shares Outstanding As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a total of 299,057,321 ordinary shares (including 253,825,201 Class A and 45,232,120 Class B ordinary shares) issued and outstanding. Business Outlook Based on the Company's current operations, total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 are expected to be between RMB4.05 billion and RMB4.15 billion. This represents a year-over-year increase of 12% to 15% in Renminbi. These estimates reflect the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders by excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, change in fair value of long-term investments, share-based compensation expenses included in share of results of equity investees, income tax effects of above GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company's operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company's core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash gain or loss and income tax effects resulting from GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company's results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, change in fair value of long-term investments, share-based compensation expenses included in share of results of equity investees, income tax effects of above GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release. Conference Call 58.com's management will host an earnings conference call on November 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time on the same day). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows: International: +1-412-317-6061 U.S. Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976 Hong Kong 852-58081995 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115 Passcode: 8284139 Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, November 26, 2019. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows: International: +1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10136855 Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of 58.com's website at http://ir.58.com. About 58.com Inc. 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) operates China's largest online market place for classifieds, as measured by monthly unique visitors on both its www.58.com website and mobile applications. The Company's online marketplace enables local business users and consumer users to connect, share information and conduct business. 58.com's broad, in-depth and high-quality local information, combined with its easy-to-use website and mobile applications, has made it a trusted marketplace for consumers. 58.com's strong brand recognition, large and growing user base, merchant network and massive database of local information create a powerful network effect. For more information on 58.com, please visit http://www.58.com. Safe Harbor Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. 58.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 58.com's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: 58.com's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to retain and grow its user base and network of local merchants for its online marketplace; the growth of, and trends in, the markets for its services in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; competition in its industry in China; its ability to maintain the network infrastructure necessary to operate its website and mobile applications; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry; and its ability to protect its users' information and adequately address privacy concerns. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please contact:

ir@58.com Christensen In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com 58.com Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 2,387,478 1,700,175 240,379 Restricted cash-current 812,000 66,567 9,412 Term deposits - 20,000 2,828 Short-term investments 4,587,610 7,702,198 1,088,973 Accounts receivable, net 917,443 1,233,226 174,359 Prepayments and other current assets 813,403 1,738,229 245,759 Total current assets 9,517,934 12,460,395 1,761,710 Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net 1,329,752 1,300,836 183,918 Intangible assets, net 1,099,945 945,993 133,749 Right-of-use assets, net - 269,508 38,104 Land use rights, net 3,610 3,551 502 Goodwill 15,874,220 15,897,711 2,247,693 Long-term investments 3,365,906 8,144,539 1,151,513 Investment in convertible note - 763,873 108,000 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 639,478 820,956 116,070 Total non-current assets 22,312,911 28,146,967 3,979,549 Total assets 31,830,845 40,607,362 5,741,259 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term loans 812,794 118 17 Accounts payable 887,558 1,171,578 165,643 Deferred revenues 2,348,333 2,468,961 349,073 Customer advances 1,465,169 1,810,747 256,012 Taxes payable 250,231 412,739 58,355 Salary and welfare payable 642,445 655,354 92,657 Operating lease liabilities, current - 110,103 15,567 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 878,368 1,076,696 152,228 Total current liabilities 7,284,898 7,706,296 1,089,552 Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 283,112 594,912 84,111 Operating lease liabilities, non-current - 158,073 22,349 Other non-current liabilities 1,675 - - Total non-current liabilities 284,787 752,985 106,460 Total liabilities 7,569,685 8,459,281 1,196,012 Mezzanine equity:





Mezzanine classified noncontrolling interests 1,944,397 3,581,053 506,306 Total mezzanine equity 1,944,397 3,581,053 506,306 Shareholders' equity:





58.com Inc. shareholders' equity:





Ordinary shares (US$0.00001 par value, 4,800,000,000 Class A and

200,000,000 Class B shares authorized, 250,858,415 Class A and

45,586,164 Class B shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2018 and 253,825,201 Class A and 45,232,120 Class B shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2019, respectively) 19 19 3 Additional paid-in capital 21,621,665 21,864,532 3,091,310 Retained earnings 439,514 6,217,579 879,071 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (40,622) 70,023 9,900 Total 58.com Inc. shareholders' equity 22,020,576 28,152,153 3,980,284 Noncontrolling interests 296,187 414,875 58,657 Total shareholders' equity 22,316,763 28,567,028 4,038,941 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 31,830,845 40,607,362 5,741,259

58.com Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION (in thousands, except share, per share and per ADS data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019

RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Revenues:













Membership 1,181,105 1,192,688 168,628

3,276,850 3,358,554 474,848 Online marketing services 2,328,921 2,797,453 395,517

6,007,559 7,444,635 1,052,558 E-commerce services 15,627 111,438 15,756

46,642 213,126 30,133 Other revenues 101,148 156,418 22,115

197,453 404,674 57,215 Total revenues 3,626,801 4,257,997 602,016

9,528,504 11,420,989 1,614,754 Cost of revenues(1) (380,623) (501,108) (70,849)

(980,104) (1,232,422) (174,246) Gross profit 3,246,178 3,756,889 531,167

8,548,400 10,188,567 1,440,508 Operating expenses(1):













Sales and marketing expenses(2) (1,920,131) (2,177,120) (307,812)

(5,141,943) (6,026,160) (852,007) Research and development expenses (468,782) (520,919) (73,650)

(1,209,224) (1,497,917) (211,783) General and administrative expenses (186,713) (196,608) (27,797)

(516,947) (553,130) (78,204) Total operating expenses (2,575,626) (2,894,647) (409,259)

(6,868,114) (8,077,207) (1,141,994) Income from operations 670,552 862,242 121,908

1,680,286 2,111,360 298,514 Other income/(expenses):













Interest income, net 390 11,223 1,587

3,634 28,096 3,973 Investment income, net 115,378 4,697 664

226,226 4,214,547 595,873 Share of results of equity investees (22,109) (9,294) (1,314)

(75,695) (19,229) (2,719) Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss), net 790 9,027 1,276

(104) (8,991) (1,271) Others, net 9,271 64,524 9,123

52,559 124,536 17,607 Income before tax 774,272 942,419 133,244

1,886,906 6,450,319 911,977 Income tax expenses (16,798) (108,775) (15,379)

(206,266) (676,212) (95,606) Net income 757,474 833,644 117,865

1,680,640 5,774,107 816,371 Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,649 (203) (29)

3,070 3,958 560 Net income attributable to 58.com Inc. 760,123 833,441 117,836

1,683,710 5,778,065 816,931 Deemed dividend to mezzanine classified noncontrolling interests (33,959) (41,861) (5,919)

(97,651) (109,617) (15,498) Net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders 726,164 791,580 111,917

1,586,059 5,668,448 801,433 Net earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders ‑ basic 2.46 2.65 0.38

5.38 19.06 2.69 Net earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders ‑ diluted 2.42 2.63 0.37

5.29 18.85 2.66 Net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders – basic

(1 ADS represents 2 Class A ordinary shares) 4.92 5.31 0.75

10.76 38.12 5.39 Net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders – diluted

(1 ADS represents 2 Class A ordinary shares) 4.84 5.26 0.74

10.59 37.69 5.33 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic

earnings per share 295,068,924 298,222,350 298,222,350

294,681,288 297,391,735 297,391,735 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted

earnings per share 299,839,409 300,997,714 300,997,714

299,630,643 300,760,561 300,760,561

Note: (1) Share‑based compensation expenses were allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Cost of revenues 2,198 1,869 264

4,313 4,848 685 Sales and marketing expenses 30,427 23,323 3,298

63,761 77,399 10,943 Research and development expenses 55,785 47,230 6,678

126,501 145,753 20,607 General and administrative expenses 47,208 53,879 7,618

130,496 157,740 22,302

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions were allocated in operating expenses as follows:

Sales and marketing expenses 43,637 43,354 6,130

130,923 129,795 18,351 Research and development expenses 11,677 12,015 1,698

35,031 36,033 5,095

(2) Breakdown of sales and marketing expenses was as follows:

Advertising expenses 978,219 986,931 139,537

2,513,055 2,852,361 403,280 Non-advertising sales and marketing expenses 941,912 1,190,189 168,275

2,628,888 3,173,799 448,727 58.com Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019

RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ GAAP income from operations 670,552 862,242 121,908

1,680,286 2,111,360 298,514 Share-based compensation expenses[6] 130,660 121,560 17,188

310,535 372,750 52,700 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions 55,314 55,369 7,828

165,954 165,828 23,446 Non-GAAP income from operations 856,526 1,039,171 146,924

2,156,775 2,649,938 374,660















GAAP net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders 726,164 791,580 111,917

1,586,059 5,668,448 801,433 Share-based compensation expenses 130,660 121,560 17,188

310,535 372,750 52,700 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions 55,314 55,369 7,828

165,954 165,828 23,446 Change in fair value of long-term investments (67,450) 75,676 10,699

(67,450) (3,398,388) (480,480) Share-based compensation expenses included in share of results of equity investees 8 - -

1 9 1 Income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items[7] (1,218) (26,147) (3,696)

(28,330) 291,671 41,237 Non-GAAP net income attributable to 58.com Inc. ordinary shareholders 843,478 1,018,038 143,936

1,966,769 3,100,318 438,337















GAAP operating margin 18.5% 20.2% 20.2%

17.6% 18.5% 18.5% Share-based compensation expenses 3.6% 2.9% 2.9%

3.3% 3.3% 3.3% Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions 1.5% 1.3% 1.3%

1.7% 1.4% 1.4% Non-GAAP operating margin 23.6% 24.4% 24.4%

22.6% 23.2% 23.2%















GAAP net margin 20.0% 18.6% 18.6%

16.6% 49.6% 49.6% Share-based compensation expenses 3.6% 2.9% 2.9%

3.3% 3.3% 3.3% Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions 1.5% 1.3% 1.3%

1.7% 1.4% 1.4% Change in fair value of long-term investments (1.8)% 1.8% 1.8%

(0.7)% (29.8)% (29.8)% Share-based compensation expenses included in share of results of equity investees 0.0% - -

0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items (0.0)% (0.7)% (0.7)%

(0.3)% 2.6% 2.6% Non-GAAP net margin 23.3% 23.9% 23.9%

20.6% 27.1% 27.1%















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing non-GAAP basic

earnings per share 295,068,924 298,222,350 298,222,350

294,681,288 297,391,735 297,391,735 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted

earnings per share 299,839,409 300,997,714 300,997,714

299,630,643 300,760,561 300,760,561 Weighted average number of ADS used in computing non-GAAP basic earnings per

ADS 147,534,462 149,111,175 149,111,175

147,340,644 148,695,868 148,695,868 Weighted average number of ADS used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per

ADS 149,919,704 150,498,857 150,498,857

149,815,321 150,380,281 150,380,281















Non-GAAP net earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders ‑ basic 2.86 3.41 0.48

6.67 10.43 1.47 Non-GAAP net earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders ‑ diluted 2.81 3.38 0.48

6.56 10.31 1.46 Non-GAAP net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders ‑ basic 5.72 6.83 0.97

13.35 20.85 2.95 Non-GAAP net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders ‑ diluted 5.63 6.76 0.96

13.13 20.62 2.91

[6] Since the third quarter of 2017, certain share-based awards with redemption features granted to the Company's employees were expected to be settled in cash and were classified as liabilities. The share-based compensation expenses recognized for this type of awards amounted to RMB5.0 million and RMB14.5 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 , respectively, and RMB4.7 million and RMB13.0 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, were excluded from the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation accordingly. [7] This is to exclude the income tax effects related to amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions calculated at PRC statutory income tax rate of 25% and change in fair value of long-term investments. Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect. View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/58com-reports-third-quarter-2019-unaudited-financial-results-300959903.html SOURCE 58.com Inc

