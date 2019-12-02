Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  58.com Inc.    WUBA

58.COM INC.

(WUBA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/02 04:02:00 pm
61.95 USD   +0.70%
07:01p58 COM : to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 19, 2019
PR
11/1958 COM : ADRs Up After Earnings
DJ
11/1858 COM : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

58 com : to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 19, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 07:01pm EST

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) ("58.com" or the "Company"), China's largest online market place for classifieds, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") on Friday, December 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. (local time), at 42/F Edinburgh Tower, The Landmark, 15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong. The record date is December 2, 2019.

A notice of the AGM describing the matters to be considered during the meeting is available via the AGM link in the Events & Presentations section at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.58.com.

About 58.com Inc.

58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) operates China's largest online market place for classifieds, as measured by monthly unique visitors on both its www.58.com website and mobile applications. The Company's online marketplace enables local business users and consumer users to connect, share information and conduct business. 58.com's broad, in-depth and high quality local information, combined with its easy-to-use website and mobile applications, has made it a trusted marketplace for consumers. 58.com's strong brand recognition, large and growing user base, merchant network and massive database of local information create a powerful network effect. For more information on 58.com, please visit http://www.58.com.

For more information, please contact:

58.com Inc.
ir@58.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In the U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/58com-to-hold-annual-general-meeting-on-december-19-2019-300967237.html

SOURCE 58.com Inc


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 58.COM INC.
07:01p58 COM : to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 19, 2019
PR
11/1958 COM : ADRs Up After Earnings
DJ
11/1858 COM : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
11/1158.COM INC : . to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 19, 20..
PR
09/3058 COM : Announces Entry into Definitive Agreements to Convert Profit Participat..
PR
09/1058 COM : Zhuan Zhuan Used-Goods Trading Platform Secures US$300 Million in Finan..
PR
09/0958 COM : Creates New President of International Business Role and Appoints Chief..
PR
08/2158 COM : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
08/1558.COM INC : . to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 22, 201..
PR
05/2858 COM : Announces Strategic Investment in Uxin
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group