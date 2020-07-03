LEGAL INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces It is Investigating Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating whether the following mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)

The investigation concerns whether IFF and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between IFF and DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences business. Under the terms of the merger, DuPont shareholders will own approximately 55.4% of the combined company and IFF shareholders will own approximately 44.6%. If you are an IFF shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff-stock-merger-dupont/.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE)

The investigation concerns whether Bridge Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between Bridge Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Dime Community shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp common stock for each share of Dime Community common stock they own. If you are a Bridge Bancorp shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/bridge-bancorp-inc-bdge-stock-merger-dime-community/.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA)

The investigation concerns whether Bitauto and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Bitauto to a consortium led by Morespark Limited, an affiliate of Tencent Holdings Limited and Hammer Capital Opportunities Fund L.P. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bitauto shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/bitauto-holdings-limited-bita-stock-merger/.

58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA)

The investigation concerns whether 58.com and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of 58.com to a consortium of investors including Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd. and Ocean Link Partners Limited (including their respective affiliated investment entities), Jinbo Yao, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 58.com, and Internet Opportunity Fund LP. If you are a 58.com shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/58-com-inc-wuba-stock-merger-warburg-pincus/.

