58.com Inc :. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 1, 2019

02/22/2019 | 06:01am EST

BEIJING, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) ("58.com" or the "Company"), China's largest online market place for classifieds, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, March 1, 2019.

58.com's management will host an earnings conference call on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

+1-412-317-6061

U.S. Toll Free:

+1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

Hong Kong:

852-58081995

China Toll Free:

4001-206115

Passcode:

7221929

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, March 8, 2019. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

10129144

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of 58.com's website at http://ir.58.com.

About 58.com Inc.

58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) operates China's largest online market place for classifieds, as measured by monthly unique visitors on both its www.58.com website and mobile applications. The Company's online marketplace enables local business users and consumer users to connect, share information and conduct business. 58.com's broad, in-depth and high quality local information, combined with its easy-to-use website and mobile applications, has made it a trusted marketplace for consumers. 58.com's strong brand recognition, large and growing user base, merchant network and massive database of local information create a powerful network effect. For more information on 58.com, please visit http://www.58.com.    

For more information, please contact:

58.com Inc.
ir@58.com  

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com  

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/58com-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-on-march-1-2019-300800270.html

SOURCE 58.com Inc


© PRNewswire 2019
