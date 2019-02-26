5BARz Enters Big Data Market and Intends to Pay the Consumer for Their Data

Miami, FL, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- 5BARz International (OTCQB: BARZ) (www.5BARz.com) (“5BARz” or “the Company”), a technology leader in the cellular network extender industry and smart Wi-Fi routers, is pleased to announce that our wholly owned subsidiary, 5BARz India Private Limited is expanding its business focus to include a software-based recurring revenue model, in addition to our hardware business, our patented 5BARz™ ‘DISCOVERY’ Network Extender and our state of the art 5BARz™ ‘ROVR’ Wi-Fi Router & Smart IoT Hub.



The core business model involves collecting data insights from 5BARz ‘ROVR’ users then processing that data into meaningful insights and intelligence. Authorized digital marketing providers will be given access to this data through a secure, trustworthy marketplace. Blockchain technology will enable 5BARz to capture, secure and share this data with authorized marketplace participants. Not only will users control the amount and type of data shared, they will also participate in revenue generated from the marketplace in which their data is used.

As previously reported, the company has a contract with a major Telco in India to provide 5 million 5BARz ROVR routers, which will complement their broadband rollout in India. With an average of 5 users per household and a projected unit install base of 5 million 5BARz ROVRs, this represents 25 million active users.

“We have already installed over 2,000 routers and are looking forward to an aggressive rollout in 2019. We want 5BARz users to be able to better control the way they interact with businesses and the way businesses reach out to them,” stated Samartha Nagabhushanam, CEO of 5BARz India.

“Throughout my career, I have been at the forefront of several mega trends that have transformed industries by utilizing state-of-art technology and innovative business models. I firmly believe that paying the consumer for their data insights, as well as utilizing blockchain technology, will transform the big data industry,” stated Gil Amelio, Chairman of 5BARz International.

“Now that we have reached the inflection point of commercialization of our network extender and have designed the next generation in big data solutions utilizing our 5BARz ‘ROVR’ router, we are ready to start the next phase of deployment. Furthermore, we intend to dramatically increase our communication with our shareholders going forward in 2019 and beyond, as we actively move out of stealth development,” stated Daniel Bland, CEO of 5BARz International.

About 5BARz India

5BARz India Private Limited is one of India’s most promising technology start-ups that is well equipped to provide seamless connectivity solutions. 5BARz India is a part of 5BARz International Inc., a start-up that is delivering solutions for cellular and broadband network operators in providing clear, high quality signal and superior connectivity for their subscribers. 5BARz™ with its 2 state-of-the-art products, 5BARz™ ‘DISCOVERY’ Network Extender for cellular connectivity and the 5BARz™ ‘ROVR’ Wi-Fi Router & Smart IoT Hub for broadband connectivity is striving to solve the problem of in-home wireless connectivity. Due to the plug & play nature and zero installation cost, the 5BARz™ suite of products is emerging as the most attractive proposition in India.

The ultra-portable 5BARz™ ‘DISCOVERY’ Network Extender incorporates a patented technology to create a high engineering based, single-piece, plug and play device that strengthens weak cellular signals by amplifying even the poorest cellular signals from 1 bar to 5 bars, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity at home and work.

The 5BARz™ ‘ROVR’ Wi-Fi Router & Smart IoT Hub through its extensive innovations on delivering smart Wi-Fi at homes introduces a break through approach in providing uninterrupted and superior coverage and connectivity across home and work with a smart approach to broadband. Its IoT capabilities cater to all home safety and security.

For further information on 5BARz India, visit www.5BARzIndia.com.

About 5BARz International Inc.

The 5BARz International Inc. business is focused on the global commercialization of patented product technologies branded under the name 5BARz®. 5BARz® is a cellular and broadband connectivity solutions company for application in the small office, home or for when users are mobile. 5BARz® incorporates patented technology to create highly engineered, single-piece, plug 'n play units that strengthens weak cellular signals to deliver high quality signals for voice, data and video reception on cell phones and other cellular equipped devices cellular connectivity device and an uninterrupted and smart solution for the broadband coverage solutions. 5BARz® represents a key solution for network operators in providing clear, high quality signal for their subscribers with a growing need for high quality connectivity. 5BARz International Inc.'s shares are publicly traded on the OTCBB under the ticker symbol BARZ.

