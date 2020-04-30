5N Plus : to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on May 5, 2020

‐ 5N Plus will release its first quarter results after market hours on May 5, 2020. 5N Plus will host a conference call on May 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results.

To join the conference toll free, please dial 1‐888‐231‐8191, or 647‐427‐7450 in Toronto, or 514‐807‐9895 in Montreal. The conference access code is 9796664. To access via webcast please visit the 'Investors Center' section of www.5nplus.com.

Pre‐registration will be available. Please note that this conference call will be accompanied by an online presentation available to download on our website and that a playback will be available two hours after the event at 514‐807‐9274 or 1‐855‐859‐2056, until May 13, 2020.