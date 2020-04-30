Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  5N Plus Inc.    VNP   CA33833X1015

5N PLUS INC.

(VNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

5N Plus : to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on May 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:13am EDT
Montreal - Quebec, April 28, 2020
‐ 5N Plus will release its first quarter results after market hours on May 5, 2020. 5N Plus will host a conference call on May 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results.

To join the conference toll free, please dial 1‐888‐231‐8191, or 647‐427‐7450 in Toronto, or 514‐807‐9895 in Montreal. The conference access code is 9796664. To access via webcast please visit the 'Investors Center' section of www.5nplus.com.

Pre‐registration will be available. Please note that this conference call will be accompanied by an online presentation available to download on our website and that a playback will be available two hours after the event at 514‐807‐9274 or 1‐855‐859‐2056, until May 13, 2020.

Disclaimer

5N Plus Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 12:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 5N PLUS INC.
08:13a5N PLUS : to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on May 5, 2020
PU
04/295N PLUS : to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on May 5, 2020 and to Hol..
AQ
03/055N PLUS INC. : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
02/255N PLUS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/255N PLUS : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended..
AQ
02/195N PLUS : to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on February 25, 2020
AQ
20195N PLUS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
20195N PLUS : Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 20..
AQ
20195N PLUS : to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on November 5, 2019
PU
20195N PLUS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 268 M
EBIT 2020 16,7 M
Net income 2020 11,6 M
Debt 2020 30,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart 5N PLUS INC.
Duration : Period :
5N Plus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 5N PLUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,16  CAD
Last Close Price 1,76  CAD
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 79,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arjang J. Roshan President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Luc Bertrand Chairman
Richard Perron Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Coursol Vice President-Refining, Research & Development
Jean-Marie Bourassa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
5N PLUS INC.-28.46%94
ECOLAB INC.2.38%57 133
GIVAUDAN6.99%30 695
SIKA AG-11.08%23 533
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG0.31%15 334
SYMRISE AG-1.47%13 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group