600 : Acquisition

06/24/2019 | 02:35am EDT

24 June 2019

The 600 Group Plc

('600 Group' or 'the Group')

600 Group acquires Control Micro Systems Inc.

600 Group PLC, the diversified industrial engineering company (AIM: SIXH), today announces the acquisition of US-based Control Micro Systems Inc. ('CMS'), an industry-leading solutions provider for integrated laser applications.

CMS provides turnkey, custom-designed and fully-automated laser process machines and systems to a diverse base of US and international blue-chip customers across a range of industries, including industry-leading positions in the high-growth precision medical equipment, pharmaceutical and aerospace sectors.

The use of industrial lasers continues to expand worldwide providing a large and growing market opportunity with laser systems fast becoming a mainstream and integral manufacturing process. The acquisition of CMS is highly complementary to the Group's existing laser business, enhancing its customer offering by providing ever more sophisticated, value-add and custom solutions to customer requirements whilst CMS will likewise benefit from the Group's established sales platform and marketing capability.

The business is being acquired from founder and sole owner Mr Tim Miller, who will remain with the business for a minimum period of three years to oversee the transition and provide technical expertise.

CMS has been acquired for a total consideration of $10m comprising a cash consideration of $9m and $1m of 600 Group plc shares. The acquisition has been funded from 600 Group's cash reserves and existing facilities plus a new $3.25m 5 year term facility from Bank of America. The share component consists of the issue of 4,500,000 new ordinary shares of 1p per share ('Ordinary Shares'), representing approximately 4% of the total issued share capital prior to issue.

The business has grown consistently over recent years with revenues for the year ended 31 December 2018 of $11.6m generating a reported pre-tax profit of $1.2m. Gross assetsat 31 December 2018 were $7m including cash and cash equivalents of $3.1m.

Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted ('Admission') to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will take place on or around 28th June 2019. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares. Following Admission the total issued share capital of the Group will increase to117,473,341 Ordinary Shares with Mr Miller's interest representing 3.8% of the enlarged total.

Paul Dupee, Executive Chairman, commented:

'The acquisition of CMS significantly enhances the Group's laser business and marks a further step forward in our strategy of building a global business across increasingly diversified niche markets worldwide.

'CMS has a long-established track record for delivering high quality customer solutions and will likewise benefit from the Group's established sales platform and marketing capability.

'We are delighted to welcome CMS and its employees into the Group.'

Enquiries:

The 600 Group PLC

Paul Dupee, Executive Chairman

Neil Carrick, Finance Director

Tel: 01924 415000

Instinctif Partners

Mark Garraway

James Gray

Tel: 0207 457 2020

Spark Advisory Partners Limited (NOMAD)

Matt Davis

Miriam Greenwood

Tel: 020 3368 3553

WH Ireland (Broker)

Harry Ansell

Tel: 020 7220 1666

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014

About The 600 Group PLC

The 600 Group PLC is a distributor, designer and manufacturer of industrial products with three principle areas of activities:

Machine Tools

The business has a strong reputation in the market for metal turning machines. Products range from small conventional machines for education markets, CNC workshop machines and CNC production machines. Selected outsourcing partners support the manufacturing of these machines and they are marketed through the Group's wholly owned international sales organisation and global distribution network.

Precision Engineered Components

Machine spares are distributed to customers globally to help maintain the installed base of group machines which number in excess of 100,000. Additionally, work holding products and taper roller bearings are sold via specialist distributors to OEMs, including other machine builders.

Industrial Laser Systems

Industrial laser systems are a technologically superior alternative to ink jet marking. It requires no consumables and can operate on a continuous high speed basis when integrated into customers' production lines. The business has its own technology and proprietary software. Customer applications are diverse and range from telecommunications to pharmaceuticals. The requirement for increased product and component traceability is one of the market drivers.

More information on the Group can be viewed at: www.600group.com

Disclaimer

600 Group plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:34:02 UTC
