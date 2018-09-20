600 : Result of AGM

20 September2018

The 600 Group Plc

("The Company")

Result of AGM

The 600 Group PLC the AIM listed distributor, designer and manufacturer of industrial products (AIM: SIXH) announces that at the Group's Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

Enquiries:

The 600 Group PLC Paul Dupee, Executive Chairman Neil Carrick, Finance Director Tel: 01924 415000 Spark Advisory Partners Limited (NOMAD) Matt Davis Miriam Greenwood Tel: 020 3368 3553 WH Ireland (Broker) Adam Pollock Tim Feather Tel: 020 7220 1666 Instinctif Partners (Financial PR) James Gray Tel: 020 7866 7856

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About The 600 Group PLC

The 600 Group PLC is a distributor, designer and manufacturer of industrial products with three principle areas of activities:

Machine Tools

The business has a strong reputation in the market for metal turning machines. Products range from small conventional machines for education markets, CNC workshop machines and CNC production machines. Selected outsourcing partners support the manufacturing of these machines and they are marketed through the Group's wholly owned international sales organisation.

Precision Engineered Components

Machine spares are distributed to customers globally to help maintain the installed base of group machines which number in excess of 100,000. Additionally, work holding products and taper roller bearings are sold via specialist distributors to OEMs, including other machine builders.

Industrial Laser Systems

Industrial laser systems are a technologically superior alternative to ink jet marking. It requires no consumables and can operate on a continuous high speed basis when integrated into customers' production lines. The business has its own technology and proprietary software. Customer applications are diverse and range from telecommunications to pharmaceuticals. The requirement for increased product and component traceability is one of the market drivers.

More information on the Group can be viewed at: www.600group.com