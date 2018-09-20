Log in
600 : Result of AGM

09/20/2018 | 04:18pm CEST
Result of AGM Back to RNS
RNS Number : 4530B
600 Group PLC
20 September 2018

20 September2018

The 600 Group Plc

("The Company")

Result of AGM

The 600 Group PLC the AIM listed distributor, designer and manufacturer of industrial products (AIM: SIXH) announces that at the Group's Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

Enquiries:


The 600 Group PLC

Paul Dupee, Executive Chairman

Neil Carrick, Finance Director

Tel: 01924 415000

Spark Advisory Partners Limited (NOMAD)

Matt Davis

Miriam Greenwood

Tel: 020 3368 3553

WH Ireland (Broker)

Adam Pollock

Tim Feather

Tel: 020 7220 1666

Instinctif Partners (Financial PR)

James Gray

Tel: 020 7866 7856

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About The 600 Group PLC

The 600 Group PLC is a distributor, designer and manufacturer of industrial products with three principle areas of activities:

Machine Tools

The business has a strong reputation in the market for metal turning machines. Products range from small conventional machines for education markets, CNC workshop machines and CNC production machines. Selected outsourcing partners support the manufacturing of these machines and they are marketed through the Group's wholly owned international sales organisation.

Precision Engineered Components

Machine spares are distributed to customers globally to help maintain the installed base of group machines which number in excess of 100,000. Additionally, work holding products and taper roller bearings are sold via specialist distributors to OEMs, including other machine builders.

Industrial Laser Systems

Industrial laser systems are a technologically superior alternative to ink jet marking. It requires no consumables and can operate on a continuous high speed basis when integrated into customers' production lines. The business has its own technology and proprietary software. Customer applications are diverse and range from telecommunications to pharmaceuticals. The requirement for increased product and component traceability is one of the market drivers.

More information on the Group can be viewed at: www.600group.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RAGBXGDCLUDBGIG

Disclaimer

600 Group plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 14:17:02 UTC
