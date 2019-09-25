600 : Result of AGM

25 September 2019

The 600 Group PLC

Result of AGM

The 600 Group PLC (the 'Group'), the diversified industrial engineering company (AIM: SIXH), announces that at the Group's Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

Enquiries:

The 600 Group PLC Paul Dupee, Executive Chairman Neil Carrick, Finance Director Tel: 01924 415000 Instinctif Partners Mark Garraway James Gray Tel: 0207 457 2020 Spark Advisory Partners Limited (NOMAD) Matt Davis Miriam Greenwood Tel: 020 3368 3553 WH Ireland (Broker) Harry Ansell Tel: 020 7220 1666

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014

About The 600 Group PLC

The 600 Group PLC is a distributor, designer and manufacturer of industrial products with three principle areas of activities:

Machine Tools

The business has a strong reputation in the market for metal turning machines. Products range from small conventional machines for education markets, CNC workshop machines and CNC production machines. Selected outsourcing partners support the manufacturing of these machines and they are marketed through the Group's wholly owned international sales organisation and a global distribution network.

Precision Engineered Components

Machine spares are distributed to customers globally to help maintain the installed base of group machines which number in excess of 100,000. Additionally, work holding products are sold via specialist distributors to OEMs, including other machine builders.

Industrial Laser Systems

Industrial laser systems cover laser marking and processing including cutting, drilling, ablation and a host of other niche applications in the marking and micro machining sectors. They require no consumables and can operate on a continuous high speed basis and can be integrated into customers' production lines. The businesses have their own technology and proprietary software. Customer applications are diverse and range from aerospace to medical and pharmaceuticals. The requirement for increased product and component traceability is one of the market drivers.

More information on the Group can be viewed at: www.600group.com