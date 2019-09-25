600 : Result of AGM

25 September 2019
The 600 Group PLC
Result of AGM
The 600 Group PLC (the 'Group'), the diversified industrial engineering company (AIM: SIXH), announces that at the Group's Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.
Enquiries:
|
The 600 Group PLC
Paul Dupee, Executive Chairman
Neil Carrick, Finance Director
|
Tel: 01924 415000
|
Instinctif Partners
Mark Garraway
James Gray
|
Tel: 0207 457 2020
|
Spark Advisory Partners Limited (NOMAD)
Matt Davis
Miriam Greenwood
|
Tel: 020 3368 3553
|
WH Ireland (Broker)
Harry Ansell
|
Tel: 020 7220 1666
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014
About The 600 Group PLC
The 600 Group PLC is a distributor, designer and manufacturer of industrial products with three principle areas of activities:
Machine Tools
The business has a strong reputation in the market for metal turning machines. Products range from small conventional machines for education markets, CNC workshop machines and CNC production machines. Selected outsourcing partners support the manufacturing of these machines and they are marketed through the Group's wholly owned international sales organisation and a global distribution network.
Precision Engineered Components
Machine spares are distributed to customers globally to help maintain the installed base of group machines which number in excess of 100,000. Additionally, work holding products are sold via specialist distributors to OEMs, including other machine builders.
Industrial Laser Systems
Industrial laser systems cover laser marking and processing including cutting, drilling, ablation and a host of other niche applications in the marking and micro machining sectors. They require no consumables and can operate on a continuous high speed basis and can be integrated into customers' production lines. The businesses have their own technology and proprietary software. Customer applications are diverse and range from aerospace to medical and pharmaceuticals. The requirement for increased product and component traceability is one of the market drivers.
More information on the Group can be viewed at: www.600group.com
Disclaimer
600 Group plc published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 11:32:03 UTC