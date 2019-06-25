Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  7C Solarparken AG    HRPK   DE000A11QW68

7C SOLARPARKEN AG

(HRPK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

7C Solarparken AG: capital increase fully placed, substantially over-subscribed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 7C Solarparken AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
7C Solarparken AG: capital increase fully placed, substantially over-subscribed

25-Jun-2019 / 21:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement according to Section 17 MAR

25.06.2019 - 7C Solarparken AG : capital increase fully placed, substantially over-subscribed
Bayreuth, 25 June 2019 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68; Frankfurt stock exchange, regulated market (general standard)), has successfully completed its share capital increase resolved today, from EUR 53,394,083 to EUR 58,733,491 by issuing 5,339,408 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contribution partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares were placed exclusively to institutional investors in Germany and other European countries in a private placement at a placement price of EUR 2.85 per share. Total gross proceeds amounted to EUR 15.2 Mio. The transaction, which was accompanied by MM Warburg, was clearly over-subscribed.

7C Solarparken AG
Koen Boriau
Vorstand
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
FON: +49 (0)921 230557-77
FAX: +49 (0)921 230557 79
EMAIL: info@solarparken.com
www.solarparken.com

End of Ad hoc announcement
 

UBJ. GmbH
Ingo Janssen
Geschäftsführer
Haus der Wirtschaft, Kapstadtring 10
22297 Hamburg
T. +49 (0) 40 6378 5410
F. +49 (0) 40 6378 5423
E-Mail: ir@ubj.de
Web: www.ubj.de

25-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Germany
Phone: +49 (921) 23 05 57 77
Fax: +49 (921) 23 05 57 79
E-mail: info@solarparken.com
Internet: www.solarparken.com
ISIN: DE000A11QW68
WKN: A11QW6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 830891

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

830891  25-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=830891&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 7C SOLARPARKEN AG
03:10p7C SOLARPARKEN AG : capital increase fully placed, substantially over-subscribed
EQ
11:45a7C SOLARPARKEN : resolves on capital increase to accelerate growth in the contex..
EQ
06/107C SOLARPARKEN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
201822.06.2018 - 7C SOLARPARKEN AG : Managers' transactions announcement according t..
PU
20187C SOLARPARKEN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
20187C SOLARPARKEN AG : 7C Solarparken AG reports a favorable financial development ..
EQ
20187C SOLARPARKEN AG : The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose a div..
EQ
20187C SOLARPARKEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
20187C SOLARPARKEN : extends its IPP portfolio to 132 MWp after the acquisition of a..
EQ
201720.12.2017 - 7C SOLARPARKEN AG : Managers' transactions announcement according t..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 41,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 30,10
P/E ratio 2020 20,56
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 156 M
Chart 7C SOLARPARKEN AG
Duration : Period :
7C Solarparken AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 7C SOLARPARKEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,45 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven de Proost Chief Executive Officer
Joris de Meester Chairman-Supervisory Board
Koen Boriau Chief Financial Officer
Paul Alfons Decraemer Member-Supervisory Board
Bridget Woods Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
7C SOLARPARKEN AG14.96%183
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.10.71%56 254
INNOGY SE2.43%25 549
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%17 517
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.0.39%7 170
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About