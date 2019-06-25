DGAP-Ad-hoc: 7C Solarparken AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

7C Solarparken AG: capital increase fully placed, substantially over-subscribed



25.06.2019 - 7C Solarparken AG : capital increase fully placed, substantially over-subscribed

Bayreuth, 25 June 2019 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68; Frankfurt stock exchange, regulated market (general standard)), has successfully completed its share capital increase resolved today, from EUR 53,394,083 to EUR 58,733,491 by issuing 5,339,408 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contribution partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares were placed exclusively to institutional investors in Germany and other European countries in a private placement at a placement price of EUR 2.85 per share. Total gross proceeds amounted to EUR 15.2 Mio. The transaction, which was accompanied by MM Warburg, was clearly over-subscribed.



