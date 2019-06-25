7C Solarparken AG: capital increase fully placed, substantially over-subscribed
06/25/2019 | 03:10pm EDT
25-Jun-2019 / 21:07 CET/CEST
25.06.2019 - 7C Solarparken AG : capital increase fully placed, substantially over-subscribed
Bayreuth, 25 June 2019 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68; Frankfurt stock exchange, regulated market (general standard)), has successfully completed its share capital increase resolved today, from EUR 53,394,083 to EUR 58,733,491 by issuing 5,339,408 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contribution partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares were placed exclusively to institutional investors in Germany and other European countries in a private placement at a placement price of EUR 2.85 per share. Total gross proceeds amounted to EUR 15.2 Mio. The transaction, which was accompanied by MM Warburg, was clearly over-subscribed.
7C Solarparken AG
Koen Boriau
Vorstand
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
FON: +49 (0)921 230557-77
FAX: +49 (0)921 230557 79
EMAIL: info@solarparken.com
www.solarparken.com
UBJ. GmbH
Ingo Janssen
Geschäftsführer
Haus der Wirtschaft, Kapstadtring 10
22297 Hamburg
T. +49 (0) 40 6378 5410
F. +49 (0) 40 6378 5423
E-Mail: ir@ubj.de
Web: www.ubj.de
