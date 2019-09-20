Log in
7DIGITAL GROUP PLC

(7DIG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/20 03:59:02 am
0.2465 GBp   +33.24%
03:37a7DIGITAL : Subscription to raise £1.88 million
PU
03:37a7DIGITAL : Board Changes
PU
7Digital : Board Changes

09/20/2019 | 03:37am EDT

RNS Number : 0927N 7digital Group PLC

20 September 2019

7digital Group plc

("7digital" or "the Company")

Board Changes

Following the announcement made on 18 July 2019, 7digital (AIM:7DIG) today announces that the board has resolved to appoint Michael Juskiewicz (CPA), Chief Financial Ocer of 7digital, to the Board as Finance Director, upon completion of the customary nominated adviser due diligence.

Michael is an experienced technology, media and ﬁnance executive who currently also holds the position of CFO & Head of Corporate Development at eMusic. Michael spent over 10 years working in investment banking, mergers & acquisitions and capital markets at the TMT groups of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nomura, and Cyndx. Michael has also acted as interim CFO of Export Now, a cross border focused e-commerce company, and gained experience working for the international accounting ﬁrm BDO. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science with a double major in both Accounting and Economics from Tel Aviv University.

Following Michael's appointment, Julia Hubbard has now stepped down from the Board in line with her intentions set out in the announcement made on 18 July 2019.

The Board intends to appoint a further Non-Executive Director in due course.

Paul Langworthy, CEO of 7digital, said: "We would like to thank Julia for her guidance and support in steering the Company through what has been a dicult period. I'm delighted to welcome Michael and his wealth of experience in capital markets, M&A and accounting to the Board of 7digital and look forward to continuing to work alongside him."

For further information please contact:

7digital

020 7099 7777

Paul Langworthy, CEO

Holly Ashmore, PR Manager

Arden Partners (nominated adviser and broker)

020 7614 5900

Ruari McGirr

Tom Price

Benjamin Cryer

Yellow Jersey PR

020 3004 9512

Charles Goodwin

Georgia Colkin

About 7digital

7digital is the global leader in B2B end-to-end digital music solutions. The core of its business is the provision of robust and scalable technical infrastructure and extensive global music rights used to create music streaming and radio services for a diverse range of customers - including consumer brands, mobile carriers, broadcasters, automotive systems, record labels and retailers. 7digital also offers radio production and music curation services, editorial strategy and content management expertise.

7digital fosters industry growth and innovation by simplifying access to music for clients. From years of being the largest independent producer of programming for the BBC and powering services for partners like Global Radio and Fender, 7digital is perfectly positioned to lead innovation at the intersection of digital music and next-generation radio services.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

7digital Group plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:36:09 UTC
