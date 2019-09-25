7Digital : Result of Oversubscribed Placing 0 09/25/2019 | 01:28pm EDT Send by mail :

25 September 2019 7digital Group plc ("7digital" or "the Company") Result of Oversubscribed Placing 7digital Group plc (AIM:7DIG) announces that it has completed an oversubscribed conditional Placing. The Placing of 130,848,460 new Ordinary Shares will raise approximately £0.3 million (before expenses) at an issue price of 0.2 pence per share. Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 130,848,460 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions of the Placing Agreement (the "Conditions"), it is expected that Admission will take place and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM on or around 8.00 a.m. on 4 October 2019. The total voting rights ﬁgure immediately following Admission of 2,455,419,294 may be used by shareholders (and others with notiﬁcation obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the FCA. Tamir Koch, Chair of 7digital, said: "We are thrilled to have brought a total of £5 million, including a £1 million future facility, in funding into the business in recent months. I'm grateful for the support of Arden Partners in the successful completion of this placing, and look forward to delivering on 7digital's mission to become the leading global B2B music service." Paul Langworthy, CEO of 7digital, said: "We are thankful to our investors for supporting the business in difficult market conditions. With the necessary funding in place, we are well-equipped to move forward now towards operational profitability." 7digital 020 7099 7777 Paul Langworthy, CEO Holly Ashmore, PR Manager Arden Partners (nominated adviser and broker)020 7614 5900 Ruari McGirr/ Tom Price/ Benjamin Cryer - Corporate Finance All timings are subject to change and the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions of the Placing. If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. 