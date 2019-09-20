7Digital : Subscription to raise £1.88 million

RNS Number : 0931N 7digital Group PLC
20 September 2019
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION 20 September 2019
7digital Group plc
Subscription to raise £1.88 million
7digital Group plc (AIM:7dig) (" 7digital", the "Company" or together with its subsidiary undertakings, the " Group") announces that it has conditionally raised gross proceeds of £1.88 million through a subscription of 937,900,000 new ordinary shares of
0.01 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), (the "Subscription Shares") at a price of 0.2 pence per share (the " Subsciption Price") with certain new and existing investors (the " Subscription") and additional £1.0 million in intended future facility.
The Subscription is conditional upon the admission of the Subscription Shares to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("AIM") becoming effective ("Admission").
Mark Foster, Senior Independent Non-executive Deirector of 7digital, said:
"We are delighted to have secured further funding from our supportive Chairman, Tamir Koch and non-executive director David Lazurus as well as new shareholders. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank them for their continued support at this crucial time as this ﬁnancing secures the Company's working capital needs as 7Digital prepares itself to embark on its next phase of development and achieve for the first time operational profitability in 2020. "
Paul Langworthy, Chief Executive Officer, of 7digital, said:
"The music industry has experienced continued growth, which has been led by the expansion in streaming services. Having reduced our operational costs and secured this new funding, we are in a good position to beneﬁt from this industry trend and expedite the scale up of the business. With the additional ﬁnancing we are able to implement our plan to build a new partner programme to drive new customer growth; expand sales and support in US Market as well as invest in market-driven product development thereby delivering sustained growth and shareholder value."
Use of funds
The net proceeds of the Subscription and the intended debt facility described below when aggregated with the net proceeds of the initial subscription of £1.3 million and the debt for equity swap of £0.6 million announced on 7 June 2019 means that the Company has raised £4.8 million to fund the Company's new strategy. The net proceeds of the Subscription will be applied to implement the strategy set out in that announcement and in the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, as follows:
Develop strategic industry-specific sales and marketing functions
•Build a robust partner (reseller) program to drive new customer growth •Establish a marketing function to support a streamlined sales model •Expand sales and support in US Market
•Invest in market-driven product development
Reduce operational overhead
•Bring creditors up to date
•Reduce overheads through consolidation of technology and resources
Working capital
Tamir Koch and David Lazarus have stated to the board of directors of the Company (the " Board" or the " Directors") that they intend to arrange a credit facility for the Group of £1.0m, for a total planned ﬁnancing of £2.88 million. The fundraising will remain open for a period to accommodate any further demand from institutional and other investors. The Board is conﬁdent that this financing secures the Company's working capital needs to reach for the first-time operational profitability by mid 2020.
Directors' dealings and related party transaction
Shmuel Koch Holdings Limited ("SKH"), whose directors are Ruth Koch and Yaron Asher Koch, Tamir Koch's mother and brother respectively, has agreed to subscribe for 20,800,000 Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price. Following Admission, SKH will have a beneﬁcial interest in 442,612,126 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 19.1 per cent. of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company.
Magic Investments S.A. ("Magic"), a company which David Lazarus is a director of, has agreed to subscribe for 199,600,000 Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price. Following Admission, Magic will have a beneﬁcial interest in 742,436,219 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 32.0 per cent. of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company.
The participation in the Subscription by Magic is deemed to be a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The Directors, with the exception of David Lazarus, consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Arden Partners plc, that the terms of the participation by Magic in the Subscription are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.
Admission and follow-on protection
Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is currently expected that Admission will become eﬀective, and that dealings in the Subscription Shares will commence on AIM, at
8.00 a.m. on 26 September 2019. The Subscription Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares in issue.
Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital (the " Enlarged Share Capital") will consist of 2,319,070,834 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. This ﬁgure may be used by shareholders of the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 7digital does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
Under the terms of each of the individual Subscription agreements, if within 12 months of Admission the Company enters into, or agrees to enter into, a legally binding agreement with any person other than the relevant subscriber to issue new Ordinary Shares for a subscription price lower than the Subscription Price (the "New Subscription Price"), the Company has undertaken to, subject to the receipt of the relevant subscription monies, issue at nominal value a number of Ordinary Shares to the relevant subscriber to put them in the position they would have been in had they subscribed for the Subscription Shares at the New Subscription Price, provided that the number of additional Ordinary Shares shall not exceed 310,000,000 in aggregate.
Implications of the transaction under the City Code