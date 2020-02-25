Log in
88 Energy : Appendix 4G

02/25/2020 | 11:53pm EST

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15

Name of entity

88

Energy Limited

ABN / ARBN

Financial year ended:

80

072 964 179

31 December 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • These pages of our annual report:

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 31 December 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date:

26 February 2020

Name of Director or Secretary authorising

Ashley Gilbert

lodgement:

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

management; and

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

is therefore not applicable

delegated to management.

our board and management (including those matters expressly

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/boardcharter

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

as a director; and

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its

is therefore not applicable

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

proper functioning of the board.

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

Statement OR

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

in achieving them;

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/diversitypolicy

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

achieving them and either:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

at [insert location]

board, in senior executive positions and across the

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

at [insert location]

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of the board, its committees and individual

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

directors; and

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

is therefore not applicable

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

period in accordance with that process.

at [insert location]

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of its senior executives; and

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

is therefore not applicable

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with

Statement OR

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

is therefore not applicable

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at [insert location]

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3) the charter of the committee;

at [insert location]

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

times the committee met throughout the period and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

the individual attendances of the members at those

meetings; or

at [insert location]

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

fact and the processes it employs to address board

… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

processes we employ to address board succession issues and to

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to

duties and responsibilities effectively.

discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be

independent directors:

Statement

independent directors;

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

at [insert location]

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board

is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

… and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):

independence of the director, the nature of the interest,

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

position, association or relationship in question and an

explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

at [insert location]

(c) the length of service of each director.

… and the length of service of each director:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Directors Report of the 31 December 2019 Annual Report

at http://88energy.com/investor-centre/financial-reports/

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directors.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

CEO of the entity.

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

and provide appropriate professional development opportunities

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1

A listed entity should:

… our code of conduct or a summary of it:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

and employees; and

at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/codeofconduct

(b) disclose that code or a summary of it.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 5

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING

4.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have an audit committee which:

… the fact that we have an audit committee that complies with

Statement

(1) has at least three members, all of whom are non-

paragraphs (1) and (2):

executive directors and a majority of whom are

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

independent directors; and

at [insert location]

(2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the

chair of the board,

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

and disclose:

at [insert location]

(3) the charter of the committee;

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

(4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

members of the committee; and

(5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of

at [insert location]

times the committee met throughout the period and

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

the individual attendances of the members at those

… the fact that we do not have an audit committee and the processes

meetings; or

(b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact

we employ that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of our

corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and

and the processes it employs that independently verify and

removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit

safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including

engagement partner:

the processes for the appointment and removal of the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement

partner.

at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/

auditandriskcommitteecharter

4.2

The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records

of the entity have been properly maintained and that the financial

at [insert location]

statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards

and give a true and fair view of the financial position and

performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed

on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal

control which is operating effectively.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 6

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

4.3

A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its external

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer questions

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

from security holders relevant to the audit.

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity that does not hold an

annual general meeting and this recommendation is therefore

not applicable

PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE

5.1

A listed entity should:

… our continuous disclosure compliance policy or a summary of it:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have a written policy for complying with its continuous

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and

at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it.

continuousdisclosurepolicy

PRINCIPLE 6 - RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS

6.1

A listed entity should provide information about itself and its

… information about us and our governance on our website:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

governance to investors via its website.

at http://www.88energy.com/

Statement

6.2

A listed entity should design and implement an investor relations

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

program to facilitate effective two-way communication with

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

investors.

at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/

shareholdercommunicationspolicy

6.3

A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it has in

… our policies and processes for facilitating and encouraging

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of

participation at meetings of security holders:

Statement OR

security holders.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity that does not hold

at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/

periodic meetings of security holders and this recommendation

shareholdercommunicationspolicy

is therefore not applicable

6.4

A listed entity should give security holders the option to receive

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

communications from, and send communications to, the entity

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

and its security registry electronically.

at [insert location]

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 7

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK

7.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each of

… the fact that we have a committee or committees to oversee risk

Statement

which:

that comply with paragraphs (1) and (2):

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

independent directors; and

at [insert location]

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

and disclose:

(3) the charter of the committee;

at [insert location]

(4) the members of the committee; and

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

times the committee met throughout the period and

the individual attendances of the members at those

at [insert location]

meetings; or

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

(b) if it does not have a risk committee or committees that

… the fact that we do not have a risk committee or committees that

satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it

satisfy (a) and the processes we employ for overseeing our risk

employs for overseeing the entity's risk management

management framework:

framework.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/

/riskmanagementpolicy

7.2

The board or a committee of the board should:

… the fact that board or a committee of the board reviews the entity's

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) review the entity's risk management framework at least

risk management framework at least annually to satisfy itself that it

Statement

annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and

continues to be sound:

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether such

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

a review has taken place.

at [insert location]

… and that such a review has taken place in the reporting period

covered by this Appendix 4G:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 8

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

7.3

A listed entity should disclose:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) if it has an internal audit function, how the function is

… how our internal audit function is structured and what role it

Statement

structured and what role it performs; or

performs:

(b) if it does not have an internal audit function, that fact and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

the processes it employs for evaluating and continually

at [insert location]

improving the effectiveness of its risk management and

internal control processes.

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

… the fact that we do not have an internal audit function and the

processes we employ for evaluating and continually improving the

effectiveness of our risk management and internal control processes:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

7.4

A listed entity should disclose whether it has any material

… whether we have any material exposure to economic,

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability

environmental and social sustainability risks and, if we do, how we

Statement

risks and, if it does, how it manages or intends to manage those

manage or intend to manage those risks:

risks.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at Refer to Note 16 Financial Risk Management Objectives and

Policies of the Company's 31 December 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 9

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 8 - REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY

8.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have a remuneration committee which:

… the fact that we have a remuneration committee that complies with

Statement OR

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

therefore not applicable

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at [insert location]

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3) the charter of the committee;

at [insert location]

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

times the committee met throughout the period and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

the individual attendances of the members at those

meetings; or

at [insert location]

(b) if it does not have a remuneration committee, disclose that

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

fact and the processes it employs for setting the level and

… the fact that we do not have a remuneration committee and the

composition of remuneration for directors and senior

processes we employ for setting the level and composition of

executives and ensuring that such remuneration is

remuneration for directors and senior executives and ensuring that

appropriate and not excessive.

such remuneration is appropriate and not excessive:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance

/remunerationandcommitteecharter

8.2

A listed entity should separately disclose its policies and

… separately our remuneration policies and practices regarding the

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

practices regarding the remuneration of non-executive directors

remuneration of non-executive directors and the remuneration of

Statement OR

and the remuneration of executive directors and other senior

executive directors and other senior executives:

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

executives.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

is therefore not applicable

Refer to the Remuneration Report of the 2019 Annual Report at

http://88energy.com/investor-centre/financial-reports/

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 10

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

8.3

A listed entity which has an equity-based remuneration scheme

… our policy on this issue or a summary of it:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

should:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

(a) have a policy on whether participants are permitted to

at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance

we do not have an equity-based remuneration scheme and this

enter into transactions (whether through the use of

derivatives or otherwise) which limit the economic risk of

/remunerationandcommitteecharter

recommendation is therefore not applicable OR

participating in the scheme; and

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it.

is therefore not applicable

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES APPLICABLE TO EXTERNALLY MANAGED LISTED ENTITIES

-

Alternative to Recommendation 1.1 for externally managed listed

… the information referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

entities:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

The responsible entity of an externally managed listed entity

at [insert location]

should disclose:

(a) the arrangements between the responsible entity and the

listed entity for managing the affairs of the listed entity;

(b) the role and responsibility of the board of the responsible

entity for overseeing those arrangements.

-

Alternative to Recommendations 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 for externally

… the terms governing our remuneration as manager of the entity:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

managed listed entities:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

An externally managed listed entity should clearly disclose the

at [insert location]

terms governing the remuneration of the manager.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 11

2 November 2015

Disclaimer

88 Energy Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 04:52:06 UTC
