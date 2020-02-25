88 Energy : Appendix 4G 0 02/25/2020 | 11:53pm EST Send by mail :

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15 Name of entity 88 Energy Limited ABN / ARBN Financial year ended: 80 072 964 179 31 December 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 These pages of our annual report: This URL on our website: http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/ The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 31 December 2019 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 26 February 2020 Name of Director or Secretary authorising Ashley Gilbert lodgement: 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 1 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR management; and ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of is therefore not applicable delegated to management. our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management): ☒ at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/boardcharter 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation as a director; and (b) provide security holders with all material information in its is therefore not applicable possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR proper functioning of the board. ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it. + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 2 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed …4 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the paragraph (a): Statement OR board or a relevant committee of the board to set ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and ☒ at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/diversitypolicy (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the ☐ at [insert location] board, in senior executive positions and across the … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender ☐ at [insert location] Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR performance of the board, its committees and individual ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation directors; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): is therefore not applicable performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR period in accordance with that process. ☐ at [insert location] 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR performance of its senior executives; and ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): is therefore not applicable performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 3 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a nomination committee which: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation independent directors; and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR is therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☐ at [insert location] and disclose: … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee; ☐ at [insert location] (4) the members of the committee; and (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): times the committee met throughout the period and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or ☐ at [insert location] (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] fact and the processes it employs to address board … the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the succession issues and to ensure that the board has the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to duties and responsibilities effectively. discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix … our board skills matrix: ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR has or is looking to achieve in its membership. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 4 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed …4 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors: Statement independent directors; ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or ☐ at [insert location] relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the … and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): independence of the director, the nature of the interest, ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and ☐ at [insert location] (c) the length of service of each director. … and the length of service of each director: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☒ Directors Report of the 31 December 2019 Annual Report at http://88energy.com/investor-centre/financial-reports/ 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directors. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR CEO of the entity. ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and provide appropriate professional development opportunities ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation needed to perform their role as directors effectively. ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should: … our code of conduct or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and employees; and ☒ at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/codeofconduct (b) disclose that code or a summary of it. + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 5 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING 4.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have an audit committee which: … the fact that we have an audit committee that complies with Statement (1) has at least three members, all of whom are non- paragraphs (1) and (2): executive directors and a majority of whom are ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR independent directors; and ☐ at [insert location] (2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the chair of the board, … and a copy of the charter of the committee: and disclose: ☐ at [insert location] (3) the charter of the committee; … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR members of the committee; and (5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of ☐ at [insert location] times the committee met throughout the period and [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] the individual attendances of the members at those … the fact that we do not have an audit committee and the processes meetings; or (b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact we employ that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of our corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and and the processes it employs that independently verify and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including engagement partner: the processes for the appointment and removal of the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner. ☒ at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/ auditandriskcommitteecharter 4.2 The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained and that the financial ☐ at [insert location] statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 6 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed …4 4.3 A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its external … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer questions ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR from security holders relevant to the audit. ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity that does not hold an annual general meeting and this recommendation is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE 5.1 A listed entity should: … our continuous disclosure compliance policy or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a written policy for complying with its continuous ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and ☒ at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/ (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. continuousdisclosurepolicy PRINCIPLE 6 - RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS 6.1 A listed entity should provide information about itself and its … information about us and our governance on our website: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance governance to investors via its website. ☒ at http://www.88energy.com/ Statement 6.2 A listed entity should design and implement an investor relations … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance program to facilitate effective two-way communication with ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement investors. ☒ at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/ shareholdercommunicationspolicy 6.3 A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it has in … our policies and processes for facilitating and encouraging ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of participation at meetings of security holders: Statement OR security holders. ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity that does not hold ☒ at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/ periodic meetings of security holders and this recommendation shareholdercommunicationspolicy is therefore not applicable 6.4 A listed entity should give security holders the option to receive … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance communications from, and send communications to, the entity ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and its security registry electronically. ☐ at [insert location] + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 7 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK 7.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each of … the fact that we have a committee or committees to oversee risk Statement which: that comply with paragraphs (1) and (2): (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR independent directors; and ☐ at [insert location] (2) is chaired by an independent director, … and a copy of the charter of the committee: and disclose: (3) the charter of the committee; ☐ at [insert location] (4) the members of the committee; and … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those ☐ at [insert location] meetings; or [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] (b) if it does not have a risk committee or committees that … the fact that we do not have a risk committee or committees that satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it satisfy (a) and the processes we employ for overseeing our risk employs for overseeing the entity's risk management management framework: framework. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☒ at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance/ /riskmanagementpolicy 7.2 The board or a committee of the board should: … the fact that board or a committee of the board reviews the entity's ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) review the entity's risk management framework at least risk management framework at least annually to satisfy itself that it Statement annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and continues to be sound: (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether such ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR a review has taken place. ☐ at [insert location] … and that such a review has taken place in the reporting period covered by this Appendix 4G: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 8 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 7.3 A listed entity should disclose: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) if it has an internal audit function, how the function is … how our internal audit function is structured and what role it Statement structured and what role it performs; or performs: (b) if it does not have an internal audit function, that fact and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the processes it employs for evaluating and continually ☐ at [insert location] improving the effectiveness of its risk management and internal control processes. [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] … the fact that we do not have an internal audit function and the processes we employ for evaluating and continually improving the effectiveness of our risk management and internal control processes: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 7.4 A listed entity should disclose whether it has any material … whether we have any material exposure to economic, ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability environmental and social sustainability risks and, if we do, how we Statement risks and, if it does, how it manages or intends to manage those manage or intend to manage those risks: risks. ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☒ at Refer to Note 16 Financial Risk Management Objectives and Policies of the Company's 31 December 2019 + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 9 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 8 - REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY 8.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a remuneration committee which: … the fact that we have a remuneration committee that complies with Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is independent directors; and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☐ at [insert location] and disclose: … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee; ☐ at [insert location] (4) the members of the committee; and (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): times the committee met throughout the period and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or ☐ at [insert location] (b) if it does not have a remuneration committee, disclose that [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] fact and the processes it employs for setting the level and … the fact that we do not have a remuneration committee and the composition of remuneration for directors and senior processes we employ for setting the level and composition of executives and ensuring that such remuneration is remuneration for directors and senior executives and ensuring that appropriate and not excessive. such remuneration is appropriate and not excessive: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☒ at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance /remunerationandcommitteecharter 8.2 A listed entity should separately disclose its policies and … separately our remuneration policies and practices regarding the ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance practices regarding the remuneration of non-executive directors remuneration of non-executive directors and the remuneration of Statement OR and the remuneration of executive directors and other senior executive directors and other senior executives: ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation executives. ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR is therefore not applicable ☒ Refer to the Remuneration Report of the 2019 Annual Report at http://88energy.com/investor-centre/financial-reports/ + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 10 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed …4 8.3 A listed entity which has an equity-based remuneration scheme … our policy on this issue or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance should: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR (a) have a policy on whether participants are permitted to ☒ at http://88energy.com/about-us/corporate-governance ☐ we do not have an equity-based remuneration scheme and this enter into transactions (whether through the use of derivatives or otherwise) which limit the economic risk of /remunerationandcommitteecharter recommendation is therefore not applicable OR participating in the scheme; and ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. is therefore not applicable ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES APPLICABLE TO EXTERNALLY MANAGED LISTED ENTITIES - Alternative to Recommendation 1.1 for externally managed listed … the information referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance entities: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement The responsible entity of an externally managed listed entity ☐ at [insert location] should disclose: (a) the arrangements between the responsible entity and the listed entity for managing the affairs of the listed entity; (b) the role and responsibility of the board of the responsible entity for overseeing those arrangements. - Alternative to Recommendations 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 for externally … the terms governing our remuneration as manager of the entity: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance managed listed entities: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement An externally managed listed entity should clearly disclose the ☐ at [insert location] terms governing the remuneration of the manager. + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 11 2 November 2015 Attachments Original document

