88 Energy : Corporate Governance Statement

This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 1 December 2019 and has been approved by the Board of the Company on that date.
This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company has, during the financial year ending 31 December 2019, followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations - 4th Edition (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that have not been followed for any part of the reporting period have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what (if any) alternative governance practices were adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.
The Company has adopted a Corporate Governance Plan which provides the written terms of reference for the Company's corporate governance duties.
Due to the current size and nature of the existing Board and the magnitude of the Company's operations, the Board does not consider that the Company will gain any benefit from individual Board committees and that its resources would be better utilised in other areas as the Board is of the strong view that at this stage the experience and skill set of the current Board is sufficient to perform these roles. Under the Company's Board Charter, the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to individual committees are currently carried out by the full Board under the written terms of reference for those committees.
The Company's Corporate Governance Plan is available on the Company's website at www.88energy.com
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
Recommendation 1.1
The Company has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the specific
(a)
A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter
YES
roles and responsibilities of the Board, the Chair and management and
which sets out the respective roles and responsibilities
includes a description of those matters expressly reserved to the Board
of the Board, the Chair and management, and includes
and those delegated to management.
a description of those matters expressly reserved to the
The Board Charter sets out the specific responsibilities of the Board,
Board and those delegated to management.
requirements as to the Board's composition, the roles and
responsibilities of the Chairman and Company Secretary, the
establishment, operation and management of Board Committees (if
any), Directors' access to Company records and information, details of
the Board's relationship with management, details of the Board's
performance review and details of the Board's disclosure policy.
/1310_2
1
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
A copy of the Company's Board Charter, which is part of the Company's
Corporate Governance Plan, is available on the Company's website.
Recommendation 1.2
(a)
The Company has guidelines for the appointment and selection
A listed entity should:
YES
of the Board and senior executives in its Corporate Governance
(a)
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a
Plan. The Company's Nomination Committee Charter (in the
Company's Corporate Governance Plan) requires the
director or senior executive or putting someone forward
Nomination Committee (or, in its absence, the Board) to ensure
for election as a Director; and
appropriate checks (including checks in respect of character,
(b)
provide security holders with all material information in
experience, education, criminal record and bankruptcy history
its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not
(as appropriate)) are undertaken before appointing a person, or
to elect or re-elect a Director.
putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a
Director. In the event of an unsatisfactory check, a Director is
required to submit their resignation.
(b)
Under the Nomination Committee Charter, all material
information relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or
re-elect a Director must be provided to security holders in the
Notice of Meeting containing the resolution to elect or re-elect a
Director.
Recommendation 1.3
The Company's Nomination Committee Charter requires the Nomination
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each Director
YES
Committee (or, in its absence, the Board) to ensure that each Director
and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
and senior executive is personally a party to a written agreement with
the Company which sets out the terms of that Director's or senior
executive's appointment.
The Company has had written agreements with each of its Directors and
senior executives for the past financial year.
Recommendation 1.4
The Board Charter outlines the roles, responsibility and accountability of
The Company Secretary of a listed entity should be accountable
YES
the
Company Secretary. In accordance with this, the Company
Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all
directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all matters to do with
the proper functioning of the Board.
matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board.
Recommendation 1.5
(a)
The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy which provides a
A listed entity should:
PARTIALLY
framework for the Company to establish, achieve and measure
(a)
have and disclose a diversity policy;
diversity objectives, including in respect of gender diversity. The
Diversity Policy is available, as part of the Corporate
(b)
through its board or a committee of the board set
Governance Plan, on the Company's website.
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
the composition of its board, senior executives and
(b)
The Diversity Policy allows the Board to set measurable gender
workforce generally; and
diversity objectives, if considered appropriate, and to continually
(c)
disclose in relation to each reporting period:
monitor both the objectives [if any have been set and the
(i)
the measurable objectives set for that period to
Company's progress in achieving them.
(c)
The Board did not set measurable gender diversity objectives for
achieve gender diversity;
(ii)
the entity's progress towards achieving those
the past financial year, because:
(i)
the Board did not anticipate there would be a need to
objectives; and
appoint any new Directors or senior executives due to
(iii)
either:
the limited nature of the Company's existing and
(A)
the respective proportions of men
proposed activities and the Board's view that the existing
and women on the Board, in senior
Directors and senior executives have sufficient skill and
executive positions and across the
experience to carry out the Company's plans; and
whole workforce (including how the
entity has defined "senior executive"
(ii)
the respective proportions of men and women on the
for these purposes); or
(B)
if the entity is a "relevant employer"
Board,
in senior
executive positions
and across the
whole organisation (including how the entity has defined
under
the
Workplace
Gender
"senior
executive" for these
purposes) for the past
Equality Act, the entity's most recent
financial year is disclosed below.
"Gender
Equality
Indicators",
as
defined in the Workplace Gender
Equality Act.
If the
entity
was in
the S&P / ASX
300
Index
at
the
Women
Men
Total
% Female
commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective
for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board
Board of Directors
-
3
3
-
should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each
Other KMP
-
1
1
-
gender within a specified period.
Other Employees
1
2
3
33%
Total Organisation
1
6
7
14%
In addition, an executive office holding below the Board level, this being
the position of Joint Company Secretary, is held by a female contractor
to the Company.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Recommendation 1.6
(a)
The Company's Nomination Committee (or, in its absence, the
A listed entity should:
YES
Board) is responsible for evaluating the performance of the
Board, its committees (if any) and individual Directors on an
(a)
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating
annual basis. It may
do
so with
the
aid
of
an
independent
the performance of the
Board, its
committees
and
advisor. The process
for
this is
set
out
in
the
Company's
individual Directors; and
Corporate Governance Plan, which is available on the
(b)
disclose for each reporting period whether
a
Company's website.
performance evaluation
has been
undertaken
in
(b)
The Company's Corporate Governance
Plan requires the
accordance with that process during or in respect of that
Company to disclose whether or not performance evaluations
period.
were conducted during the relevant reporting period. The Board
has developed an informal process for performance evaluation
whereby the performance of all directors is reviewed regularly by
the Chair and Managing Director. The Board as a whole may
then hold a facilitated discussion during which each Board
member has the opportunity to raise any matter, suggestion for
improvement or criticism with the Board as a whole. The Chair
and/or the Managing Director of the Board may also meet
individually with each Board member to discuss their
performance. Non-executive directors may also meet to discuss
the performance of the Chair or the Managing Director. Directors
whose performance is consistently unsatisfactory may be asked
to retire.
The Company has completed performance evaluations in
respect of the Board, its committees (if any) and individual
Directors for the past financial year in accordance with the above
process. Going forward, it is the Company's intention that all
directors will continue to receive individual performance
evaluations at least annually. The Company has completed
performance evaluations in respect of the Board, its committees
(if any) and individual Directors for the past financial year in
accordance with the above process.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Recommendation 1.7
(a)
The Company's Nomination Committee (or, in its absence, the
A listed entity should:
YES
Board) is responsible for evaluating the performance of the
(a)
have and disclose a process for evaluating the
Company's senior executives on
an
annual basis.
The
Company's Remuneration Committee (or, in its absence, the
performance of its senior executives at least once every
Board) is responsible for evaluating
the
remuneration of
the
reporting period; and
Company's senior executives on an annual basis. A senior
(b)
disclose for each reporting period whether a
executive, for these purposes, means key management
performance evaluation has been undertaken in
personnel (as defined in the Corporations Act) other than a non-
accordance with that process during or in respect of that
executive Director.
period.
The applicable processes for these evaluations can be found in
the Company's Corporate Governance Plan, which is available
on the Company's website.
(b) The Company has developed an informal process of performance evaluation whereby an assessment of progress is carried out throughout the year. The Board as a whole may then hold a facilitated discussion during which each Board member has the opportunity to raise any matter, suggestion for improvement or criticism with the Board as a whole. The Chair of the Board may also meet individually with Executive Directors, in this case the Managing Director to discuss their performance. Executive Directors whose performance is consistently unsatisfactory may be asked to retire. The Company has completed an informal performance evaluation in respect of the senior executives (being the Managing Director) for the past financial year in accordance with the applicable processes.
Principle 2: Structure the Board to be effective and add value
Recommendation 2.1
(a)
The Company's Nomination Committee Charter provides for the
The Board of a listed entity should:
PARTIALLY
creation of a Nomination Committee (if it is considered it will
benefit the Company), with at least three members, a majority of
(a)
have a nomination committee which:
whom are independent Directors, and which must be chaired by
(i)
has at least three members, a majority of
an independent Director
whom are independent Directors; and
(ii)
is chaired by an independent Director,
and disclose:
(iii)
the charter of the committee;
(iv)
the members of the committee; and
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
(v)
as at the end of each reporting period, the
(b)
The Company did not have a Nomination Committee for the past
number of times the committee met throughout
financial year as the Board did not consider the Company would
the period and the individual attendances of
benefit from its establishment. In accordance with the
the members at those meetings; or
Company's Board Charter, the Board carries out the duties that
(b)
if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that
would ordinarily be carried out by the Nomination Committee
under the Nomination Committee Charter, including the
fact and the processes it employs to address Board
following processes to address succession issues and to ensure
succession issues and to ensure that the Board has the
appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,
the Board has the appropriate balance of skills, experience,
independence and knowledge of the entity to enable it to
independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its
discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
duties and responsibilities effectively.
(i)
devoting time at least annually to discuss Board
succession issues; and
(ii)
all Board members being involved in the Company's
nomination process, to the maximum extent permitted
under the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules.
The Board oversees the appointment and induction process for
directors and the selection, appointment and
succession planning process of the Company's Managing
Director. When a vacancy exists or there is a need
for a particular skill, the Board, determines the selection criteria
that will be applied. The Board will then identify
suitable candidates, with assistance from an external consultant
if required, and will interview and assess the
selected candidates. Directors are initially appointed by the
Board and must stand for re-election at the Company's next
Annual General Meeting of shareholders. Directors must then
retire from office and nominate for re-election at least once every
three years with the exception of the Managing Director.
Recommendation 2.2
Under the Nomination Committee Charter (in the Company's Corporate
A listed entity should have and disclose a Board skills matrix
NO
Governance Plan), the Nomination Committee (or, in its absence, the
setting out the mix of skills that the Board currently has or is
Board) is required to prepare a Board skills matrix setting out the mix of
looking to achieve in its membership.
skills that the Board currently has (or is looking to achieve) and to review
this at least annually against the Company's Board skills matrix to ensure
the appropriate mix of skills to discharge its obligations effectively and to
add value and to ensure the Board has the ability to deal with new and
emerging business and governance issues.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Given the current size and stage of development of the Company the
Board has not yet established a formal board skills matrix. Gaps in the
collective skills of the Board are regularly reviewed by the Board as a
whole, with the Board proposing candidates for directorships having
regard to the desired skills and experience required by the Company as
well as the proposed candidates' diversity of background.
The Board Charter requires the disclosure of each Board member's
qualifications and expertise. Full details as to each Director and senior
executive's relevant skills and experience are available in the
Company's Annual Report.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Recommendation 2.3
(a)
The Board Charter requires the disclosure of the names of
A listed entity should disclose:
YES
Directors considered by the Board to be independent. The
(a)
the names of the Directors considered by the Board to
Company has disclosed those Directors it considered to be
independent in its Annual Report. The current Board composition
be independent Directors;
includes 2 Non-Executive Directors (both of who are considered
(b)
if a Director has an interest, position or relationship of
to be independent), Mr Stephen Staley and Mr Michal Evans.
the type described in Box 2.3 of the ASX Corporate
The Board has considered the guidance to Principle 2 and in
Governance Principles and Recommendations (4th
particular the relationships affecting independent status. In its
Edition), but the Board is of the opinion that it does not
assessment of independence, the Board considers all relevant
compromise the independence of the Director, the
facts and circumstances. Relationships that the Board will take
nature of the interest, position or relationship in question
into consideration when evaluating independence are whether a
and an explanation of why the Board is of that opinion;
Director:
and
• is a substantial shareholder of the Company or an officer of, or
(c)
the length of service of each Director
otherwise associated directly with, a substantial shareholder of
the Company;
• is employed, or has previously been employed in an executive
capacity by the Company or another Company member, and
there has not been a period of at least three years between
ceasing such employment and serving on the Board;
• has within the last three years been a principal of a material
professional advisor or a material consultant to the Company or
another Company member, or an employee materially
associated with the service provided;
• is a material supplier or customer of the Company or other
Company member, or an officer of or otherwise associated
directly or indirectly with a material supplier or customer; or
• has a material contractual relationship with the Company or
another Company member other than as a Director.
(b)
There are no independent Directors who fall into this category;
(c)
The Company's Annual Report discloses the length of service of
each Director, as at the end of each financial year.
Recommendation 2.4
The Company's Board Charter requires that, where practical, the
A majority of the Board of a listed entity should be independent
YES
majority of the Board should be independent. The Board currently
Directors.
comprises a total of 3 directors, of whom 2 are considered to be
independent. As such, independent directors currently comprise the
majority of the Board.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Recommendation 2.5
The Board Charter provides that, where practical, the Chair of the Board
The Chair of the Board of a listed entity should be an independent
YES
should be an independent Director and should not be the CEO/Managing
Director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the
Director.
CEO of the entity.
The Chair of the Company during the past financial year, Mr Michael
Evans is an independent Director and is not the CEO/Managing Director.
Recommendation 2.6
In accordance with the Company's Board Charter, the Nominations
A listed entity should have a program for inducting new Directors
YES
Committee (or, in its absence, the Board) is responsible for the approval
and for periodically reviewing whether there is a need for existing
and review of induction and continuing professional development
programs and procedures for Directors to ensure that they can
directors to undertake professional development to maintain the
effectively discharge their responsibilities. The Company Secretary is
skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as Directors
responsible for facilitating inductions and professional development
effectively.
including receiving briefings on material developments in laws,
regulations and accounting standards relevant to the Company.
Principle 3: Instil a culture of acting lawfully, ethically and responsibly
Recommendation 3.1
(a)
The Company and its subsidiary companies (if any) are
A listed entity should articulate and disclose its values.
YES
committed to conducting all of its business activities fairly,
honestly with a high level of integrity, and in compliance with all
applicable laws, rules and regulations. The Board, management
and employees are dedicated to high ethical standards and
recognise and support the Company's commitment to
compliance with these standards.
(b)
The Company's values are set out in its Code of Conduct (which
forms part of the Corporate Governance Plan) and are available
on the Company's website. All employees are given appropriate
training on the Company's values and senior executives will
continually reference such values.
Recommendation 3.2
YES
(a)
The Company's Corporate Code of Conduct applies to the
A listed entity should:
Company's Directors, senior executives and employees.
(a)
have and disclose a code of conduct for its Directors,
(b)
The Company's Corporate Code of Conduct (which forms part
senior executives and employees; and
of the Company's Corporate Governance Plan) is available on
(b)
ensure that the Board or a committee of the Board is
the Company's website. Any material breaches of the Code of
Conduct are reported to the Board or a committee of the Board.
informed of any material breaches of that code.
Recommendation 3.3
YES
The Company's Whistleblower Protection Policy (which forms part of the
Corporate Governance Plan) is available on the Company's website.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
A listed entity should:
Any material breaches of the Whistleblower Protection Policy are to be
(a)
have and disclose a whistleblower policy; and
reported to the Board.
(a)
ensure that the Board or a committee of the Board is
informed of any material incidents reported under that
policy.
Recommendation 3.4
YES
A listed entity should:
The Company's Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy (which forms
(a)
have and disclose an anti-bribery and corruption policy;
part of the Corporate Governance Plan) is available on the Company's
and
website. Any material breaches of the Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption
(b)
ensure that the Board or committee of the Board is
Policy are to be reported to the Board.
informed of any material breaches of that policy.
Principle 4: Safeguard the integrity of corporate reports
Recommendation 4.1
(a)
The Company's Corporate Governance Plan contains an Audit
The Board of a listed entity should:
PARTIALLY
and Risk Committee Charter that provides for the creation of an
(a)
have an audit committee which:
Audit and Risk Committee with at least three members, all of
whom must be non-executive Directors, and majority of the
(i)
has at least three members, all of whom are
Committee must be independent Directors. The Committee must
non-executive Directors and a majority of
be chaired by an independent Director who is not the Chair.
whom are independent Directors; and
(ii)
is chaired by an independent Director, who is
The Company did not have an Audit and Risk Committee for the
not the Chair of the Board,
past financial year as the Directors do not view that the size of
and disclose:
the Company warrants a separate Audit Committee.
(iii)
the charter of the committee;
In accordance with the Company's Board Charter, the Board
(iv)
the relevant qualifications and experience of
carries out the duties that would ordinarily be carried out by the
the members of the committee; and
Audit and Risk Committee under the Audit and Risk Committee
(v)
in relation to each reporting period, the number
Charter including the following processes to independently verify
of times the committee met throughout the
the integrity of the Company's periodic reports which are not
audited or reviewed by an external auditor, as well as the
period and the individual attendances of the
members at those meetings; or
processes for the appointment and removal of the external
auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner:
(b)
if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact
(i)
the Board devotes time at annual Board meetings to
and the processes it employs that independently verify
fulfilling the roles and responsibilities associated with
and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting,
maintaining the Company's internal audit function and
including the processes for the appointment and
arrangements with external auditors; and
removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the
audit engagement partner.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
(ii)
all members of the Board are involved in the Company's
audit function to ensure the proper maintenance of the
entity and the integrity of all financial reporting.
The Board is of the view that the experience and professionalism
of the persons on the Board is sufficient to ensure that all
significant matters are appropriately addressed and actioned.
Further, the Board does not consider that the Company is of
sufficient size to justify the appointment of additional directors for
the sole purpose of satisfying this recommendation as it would
be cost prohibitive and counterproductive.
Recommendation 4.2
The Company's Audit and Risk Committee Charter requires the
The Board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's
YES
Managing Director and CFO (or, if none, the person(s) fulfilling those
functions) to provide a sign off on these terms.
financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO
and CFO a declaration that the financial records of the entity have
The Company has obtained a sign off on these terms for each of its
been properly maintained and that the financial statements
financial statements in the past financial year.
comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true
and fair view of the financial position and performance of the
entity and that the opinion has been formed on the basis of a
sound system of risk management and internal control which is
operating effectively.
Recommendation 4.3
The Company ensures that the corporate reports it releases are
A listed entity should disclose its process to verify the integrity of
YES
reviewed by Management and provided to the Board to ensure the
financial and technical content is accurate, balanced and
any periodic corporate report it releases to the market that is not
understandable. Where appropriate, information contained in corporate
audited or reviewed by an external auditor.
reports is referenced to supporting documents and sources.
Further, in accordance with Section 295A of the Corporations Act 2001
and Recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Principles
and Recommendations, the Managing Director and CFO make
declarations to the Board that the Company's financial records have
been properly maintained in accordance with the Act and that the
financial statements comply with accounting standards and give a true
and fair view of the financial position and performance of the Company
and that the above statement is founded on a sound system of risk
management and internal control and that the systems which are
operating effectively in all material respects in relation to financial
reporting risks.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Principle 5: Make timely and balanced disclosure
Recommendation 5.1
(a)
The Company's Corporate Governance Plan details the
A listed entity should have and disclose a written policy for
YES
Company's Continuous Disclosure policy.
complying with its continuous disclosure obligations under listing
(b)
The Corporate Governance Plan, which incorporates the
rule 3.1.
Continuous Disclosure policy, is available on the Company's
website.
Recommendation 5.2
YES
Under the Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy (which forms part of
A listed entity should ensure that its board receives copies of all
the Corporate Governance Plan), all members of the Board receive
material market announcements promptly after they have been made.
material market announcements promptly after they have been
made.
Recommendation 5.3
YES
All substantive investor or analyst presentations were released on the
A listed entity that gives a new and substantive investor or analyst
ASX Markets Announcement Platform ahead of such presentations.
presentation should release a copy of the presentation materials
on the ASX Market Announcements Platform ahead of the
presentation.
Principle 6: Respect the rights of security holders
Recommendation 6.1
Information about the Company and its governance is available in the
A listed entity should provide information about itself and its
YES
Corporate Governance Plan which can be found on the Company's
website.
governance to investors via its website.
Recommendation 6.2
The Company has adopted a Shareholder Communications Strategy
A listed entity should have an investor relations program that
YES
which aims to promote and facilitate effective two-way communication
facilitates effective two-way communication with investors.
with investors. The Strategy outlines a range of ways in which
information is communicated to shareholders and is available on the
Company's website as part of the Company's Corporate Governance
Plan.
Recommendation 6.3
The Company's Security Holder Communication Policy addresses
A listed entity should disclose how it facilitates and encourages
YES
security holder attendance at Security Holder Meetings.
participation at meetings of security holders.
Shareholders are encouraged to participate at all general meetings and
AGMs of the Company and provides Shareholders with the opportunity
to participate in shareholder meetings by allowing voting in person, by
proxy or online.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Recommendation 6.4
All resolutions at securityholder meetings were decided by a show of
A listed entity should ensure that all substantive resolutions at a
NO
hands because it was not practical to conduct a poll based on the
meeting of security holders are decided by a poll rather than by a
number of shareholders attending and the proxies received i.e. the
Company determined that conducting a poll would not change the
show of hands.
outcome of the resolution given the proxies were overwhelmingly in
favour of the resolutions.
Going forward, it is the intention for all substantive resolutions at
securityholder meetings to be decided by a poll rather than a show of
hands if the proxies received "for" and "against" a resolution are close.
Recommendation 6.5
YES
The Company encourages the use of electronic communication and
A listed entity should give security holders the option to receive
offers Security Holders the option to receive and send electronic
communication to the Company and its share registry where possible.
communications from, and send communications to, the entity
and its security registry electronically.
The Shareholder Communication Strategy provides that security holders
can register with the Company to receive email notifications when an
announcement is made by the Company to the ASX, including the
release of the Annual Report, half yearly reports and quarterly reports.
Links are made available to the Company's website on which all
information provided to the ASX is immediately posted.
Shareholders queries should be referred to the Company Secretary at
first instance.
Principle 7: Recognise and manage risk
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Recommendation 7.1
(a)
The Company did not have an Audit and Risk Committee for the
The Board of a listed entity should:
PARTIALLY
past financial year as the Directors do not view that the size of
(a)
have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each
the Company warrants a separate Risk Committee. All matters
that might properly be dealt with by the Risk Committee are dealt
of which:
with by the full Board. The Company's Corporate Governance
(i)
has at least three members, a majority of
Plan contains an Audit and Risk Committee Charter that
whom are independent Directors; and
provides for the creation of an Audit and Risk Committee (if
(ii)
is chaired by an independent Director,
deemed appropriate in the future) with at least three members,
and disclose:
all of whom must be non-executive Directors, and majority of the
(iii)
the charter of the committee;
Committee must be independent Directors. The Committee must
be chaired by an independent Director who is not the Chair.
(iv)
the members of the committee; and
(b)
The Company did not have an Audit and Risk Committee for the
(v)
as at the end of each reporting period, the
past financial year. The Board is of the view that the experience
number of times the committee met throughout
and professionalism of the persons on the Board is sufficient to
the period and the individual attendances of
ensure that all significant matters are appropriately addressed
the members at those meetings; or
and actioned. Further, the Board does not consider that the
(b)
if it does not have a risk committee or committees that
Company is of sufficient size to justify the appointment of
satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the process it
additional directors for the sole purpose of satisfying this
employs for overseeing the entity's risk management
recommendation as it would be cost prohibitive and
framework.
counterproductive. The Board is responsible for overseeing the
establishment and implementation of effective risk management
and internal control systems to manage the Company's material
business risks and for reviewing and monitoring the Company's
application of those systems. Major risk categories reported
include operational risk, environmental risk, sustainability,
statutory reporting and compliance, financial risks (including
financial reporting, treasury, information technology and
taxation), and market related risks.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Recommendation 7.2
(a)
The Audit and Risk Committee Charter requires that the Audit
The Board or a committee of the Board should:
YES
and Risk Committee (or, in its absence, the Board) should, at
(a)
review the entity's risk management framework at least
least annually, satisfy itself that the Company's risk management
framework continues to be sound and that the Company is
annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound and
operating with due regard to the risk appetite set by the Board.
that the entity is operating with due regard to the risk
The Board
is responsible for
reviewing
the Company's
risk
appetite set by the Board; and
management framework and overseeing the establishment and
(b)
disclose in relation to each reporting period, whether
implementation of effective risk management and internal control
such a review has taken place.
systems to manage the Company's material business risks and
for reviewing and monitoring the Company's application of those
systems. The Board devotes time at quarterly Board meetings to
fulfilling the roles and responsibilities associated with overseeing
risk and maintaining the entity's risk management framework
and associated internal compliance and control procedures.
(b)
Risk framework reviews may occur more or less frequently than
annually as necessitated by changes in the Company and its
operating environment. Given the operations of the Company
have not materially changed over the past 12 month period, a
risk framework review has not taken place during the transitional
financial year ended 31 December 2019.
Recommendation 7.3
(a)
The Audit and Risk Committee Charter provides for the Audit and
A listed entity should disclose:
YES
Risk Committee (and in its absence, the Board) to monitor and
(a)
if it has an internal audit function, how the function is
periodically review the need for an internal audit function, as well
as assessing the performance and objectivity of any internal
structured and what role it performs; or
audit procedures that may be in place.
(b)
if it does not have an internal audit function, that fact and
(b)
The Company did not have an internal audit function for the past
the processes it employs for evaluating and continually
financial year. As set out in Recommendation 7.1, the Board is
improving the effectiveness of its governance, risk
responsible
for overseeing
the
establishment
and
management and internal control processes.
implementation of effective risk management and internal control
systems to manage the Company's material business risks and
for reviewing and monitoring the Company's application of those
systems.
Recommendation 7.4
The Audit and Risk Committee Charter requires the Audit and Risk
A listed
entity should disclose whether it has any material
YES
Committee (or, in its absence, the Board) to assist management to
exposure to environmental or social risks and, if it does, how it
determine whether the Company has any potential or apparent exposure
manages or intends to manage those risks.
to environmental or social risks and, if it does, put in place management
systems, practices and procedures to manage those risks.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
The Company's Corporate Governance Plan requires the Company to
disclose whether it has any potential or apparent exposure to
environmental or social risks and, if it does, put in place management
systems, practices and procedures to manage those risk.
Where the Company does not have material exposure to environmental
or social risks, report the basis for that determination to the Board, and
where appropriate benchmark the Company's environmental or social
risk profile against its peers.
The Company discloses this information in its Annual Report.
Principle 8: Remunerate fairly and responsibly
Recommendation 8.1
(a)
The Company did noT have a Remuneration Committee for the
The Board of a listed entity should:
PARTIALLY
past financial year. The Company's Corporate Governance Plan
(a)
have a remuneration committee which:
contains a Remuneration Committee Charter that provides for
the creation of a Remuneration Committee (if it is considered it
(i)
has at least three members, a majority of
will benefit the Company), with at least three members, a
whom are independent Directors; and
majority of whom are be independent Directors, and which must
(ii)
is chaired by an independent Director,
be chaired by an independent Director.
and disclose:
(b)
The Company did not have a Remuneration Committee for the
(iii)
the charter of the committee;
past financial year as the Board did not consider the Company
(iv)
the members of the committee; and
would benefit from its establishment, and does not currently have
one. In accordance with the Company's Board Charter, the
(v)
as at the end of each reporting period, the
Board carries out the duties that would ordinarily be carried out
number of times the committee met throughout
by the Remuneration Committee under the Remuneration
the period and the individual attendances of
Committee Charter including the following processes to set the
the members at those meetings; or
level and composition of remuneration for Directors and senior
(b)
if it does not have a remuneration committee, disclose
executives and ensuring that such remuneration is appropriate
that fact and the processes it employs for setting the
and not excessive:
level and composition of remuneration for Directors and
(i)
the Board devotes time at an annual Board meeting to
senior executives and ensuring that such remuneration
assess the level and composition of remuneration for
is appropriate and not excessive.
Directors and senior executives; and
(ii)
periodically benchmarks the Company's remuneration
against its peers.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Recommendation 8.2
The Company's Corporate Governance Plan requires the Board to
A listed entity should separately disclose its policies and practices
YES
disclose its policies and practices regarding the remuneration of
Directors and senior executives, which is disclosed in the remuneration
regarding the remuneration of non-executive Directors and the
remuneration of executive Directors and other senior executives.
report contained in the Company's Annual Report.
Recommendation 8.3
(a)
The Company had an equity-based remuneration scheme during
A listed entity which has an equity-based remuneration scheme
YES
the past financial year. The Company has adopted an Incentive
should:
Option Scheme whereby options are issued to eligible
(a)
have a policy on whether participants are permitted to
participants
including
Directors and
Key Management
Personnel. A
summary
of the Incentive
Option Scheme is
enter into transactions (whether through the use of
disclosed in the Notice of Meeting lodged with ASX on 16 March
derivatives or otherwise) which limit the economic risk
2018. The objective of the Scheme is to attract, motivate and
of participating in the scheme; and
retain key Directors, employees and contractors and it is
(b)
disclose that policy or a summary of it.
considered by the Company that the adoption of the Scheme and
the future issue of Options under the Scheme provides selected
participants with the opportunity to participate in the future
growth of the Company. In addition, the Company has adopted
a Performance Rights Plan (PRP) whereby Performance Rights
during the financial year. The objective of the PRP is to provide
the Company with a remuneration mechanism, through the issue
of securities in the capital of the Company, to motivate and
reward the performance of the Directors and employees in
achieving specified performance milestones within a specified
performance period. A summary of the PRP is disclosed in the
Notice of Meeting lodged with ASX on 13 September 2018.
The Company did have a policy on whether participants are
permitted to enter into transactions (whether through the use of
derivatives or otherwise) which limit the economic risk of
participating in the equity schemes outlined above. The
Company's Remuneration Committee Charter states that, the
Remuneration Committee, (or in the absence of one, the Board)
is required to review, manage and disclose the policy (if any) on
whether participants are permitted to enter into transactions
(whether through the use of derivatives or otherwise) which limit
the economic risk of participating in the scheme. The
Remuneration Committee Charter also states that the
Remuneration Committee (and in its absence, the Board) must
review and approve any equity-based plans.
RECOMMENDATIONS (4TH EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
(b)
A copy of the Remuneration Committee Charter is contained in
the Corporate Governacne Policies provided on the Company's
website.
Recommendation 9.1
A listed entity with a director who does not speak the language in
Not applicable
which board or security holder meetings are held or key corporate
documents are written should disclose the processes it has in
place to ensure the director understands and can contribute to
the discussions at those meetings and understands and can
discharge their obligations in relation to those documents.
Recommendation 9.2
Not applicable
A listed entity established outside Australia should ensure that
meetings of security holders are held at a reasonable place and
time.
Recommendation 9.3
Not applicable
A listed entity established outside Australia, and an externally
managed listed entity that has an AGM, should ensure that its
external auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer
questions from security holders relevant to the audit.
