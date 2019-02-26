Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  88 Energy Ltd    88E   AU00000088E2

88 ENERGY LTD

(88E)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/26
0.018 AUD   -5.26%
03:13a88 ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
02/15RMP : Spud on Schedule, Final Preparations Underway
PU
02/1588 ENERGY : Operations Update - Winx-1 Spud on Schedule
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

88 Energy : Operations Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 03:13am EST

26th February 2019

88 Energy Limited

Operations Update - Drilling of Primary Target Interval Commences

88 Energy Limited ("88 Energy" or the "Company", ASX:88E, AIM 88E) is pleased to advise the following in relation to its oil and gas operations on the North Slope of Alaska.

Highlights: Winx-1

  • o Drilling of interval containing primary Nanushuk targets (@~4,500') commenced 25th February (AK time): current depth ~2,640'

Western Leases - Winx-1 Exploration Well

The Winx-1 exploration well was drilled to ~2,500' on the 20th February (AK time), with surface casing run and cemented successfully. The State supervised inspection of the Blow Out Preventer system was completed on the 24th February. Drilling has now commenced in the intermediate section of the well, where the primary Nanushuk targets will be intersected.

Logging while drilling tools on the bottom hole assembly, combined with mud gas ratios and cuttings analysis, will provide initial insight into any potential hydrocarbon bearing intervals encountered during the drilling of the intermediate section. Additional data and analysis, including from wireline logging and potentially production testing will be required to provide more definitive results.

Winx-1 drilling and testing schedule (base case)

Winx-1 is located ~4 miles east of the Horseshoe-1/1A well that significantly extended the highly successful Nanushuk topset play fairway to the south. Winx-1 will target gross best estimate prospective oil resource of 400 million barrels of oil (144 million barrels net to 88E) across multiple stacked objectives, including the Nanushuk Formation, which is the primary target of the well.

Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons.

Winx-1 Well Location and Regional Nanushuk/Torok Discovery Wells

Yours faithfullyDave Wall Managing Director 88 Energy LtdMedia and Investor Relations: 88 Energy Ltd

Dave Wall, Managing Director Email: admin@88energy.com

Finlay Thomson, Investor Relations

Hartleys Ltd

Dale Bryan

Cenkos Securities

Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee

Tel: +61 8 9485 0990

Tel: +44 797 624 8471

Tel: + 61 8 9268 2829

Tel: +44 131 220 6939

Disclaimer

88 Energy Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 08:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 88 ENERGY LTD
03:13a88 ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
02/1888 ENERGY : Spuds Winx-1 Well, North Slope of Alaska
AQ
02/18RED EMPEROR RESOURCES NL : Drilling underway at Red Emperors Winx-1 well
AQ
02/1888 ENERGY : Spuds High Impact Alaska Oil Well
AQ
02/1788 ENERGY : on Schedule to Spud Winx-1 Well, North Slope of Alaska
AQ
02/1688 ENERGY : Red Emperor and 88 Energy-owned Winx exploration well on schedule to..
AQ
02/1688 ENERGY : Ready To Start Drilling At Winx-1 On Alaskan North Slope
AQ
02/15RMP : Spud on Schedule, Final Preparations Underway
PU
02/1588 ENERGY : Operations Update - Winx-1 Spud on Schedule
PU
02/0588 ENERGY : Operations Update - Rig Mobilisation Underway
PU
More news
Chart 88 ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
88 Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 88 ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,03  AUD
Spread / Average Target 57%
Managers
NameTitle
David Wall Managing Director & Director
Michael John Evans Non-Executive Chairman
George Henry Stephen Staley Non-Executive Director
Sarah Smith Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
88 ENERGY LTD11.76%86
CNOOC LTD14.31%79 983
CONOCOPHILLIPS11.07%79 374
EOG RESOURCES8.65%55 398
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.41%49 779
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.99%33 748
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.