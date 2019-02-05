Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  88 Energy Ltd    88E   AU00000088E2

88 ENERGY LTD (88E)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

88 Energy : Operations Update - Rig Mobilisation Underway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 02:39am EST

5th February 2019

88 Energy Limited

Operations Update - Rig Mobilisation Under Way

88 Energy Limited ("88 Energy" or the "Company", ASX:88E, AIM 88E) is pleased to advise the following in relation to its oil and gas operations on the North Slope of Alaska.

Highlights: Winx-1

  • Rig mobilisation commences

  • Ice road and ice pad construction complete

  • Cellar installation complete

  • Spud scheduled for ~15th February 2019

Western Leases - Winx-1 Exploration Well

Mobilisation of the Nordic Rig#3 commenced at 0845 1st February (AK time) from Deadhorse, Alaska. The mono body rig structure will now travel ~90 miles to the Winx-1 well site, travelling at ~1mph. Additional equipment required for the commencement of drilling is being mobilised to site concurrently in order to meet the scheduled spud date of ~15th February.

Nordic Rig#3 on the move

Winx-1 is located ~4 miles east of the Horseshoe-1/1A well that significantly extended the highly successful Nanushuk play fairway to the south. Winx-1 will target gross best estimate prospective oil resource of 400 million barrels of oil (144 million barrels net to 88E) across multiple stacked objectives, including the Nanushuk Formation, which is the primary target of the well.

Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons.

Winx-1 Well Location and Regional Nanushuk/Torok Discovery Wells

Nanushuk & Torok

Discovery Wells

Yours faithfullyDave Wall Managing Director 88 Energy LtdMedia and Investor Relations: 88 Energy Ltd

Dave Wall, Managing Director Email: admin@88energy.com

Finlay Thomson, Investor Relations

Hartleys Ltd

Dale Bryan

Cenkos Securities

Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee

www. 88energy.com

Pikka-B - Nanushuk appraisal success Jan '19

Location

Winx-1

Drilling

Tel: +61 8 9485 0990

Tel: +44 797 624 8471

Tel: + 61 8 9268 2829

Tel: +44 131 220 6939

103 Level 2, 5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 1674, West Perth WA 6872 Australia

Phone +61 8 9485 0990

Disclaimer

88 Energy Limited published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 07:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 88 ENERGY LTD
02:39a88 ENERGY : Operations Update - Rig Mobilisation Underway
PU
02/01OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Alaska Operations Update, Winx-1
AQ
01/1888 ENERGY : Permit to drill approved for 88 Energy`s Winx-1 well
AQ
01/0888 ENERGY : Preparing to Drill Winx-1 Well, North Slope of Alaska
AQ
01/07RED EMPEROR RESOURCES NL : near highly anticipated Winx-1 exploration well drill
AQ
201888 ENERGY LIMITED : Provides Operations Update
AQ
2018RED EMPEROR RESOURCES NL : Shares Operational Update of The Winx-1 Well Drilling
AQ
201888 ENERGY : looks forward to February spud for Winx exploration well
AQ
201888 ENERGY : Announces all Major Permits Granted for Winx-1 Well Drilling
AQ
201888 ENERGY : Cleansing Statement & Appendix 3B - Rights Issue Shortfall
PU
More news
Chart 88 ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
88 Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 88 ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,03  AUD
Spread / Average Target 49%
Managers
NameTitle
David Wall Managing Director & Director
Michael John Evans Non-Executive Chairman
George Henry Stephen Staley Non-Executive Director
Sarah Smith Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
88 ENERGY LTD17.65%92
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.16%79 067
CNOOC LTD8.55%74 707
EOG RESOURCES13.95%57 323
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.85%51 372
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD6.25%32 120
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.