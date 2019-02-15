Log in
88 Energy : Operations Update - Winx-1 Spud on Schedule

02/15/2019 | 03:02am EST

15th February 2019

88 Energy Limited

Operations Update - Spud on Schedule, Final Preparations Underway

88 Energy Limited ("88 Energy" or the "Company", ASX:88E, AIM 88E) is pleased to advise the following in relation to its oil and gas operations on the North Slope of Alaska.

Highlights: Winx-1

  • o Spud on schedule for 15th February (AK time) - final preparations underway

Western Leases - Winx-1 Exploration Well

The Nordic Rig#3 arrived on location, as planned, on the 7th February (AK time). Rig up activities have proceeded smoothly and final preparations for spud are now underway. The call to "crew-up" was made at 0530 14th February (AK time), which usually indicates spud will occur within 24 hours. Regular updates will be made during the drilling operations.

Nordic Rig#3 on location, ready to spud

Winx-1 is located ~4 miles east of the Horseshoe-1/1A well that significantly extended the highly successful Nanushuk play fairway to the south. Winx-1 will target gross best estimate prospective oil resource of 400 million barrels of oil (144 million barrels net to 88E) across multiple stacked objectives, including the Nanushuk Formation, which is the primary target of the well.

Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons.

Winx-1 Well Location and Regional Nanushuk/Torok Discovery Wells

Yours faithfullyDave Wall Managing Director 88 Energy Ltd

Media and Investor Relations: 88 Energy Ltd

Dave Wall, Managing Director Email: admin@88energy.com

Finlay Thomson, Investor Relations

Hartleys Ltd

Dale Bryan

Cenkos Securities

Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee

Tel: +61 8 9485 0990

Tel: +44 797 624 8471

Tel: + 61 8 9268 2829

Tel: +44 131 220 6939

Disclaimer

88 Energy Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 08:01:04 UTC
