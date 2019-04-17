88 Energy : Quarterly Activities Report & Cashflow

18th April 2019

QUARTERLY REPORT

Report on Activities for the Quarter ended 31 March 2019

The Directors of 88 Energy Limited ("88 Energy" or the "Company", ASX & AIM:88E) provide the following report for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.

Highlights

Project Icewine

•The Conventional farm-out campaign continued in the quarter, with the deadline for bids extended to end January due to demand from multiple parties. After consideration, a preferred bidder was selected by the Company in March 2019;

•Subject to the negotiation of terms and conditions, the Conventional portfolio farm-out deal is targeted in Q2 2019, with the intention to drill an exploration / appraisal well in 2020; and

•Unconventional portfolio evaluation work continued in Q1, with a farm-out launch planned mid 2019.

Western Blocks - Winx-1

•The Permit to Drill for the Winx-1 exploration well was approved by the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (AOGCC) on the 16th January;

•The Winx-1 exploration well spudded on schedule on 15th February, with the well intersecting all the of the pre-drill targets safely and efficiently;

•Total Depth of 6,800' was reached on the 3rd March 2019, having intersected all targets, including the primary Nanushuk Formation Topset objective;

•Petrophysical analysis of the wireline logging program indicated low oil saturations in both the primary Nanushuk Topset objectives and the Torok objective, with testing and fluid sampling indicating that reservoir quality and fluid mobility at this location are considered insufficient to warrant production testing;

•The Winx-1 well was successfully plugged and abandoned on the 18th March,2019 (AK time);

•Both the Nordic#3 rig and associated services were fully demobilised prior to the end of the quarter; and

•Drilling operations were completed on time and without incident, and it is anticipated that well costs will be on or slightly under budget.

Yukon Acreage

•Processing of the Yukon 3D seismic is complete, with interpretation and resource evaluation currently underway on the inversion product.