88 Energy : Rights Issue - Letter to Ineligible Shareholders

10/08/2018 | 06:43am CEST

8th October 2018

Dear Shareholder

Letter to Ineligible Shareholders - pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue

As announced on 3rd October 2018, 88 Energy Limited (ACN 072 964 179) (Company) is undertaking a pro rata non-renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue or Offer) of approximately one (1) fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) for every seven (7) fully paid ordinary shares held to raise approximately $14.33m / £7.96m. The price of New Shares under the Offer is $0.018 / £0.01 per share (Issue Price). The Company lodged an Offer Document (Offer Document) on 5th October 2018.

The Offer is being made to all current holders of:

  • ordinary shares; and

  • depositary interests;

of the Company named on its register of members at at 7.00 p.m. (AEDT) in respect of ordinary shareholders and 6.00 p.m. (London time) in respect of depositary interest holders on 10th October 2018, whose registered address is in Australia, New Zealand or the United Kingdom (Eligible Shareholders). The Offer is not underwritten.

It is intended for the funds from the Rights Issue to be used for potential production testing at the Winx-1 exploration well, possible cost overruns associated with the drilling of Winx-1, lease rentals and interest costs to maintain assets in good standing, ongoing geological and geophysical work and working capital and general administration costs.

New Shares will rank equally with all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) already on issue (ASX Code: 88E).

Following completion of the Offer, the Company will have issued approximately 795,884,235 New Shares resulting in total Shares on issue of approximately 6,367,073,881.

Ineligible shareholders

A Shareholder who has a registered address outside Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom (Ineligible Shareholder) will not be eligible to participate in the Offer.

You are not eligible to participate in the Offer and you will not be sent a copy of the Offer Document. This decision has been made pursuant to Listing Rule 7.7.1(a) of the ASX Listing Rules after taking into consideration the costs of complying with legal and regulatory requirements in jurisdictions outside of Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom compared with the small number of Ineligible Shareholders and the number and value of New Shares to which they would otherwise be entitled.

If you have any queries concerning the Rights Issue, or the action you are required to take to subscribe for New Shares, please contact your financial adviser, the Company Secretary on (08) 6559 1792 or the Company's Share Registry Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, on +61 3 9415 4000.

Yours sincerely

David Wall Managing Director

Disclaimer

88 Energy Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 04:42:02 UTC
