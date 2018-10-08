88 Energy : Rights Issue - Letter to Option Holders

8th October 2018

Dear Optionholder

Letter to Optionholders - pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue

As announced on 3rd October 2018, 88 Energy Limited (ACN 072 964 179) (Company) is undertaking a pro rata non-renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue or Offer) of approximately one (1) fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) for every seven (7) fully paid ordinary shares held to raise approximately $14.33m / £7.96m. The price of New Shares under the Offer is $0.018 / £0.01 per share (Issue Price). The Company lodged an Offer Document (Offer Document) on 5th October 2018.

The Offer is being made to all current holders of:

• ordinary shares; and

• depositary interests;

of the Company named on its register of members at 7.00 p.m. (AEDT) in respect of ordinary shareholders and 6.00 p.m. (London time) in respect of depositary interest holders on 10th October 2018, whose registered address is in Australia, New Zealand or the United Kingdom. The Offer is not underwritten.

It is intended for the funds from the Rights Issue to be used for potential production testing at the Winx-1 exploration well, possible cost overruns associated with the drilling of Winx-1, lease rentals and interest costs to maintain assets in good standing, ongoing geological and geophysical work and working capital and general administration costs.

New Shares will rank equally with all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) already on issue (ASX Code: 88E).

Following completion of the Offer, the Company will have issued approximately 795,884,235 New Shares resulting in total Shares on issue of approximately 6,367,073,881.

Optionholders

The terms and conditions of the options you currently hold do not entitle you to participate in the Rights Issue unless you exercise your options in time for new shares to be allotted and to be entered on the Company's register of members on or before at 7.00 p.m. (AEDT) in respect of ordinary shareholders and 6.00 p.m. (BST) in respect of depositary interest holders on 10th October 2018 (Record Date).

To exercise your options and thereby participate in the Rights Issue, you will need to deliver the following to the Company at 88 Energy Limited, Level 2, 5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005:

(i)A notice of exercise of options. This can be requested from the Company or Computershare Limited (Share Registry);

(ii) An option certificate (where the options are certificated) or a copy of a holding statement (where the options are uncertificated) in respect of those options to be exercised; and

(iii) Payment for the exercise price in respect of those options to be exercised by way of a cheque made payable to "88 Energy Limited".

To ensure that your new shares are allotted prior to the Record Date, the above must be received by no later than 5:00pm (WST) on Tuesday, 9th October 2018. If received after this date, allotment of new shares prior to the Record Date cannot be assured.

Before deciding whether to exercise any or all of your options, you should read the Offer Document in its entirety.

If you have any queries concerning the Rights Issue, or the action you are required to take to subscribe for New Shares, please contact your financial adviser, the Company Secretary on (08) 6559 1792 or the Company's Share Registry Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia).

Yours sincerely

David Wall Managing Director