888 : Replacement - Board Committee Appointments

03/19/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Updated Announcement: This is a restatement of the announcement published at 14:13hrs on 18 March 2020 (RNS number 6648G) including Mark Summerfield who has also been appointed as a member of the Company's Nominations Committees. The full updated announcement is included below.

19 March 2020

888 Holdings Public Limited Company

('888')

Board Committee Appointments

888, one of the world's most popular online gaming entertainment and solutions providers, is pleased to announce that Anne de Kerckhove has been appointed on 17 March 2020 as Chair of the Company's Nominations Committee, and Mark Summerfield has been appointed as a member of the Company's Remuneration and Nominations Committees. As such, with effect from 17 March 2020:

the membership of the Nominations Committee is as follows:

Anne de Kerckhove (Chair)

Brian Mattingley

Zvika Zivlin

Mark Summerfield

the membership of the Remuneration Committee is as follows:

Zvika Zivlin (Chair)

Anne de Kerckhove

Mark Summerfield

- ends -

Contacts and enquiries

888

Brian Mattingley, Chairman

+350 200 49800

Itai Pazner, Chief Executive Officer

+350 200 49800

Aviad Kobrine, Chief Financial Officer

+350 200 49800

Hudson Sandler

+44(0) 207 796 4133

Alex Brennan

Bertie Berger

Hattie Dreyfus

Disclaimer

888 Holdings plc published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 10:31:10 UTC
