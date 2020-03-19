888 : Replacement - Board Committee Appointments

Updated Announcement: This is a restatement of the announcement published at 14:13hrs on 18 March 2020 (RNS number 6648G) including Mark Summerfield who has also been appointed as a member of the Company's Nominations Committees. The full updated announcement is included below.
19 March 2020
888 Holdings Public Limited Company
('888')
Board Committee Appointments
888, one of the world's most popular online gaming entertainment and solutions providers, is pleased to announce that Anne de Kerckhove has been appointed on 17 March 2020 as Chair of the Company's Nominations Committee, and Mark Summerfield has been appointed as a member of the Company's Remuneration and Nominations Committees. As such, with effect from 17 March 2020:
the membership of the Nominations Committee is as follows:
Anne de Kerckhove (Chair)
Brian Mattingley
Zvika Zivlin
Mark Summerfield
the membership of the Remuneration Committee is as follows:
Zvika Zivlin (Chair)
Anne de Kerckhove
Mark Summerfield
- ends -
Contacts and enquiries
888
Brian Mattingley, Chairman
+350 200 49800
Itai Pazner, Chief Executive Officer
+350 200 49800
Aviad Kobrine, Chief Financial Officer
+350 200 49800
Hudson Sandler
+44(0) 207 796 4133
Alex Brennan
Bertie Berger
Hattie Dreyfus
