8X8 : Appoints Elizabeth Theophille to Its Board of Directors

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading
cloud provider of voice, video, chat and contact center solutions for
over one million users worldwide, today announced that its Board of
Directors has appointed Elizabeth Theophille, Chief Technology and
Digital Officer at Novartis (NYSE: NVS), as a new independent director,
effective immediately.
Theophille is a global information technology professional with a track
record of using IT to transform and simplify business strategy and
processes. Her leadership and service management experience include
implementing cloud infrastructure and outsourcing at enterprise scale,
cyber security initiatives, sourcing and contract negotiations, and
adopting a software-as-a-service (SaaS) approach to application
development. Theophille is Chief Technology Officer and Digital Officer
at Novartis, a global healthcare company, where she is focused on the
implementation of data and digital initiatives in IT and for end to end
operational simplification programs across the organization. Prior to
Novartis, she spent five years at Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia moving from
Chief Technology Officer to Group Chief Information Officer following
Nokia’s acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. Earlier in her career, Theophille
worked for major global corporations including Capgemini S.A., BP
International, Sita Equant and Vivendi Universal in information
technology leadership roles, and has lived in the United Kingdom, United
States, France and Switzerland. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in
Business Administration from International Management Center in
Buckingham, U.K.
“With over 30 years of global IT experience and transforming large
customer-centric enterprises, Elizabeth brings a visionary outlook on
how IT can fundamentally transform businesses, and a unique
voice-of-the-customer perspective to our Board,” said Vik Verma, Chief
Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “As we continue to advance our technology
platform across European markets, Elizabeth’s deep technology expertise
and insight into the unique needs of the global enterprise will bring
tremendous value to 8x8.”
In conjunction with Theophille’s appointment, the Company announced that
after 6 years, Ian Potter will step down from the Board at the end of
his current term which ends on the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders.
“I want to thank Ian for his many contributions to the growth of 8x8
since he joined our Board in September 2013,” continued Verma. “When Ian
joined 8x8, we were a traditional Voice over IP (VoIP)-oriented company
serving the needs of mainly small business customers, and Ian has been a
key proponent and supporter of the transformation of the company into a
true SaaS platform for the global enterprise. We have been fortunate to
benefit from Ian’s perspectives, business acumen and advice, in
particular his contributions towards our strategy of providing our
customers with a single platform for voice, video, collaboration and
contact center. We wish Ian well in his next engagement and all the best
for the future.”
The members of the 8x8 Board of Directors and its committee composition
can be viewed on our Investor Relations website: https://investors.8x8.com/.
