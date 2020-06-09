8x8 : Announces Voice for Microsoft Teams; Delivers Work-from-Anywhere Enterprise Cloud Telephony for Global Organizations

Enterprises Can Now Add a Global Cloud Voice Solution that Is the First to Fully Integrate with Microsoft Teams without Changing the Employee Experience

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today launched an enterprise-grade cloud telephony solution for Microsoft Teams environments allowing global organizations to scale and deliver work-from-anywhere communications. 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams delivers an enterprise-class and easy-to-administer global voice solution for IT leaders while keeping the Microsoft Teams experience unchanged for end users.

“Until now, enterprises adopting Microsoft Teams as their collaboration platform were hampered by the lack of a single, reliable global voice solution. This not only increased the implementation and administration challenges for IT, but also required employees to use a different app for calls,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “We are dedicated to ensuring organizations meet their work-from-anywhere directives to increase responsiveness and resilience, while allowing employees to stay productive and effective in a mobile first world. 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams is the first truly global cloud telephony solution that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams, and is the best solution on the market today, bar none.”

Enterprises standardizing on Office 365 want to maximize their investments by adopting Microsoft Teams for all employee collaboration requirements, inclusive of voice communications. However, many organizations are concerned about using Microsoft Teams as their telephony solution due to the lack of advanced enterprise telephony features, contact center capabilities, and global support and reliability. 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams directly addresses these functional gaps.

“Ingram Micro is the largest distributor of Microsoft solutions worldwide with a vast network of partners who are trusted by organizations of all sizes to help solve their complex IT requirements and to drive business forward,” said Craig Weir, Director of Cloud Portfolio at Ingram Micro. “By working closely with 8x8, our partners can now equip customers with industry-leading enterprise telephony that is seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Teams. We’re excited by the opportunities that 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams present for our partners.”

Removing Complexity at a Global Scale

8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams enables CIOs to drive Microsoft Teams usage while removing the burden and complexity of managing a large and complex on-premise telephony infrastructure. The 8x8 offering provides IT with a single, global telephony solution across multiple countries and locations directly from any Microsoft Teams interface, including desktop and mobile apps. 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams provides cloud-to-cloud direct routing integration with the Microsoft Phone System to deliver superior voice quality, global calling plans, native contact center support, seamless integration with third-party enterprise applications and call analytics that go beyond Microsoft’s and other third-party vendor’s limited telephony offerings for Microsoft Teams.

8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams

8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams offers reliable enterprise-grade Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) connectivity, and leverages 8x8’s global infrastructure including regional, Microsoft-certified Session Border Controllers (SBC) across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Key features include:

Full-featured, centralized user management interface to synchronize Microsoft Teams users on the 8x8 telephony platform across the organization with a single click.

Global footprint with full PSTN support in 38 countries, unlimited calling plans to up to 47 countries, and direct inward dial (DID) and toll free numbers in more than 120 countries.

Out of the box integration with third-party business applications, such as Salesforce, Zendesk, NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to automatically log all calls with the ability to attach details, recordings and speech analytics to any customer record.

Native contact center support enabling cross-functional collaboration between agents and functional area experts on Microsoft Teams apps.

Comprehensive reporting and analytics, including Speech Analytics and Quality Management, across all PSTN calls using the 8x8 communications platform.

8x8 X Series enables consistent voice calling capabilities across the enterprise unifying all telephony users, whether they are Microsoft Teams users or not, on one communications platform for ease of administration, enterprise-wide reporting and analytics. For more information, visit 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams.

8x8 Virtual Event

8x8 will host a virtual event, 8x8 Voice + Microsoft Teams, on July 16, 2020 with a panel of industry leaders from 8x8, Ingram Micro and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company to discuss how enterprises can drive Microsoft Teams adoption and unleash the full potential of enterprise communications. Register for the virtual event at 8x8 Voice + Microsoft Teams.

8x8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, APIs and advanced analytics built on an open cloud technology platform. This allows companies to rapidly unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8x8 Contact Center, available as part of X Series, is a complete solution including ACD, IVR, digital channels, outbound dialer, reporting, customer experience analytics, quality management, speech analytics, customer surveys and knowledgebase, all delivered on one unified, secure and reliable platform featuring single sign-on and centralized administration. Pre-built CRM integrations make it easy for agents to access and view customer data.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

