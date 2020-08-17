8x8 : Asian Startups Change the Customer Experience Game with 8x8 Communications APIs

8x8 SMS API Helps Logistics Services and Multi-Channel Payment Gateway Startups leverage SMS Messages to Re-imagine Customer Experiences

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced Asian startups Janio Asia and Coda Payments are using 8x8 Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) to more effectively reach customers anywhere. 8x8, through its Wavecell acquisition, recently launched CPaaS programmable applications, APIs and delivery capabilities beyond the Asia Pacific region to organizations in the US and the UK.

Founded in 2018, Janio is an integrated logistics solutions provider based in Singapore, providing solutions across 15 markets in Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Mainland China and Thailand. The company provides an end-to-end, cross-border eCommerce logistics platform serving some of the largest marketplaces, business owners and logistics partners, and connecting these key players across Southeast Asia’s eCommerce ecosystem.

Janio wanted to add Short Message Service (SMS) communication capabilities to its platform due to the trusted effectiveness of the channel with an almost 98 percent open rate. It selected the 8x8 SMS API to enable businesses to efficiently reach their customers anywhere, any time by automating notifications, reminders, and alerts.

“Our mission is to bring the Asian markets closer by building the region’s leading logistics network that provides the infrastructure to help businesses scale their operations more quickly and reliably,” said Senthil Kumar, Group Head of Commercial at Janio Asia. “Seamlessly integrating the 8x8 SMS API into the Janio platform empowers our business customers to keep their customers always informed through the automation of real-time SMS updates on shipments, customs clearance, delivery tracking and more. By making logistics across borders much easier, our customers can focus efforts on delivering superior service and growing their business.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Coda Payments makes it easier for consumers in Southeast Asia and other emerging markets to transact online by enabling digital content providers to accept payments in more than twenty countries even if they don't have a credit or debit card. Recently named as one of the fastest growing companies in the Asia Pacific region by the Financial Times, and as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum, the company realized it could deliver an enhanced service by incorporating SMS to improve customer communications.

“We make it possible for everyone in emerging markets to access world-class digital entertainment by helping providers monetize their digital content while making e-payments easy for consumers. A mobile-first approach is critical, especially when many people in these markets do not have a credit card,” Sidharth Bhadani, Chief Operating Officer at Coda Payments. “8x8’s SMS API supports the initiatives of our digital content provider customers in a secure and effective manner, such as automating notifications and sending gaming voucher codes. With a single view of all SMS activity and performance, these businesses can make data-driven decisions that accelerate customer connections and revenue.”

8x8 APIs and programmable applications, including SMS, Chat Apps, Voice and Video, empowers businesses and organizations to extend and customize 8x8 enterprise communications, and third-party applications and workflows to create more engaging customer experiences at scale. Through its network of more than 160 top-tier carriers covering over 190 countries and territories, 8x8 CPaaS provides reliable, global delivery capabilities to organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. To learn more about extending capabilities with seamless programmable applications and API integration, visit 8x8 APIs.

“As we expand our CPaaS programmable applications and APIs beyond Asia Pacific, we are seeing strong traction, including many opportunities within our 8x8 Open Communications Platform customer base,” said Olivier Gerhardt, Managing Director & General Manager CPaaS at 8x8. “Innovative startups, such as Janio and Coda Payments, are leading the way for how companies are reimagining the customer experience for a mobile-first world. The mobile user experience is becoming a critical component of today’s B2B and B2C applications, and adding real-time communications will be a must-have requirement in the coming years.”

The 8x8 Open Communications Platform is the industry’s most complete portfolio of operate-from-anywhere enterprise communications. It uniquely brings together the essential digital workplace elements required, combining voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center solutions fueled by shared intelligent communications services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics. The 8x8 Open Communications Platform accelerates digital transformation initiatives and strengthens business responsiveness and resilience by providing secure, scalable, and extensible capabilities that are required for organizations to create unique employee and customer experiences at scale. For more information, visit the 8x8 Open Communications Platform.

