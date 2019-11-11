8x8 : Contact Center Wins 2019 CRN® Tech Innovator Award

Industry-Leading Cloud Solution Recognized as a Winner in Contact Center Applications Category

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized 8x8 with a 2019 CRN Tech Innovator Award. These annual awards honor innovative hardware, software, and services. CRN editors evaluated hundreds of products, across 34 technology categories, using criteria including technological advancements, uniqueness of features, and potential to help solution providers solve common IT challenges. 8x8 Contact Center took top honors in the Contact Center Applications category.

“CRN’s Tech Innovator Awards honor technology vendors who work tirelessly to craft ground-breaking solutions for end users, matching the speed of the channel’s evolution,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The winners in this year’s award categories deserve congratulations for their success in driving IT innovation forward for solution providers and their customers.”

8x8 Contact Center is a complete standalone solution including ACD, IVR, omnichannel, dialer, reporting, customer journey analytics, quality management, speech analytics, surveys and knowledgebase, all delivered on one unified platform. The solution is built on 8x8’s cloud communications platform, and provides a secure, future-proof, and AI-centric approach to drive customer loyalty by supporting every touchpoint throughout the customer journey. Pre-built CRM integrations extend the capabilities of the platform and provide contact centers with single sign on and centralized administration. 8x8 Contact Center also offers customers the freedom to either use their own PBX or take advantage of 8x8’s best-in-class Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering.

“The channel is transitioning to a trusted advisor role as clients move away from transactional purchases of legacy on-premises systems to modern cloud solutions. Channel partners are realizing they need to adapt by leading with value to support their customers’ business needs,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President, Global Channel Chief at 8x8, Inc. “We are honored to receive the 2019 CRN Tech Innovator Award for 8x8 Contact Center. By having contact center as well as voice, video meetings, team messaging, data and analytics, and enterprise APIs all on a single technology platform, 8x8 provides the channel with greater opportunities to accelerate revenue while helping companies improve their business performance and customer experience initiatives."

In addition to receiving a 2019 CRN Tech Innovator Award, 8x8 was recently named as a Challenger in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America.¹ This is the fifth consecutive year 8x8 has been recognized in this report.

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/techinnovators.

[1] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Simon Harrison, October 15, 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

