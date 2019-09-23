8x8 : Continues Expansion With New Office and Presence in Minneapolis to Better Serve Customers and Partners in the Midwest

New downtown Minneapolis office location supports rapid growth

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading Software-as-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform, today announced it has opened a new office located at 733 South Marquette Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company is leasing 34,000 square feet of space at the renovated downtown Baker Center to meet the needs of the company’s expanding workforce in North America and capitalize on a compelling market opportunity.

With more than 3.6 million residents, the Greater Minneapolis-Saint Paul region offers a growing, diverse and highly educated workforce, and is home to some of the world's most respected and fastest growing companies. Together with the proximity to 8x8 customers and partners, the Twin Cities is an ideal region for 8x8 to continue to expand its North American operations.

The new 8x8 office at the Baker Center is in the heart of Minneapolis’ downtown business district with on-site parking, a VIP valet lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, concierge services, and a brand new conference center. It has one of the busiest skyway connections, close proximity to public transit options, and is also within walking distance to the city’s most prominent sports, art, dining and entertainment venues. The prime location and amenities will make it an attractive destination to host customers as well as hire and retain great talent for 8x8.

"Our business momentum continues to accelerate, and we are rapidly hiring employees around the globe to meet evolving business requirements,” said Vik Verma, CEO of 8x8. “The Greater Minneapolis-Saint Paul region is consistently ranked among the best places to do business in the United States. With its vibrant and growing workforce, it’s the right place for us to continue our expansion to support our customers and partners while driving ongoing revenue growth and innovative product solutions.”

8x8 has experienced rapid growth, increasing its employee base by 25 percent over the past year. The company also recently announced plans to move to a new, larger Silicon Valley campus. 8x8 also recently acquired Wavecell Pte. Ltd, a Singapore-based global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider with regional offices in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Japan. These new locations add to an expanding global presence for 8x8, which in addition to its U.S. locations, includes London and Aylesbury in the U.K., Cluj-Napoca in Romania, and Sydney, Australia.

“Minneapolis’ businesses have always played a crucial role in our city’s success, and we’re thrilled that 8x8 has joined our community,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “We strive to foster a culture of inclusion, innovation, and entrepreneurship, and we know that 8x8 will fit right in with that mission.”

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005121/en/