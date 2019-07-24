8x8 : Express Now Available, Offering Emerging Businesses a Complete Phone System that is Ready to Use in Minutes

Easy to implement communications system has immersive video and audio experience enabling small organizations to connect with customers in a professional manner

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading cloud provider of voice, video, collaboration and contact center solutions for over one million users worldwide, today announced the availability of 8x8 Express, a complete business phone system that empowers emerging businesses to quickly and seamlessly establish a professional identity, for purchase exclusively on 8x8’s e-commerce platform.

8x8 Express makes it fast and simple for professionals and businesses to get a communications service up and running. The online set-up takes just a few minutes and requires no implementation services. 8x8 Express offers business-grade functionality that meets the unique requirements of growing companies including unlimited calling to U.S. and Canada, HD video conferencing, business messaging (including SMS and group chat), and intelligent call routing, all accessible from desktop and mobile applications.

For smaller organizations, creating connections and positive experiences is a critical component of building a community of advocates. A recent 8x8 study found that over half of consumers are more likely to provide a review for a small business after having had a positive experience.

“8x8 Express will be appealing to emerging businesses that don’t have an IT staff, yet want a full-featured communications solution,” said Amy Lind, Research Manager at IDC. “The onboarding experience is designed to eliminate friction and headaches, thereby facilitating the adoption of a professional communications system for entrepreneurs, start-ups and smaller sized organizations.”

“Our target segment thrives on rapid-fire problem solving and innovative solutions, often while working within a tight budget,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8. “But juggling free-trials or using a personal phone number limits the ability to create a consistent, seamless experience for customers. 8x8 Express was designed to consolidate the core business communications functions and present a unified professional brand identity for organizations who are laser-focused on growth.”

8x8 Express includes the new 8x8 Meetings solution, which lets teams collaborate effortlessly with HD video conferencing that includes instant screen sharing, accessible on the same mobile and desktop apps used for calling and SMS. For added convenience, guests can join meetings directly from compatible browsers, with no software to download, or from their phones. 8x8 Meetings is in early access now for all new 8x8 Express and X Series customers on X2 packages and above.

Features of 8x8 Express include:

One mobile app for calling, texting, voice and video meetings on an iOS or Android device

Unlimited calling in the U.S. and Canada

Call handling including call forwarding, auto attendant and ring groups

Voicemail

Porting existing business phone numbers to 8x8

HD voice and video meetings

Instant screen sharing

Business messaging including SMS, one-on-one and group chat with file sharing

Compatibility with several Poly desk and conference phones

Integration with Google Calendar and Office 365/Outlook calendar

Self-administered management tool

Availability

8x8 Express is available now in the U.S. and Canada as a 30-day free trial through easy online sign-up. After the 30 days, the service is $12.00 per user per month with no minute caps and no long-term contracts. For more information or to get started, visit 8x8 Express now.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) cloud solutions help businesses transform their customer and employee experience. With one system of engagement for voice, video, collaboration and contact center and one system of intelligence on one technology platform, businesses can now communicate faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

