Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  8x8, Inc.    EGHT

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

8x8, Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading cloud provider of voice, video, chat and contact center solutions for over one million users worldwide, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2019 results for the period ended March 31, 2019 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The results, along with accompanying financial information, will be released after market close and posted on the 8x8 Investor Relations website.

Chief Executive Officer Vik Verma and Chief Financial Officer Steven Gatoff will host a live conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

Date:     May 14, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Dial In: (844) 343-9040 Domestic or (647) 689-5131 International; Conference ID #1557877
Replay: (800) 585-8367 Domestic or (416) 621-4642 International; Conference ID #1557877
Webcast:

https://investors.8x8.com

Replay: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 28, 2019
 

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) cloud solutions help businesses transform their customer and employee experience. With one system of engagement for voice, video, collaboration and contact center and one system of intelligence on one technology platform, businesses can now communicate faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 8X8, INC.
04:06p8X8, INC. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Resul..
BU
04/128X8 : John DeLozier of 8x8 Honored with 2019 Circle of Excellence Award
BU
03/278X8 : Is Named 2019 Channel Influencer Award Winner by Channel Partners, Channel..
BU
03/268X8 : Launches X Series Integrated Voice, Conferencing, Collaboration and Contac..
PU
03/188X8 : Unlocks Business Insights From Every Conversation With AI-Based Speech Ana..
BU
03/148X8 : Powers Communications Platform with New Video Meeting Experience
BU
03/128X8 : Adds Advanced Contact Center Capabilities with Google Cloud Contact Center..
BU
02/268X8 : Launches PartnerXchange Platform to Drive Channel Onboarding, Enablement a..
BU
02/198X8 INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
02/158X8 : Prices upsized offering of $250.0 million of convertible senior notes
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 352 M
EBIT 2019 -22,0 M
Net income 2019 -80,8 M
Finance 2019 117 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,61x
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
Capitalization 2 089 M
Chart 8X8, INC.
Duration : Period :
8x8, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 8X8, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vikram Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan R. Martin Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Steven H. Gatoff Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Garth Judge Senior Director-Research & Development
Guy L. Hecker Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
8X8, INC.21.06%2 076
CISCO SYSTEMS29.91%244 753
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD35.55%46 037
NOKIA OYJ3.50%32 998
ERICSSON AB17.30%32 898
ARISTA NETWORKS54.14%24 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About