8x8, Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 14, 2019

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading cloud provider of voice, video, chat
and contact center solutions for over one million users worldwide, today
announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2019
results for the period ended March 31, 2019 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
The results, along with accompanying financial information, will be
released after market close and posted on the 8x8 Investor Relations
website.
Chief Executive Officer Vik Verma and Chief Financial Officer Steven
Gatoff will host a live conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific
Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business
highlights.
|
Date:
|
|
|
May 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
|
|
2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
|
Dial In:
|
|
|
(844) 343-9040 Domestic or (647) 689-5131 International; Conference
ID #1557877
|
Replay:
|
|
|
(800) 585-8367 Domestic or (416) 621-4642 International; Conference
ID #1557877
|
Webcast:
|
|
|
https://investors.8x8.com
|
Replay:
|
|
|
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until
May 28, 2019
|
|
|
|
About 8x8, Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) cloud solutions help businesses transform their
customer and employee experience. With one system of engagement for
voice, video, collaboration and contact center and one system of
intelligence on one technology platform, businesses can now communicate
faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. For
additional information, visit www.8x8.com,
or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter,
and Facebook.
