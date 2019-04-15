8x8, Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 14, 2019

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading cloud provider of voice, video, chat and contact center solutions for over one million users worldwide, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2019 results for the period ended March 31, 2019 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The results, along with accompanying financial information, will be released after market close and posted on the 8x8 Investor Relations website.

Chief Executive Officer Vik Verma and Chief Financial Officer Steven Gatoff will host a live conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

Date: May 14, 2019 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: (844) 343-9040 Domestic or (647) 689-5131 International; Conference ID #1557877 Replay: (800) 585-8367 Domestic or (416) 621-4642 International; Conference ID #1557877 Webcast: https://investors.8x8.com Replay: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 28, 2019

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) cloud solutions help businesses transform their customer and employee experience. With one system of engagement for voice, video, collaboration and contact center and one system of intelligence on one technology platform, businesses can now communicate faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005758/en/