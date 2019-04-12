Log in
8x8 : John DeLozier of 8x8 Honored with 2019 Circle of Excellence Award

04/12/2019

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading cloud provider of voice, video, chat and contact center solutions for over one million users worldwide, today announced that Channel Partners has selected John DeLozier, 8x8 Channel Chief, as a winner of the 2019 Circle of Excellence Awards.

This is the third time DeLozier has received this honor -- he is a seasoned channel leader with more than 20 years of experience in business management, sales and channel development.

“I’m excited to once again be named to the Channel Partners Circle of Excellence,” said DeLozier. “My charter this year is to further develop and execute 8x8’s channel program as it continues to grow with a commitment to making it easier and faster for partners to do business with us. The recent launch of PartnerXchange, an online portal that enables our channel to effectively and efficiently manage their 8x8-related business and drive sales of 8x8 solutions, is just one example of our channel focus.”

Since 2014, the Channel Partners Circle of Excellence program has recognized channel leaders who inspire their partners to drive digital transformation for customers. The Circle of Excellence honors executives for their vision, innovation and advocacy of the indirect channel during a time of transition and convergence.

“Jeff Bezos famously said, ‘In business, what’s dangerous is to not evolve,’” said Lorna Garey, editor in chief of Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “The channel leaders we’re recognizing in this year’s Circle of Excellence are providing not just the tools, but the spark and inspiration that partners need to transform their own businesses so they can better serve customers. The entire editorial team extends congratulations and thanks for their service to our community.”

Channel Partners Circle of Excellence winners were honored during an awards ceremony on April 11 at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. These winners will be included on the Circle of Excellence Immersion Center on the Channel Partners website.

About Channel Partners

For more than 25 years, Channel Partners has been the undisputed leader in providing news, analysis and education to the indirect sales channels serving the business technology and communications industry. In addition, Channel Partners online delivers a constant content stream of unique and breaking industry news, feature articles and premium downloadable content. As official media of Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution, Channel Partners is the market leader that channel professionals turn to first.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) cloud solutions help businesses transform their customer and employee experience. With one system of engagement for voice, video, collaboration and contact center and one system of intelligence on one technology platform, businesses can now communicate faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
