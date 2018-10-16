8x8 : Launches Team Messaging Solution To Help Enterprises Deliver Better Customer Experiences At Scale

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading
communications provider of cloud voice, video, collaboration and contact
center solutions for over a million users worldwide, today announced
that Team Messaging is integrated into the 8x8 X Series solution,
creating the industry’s most comprehensive cloud based communications
application, with voice, video, collaboration, and contact center
capabilities.
“Today's messaging solutions are built for small teams and are neither
able to scale across an entire enterprise, nor facilitate secure and
compliant collaboration externally with partners and customers. As a
result, companies are challenged with having to manage multiple
fragmented systems for voice, meetings and messaging, which impacts
collaboration and employee productivity,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief
Product Officer, 8x8. “8x8 X Series with Team Messaging allows companies
to standardize on one cloud communications platform. This helps all
employees communicate and collaborate more effectively with each other,
and optimize every moment of engagement with customers and partners.”
“For more than three decades, we have been on the front lines of
innovation to provide our insurance clients the highest quality
appraisal services with each team within SCA having a laser focus on
quick cycle time, accurate estimating and great customer service,” said
Jose Hermida, Service Manager at SCA
Appraisal Company. “8x8 provides us with one application for voice,
meetings, and messaging, allowing employees to communicate from anywhere
at any time from any device. The new 8x8 team messaging solution enables
our teams to easily connect and collaborate in real time, and we plan to
do the same externally with our clients even if they use different
messaging platforms, such as Slack.”
8x8 Team Messaging
features:
-
Automated deployment capabilities for enterprise-wide scale and
adoption: 8x8 Team Messaging is designed for enterprise-wide
deployments. There is no need to manually add users — the solution
ties into a business’s global directory, and is automatically
available to all employees in the organization.
-
Public rooms for cross-department and cross-organization
collaboration: Public rooms in 8x8 Team Messaging are
designed to enable communication between small to large teams within
an organization. In addition, any business partner outside the
organization can also collaborate in real-time through 8x8 Sameroom.
-
Searchable archives for capturing and retaining institutional
knowledge: Organizations can use public rooms to create searchable
archives of institutional knowledge for training and customer support.
The rooms also have an internal social graph that shows who has
certain expertise. Public room content is accessible and searchable by
any current and future employee of the company.
-
Private rooms for select audiences: Private rooms in 8x8 Team
Messaging are ideal for sharing confidential content such as human
resources, IT, finance, and legal information.
-
Interoperability with third-party messaging platforms: 8x8 Team
Messaging has native 8x8 Sameroom integration, enabling
interoperability with 23 third-party team messaging platforms,
including Slack, Google Hangouts, and Cisco Webex Teams. This allows
collaboration with partners and customers using different messaging
apps, speeding time to resolution, while ensuring IT governance. The
8x8 Team Messaging platform is the only solution in the marketplace
today offering this capability.
“The consumerization of technologies now requires businesses to deliver
seamless communications and ecommerce-like experiences to employees,
partners and customers to improve customer and employee acquisition,
retention, loyalty, and an ease of work that results in greater
productivity,” said Wayne Kurtzman, IDC Research Director for Social and
Experiential Solutions. “This is enabling a new way of doing business
through collaboration. However, instead of one-dimensional team
collaborative applications, companies will require tightly integrated
solutions, including combining calling, video meetings and messaging to
expedite communications, extend collaboration, and drive outcomes.”
8x8 Team Messaging is one key element of 8x8
X Series which helps businesses transform their customer and
employee experience with one system of engagement across voice, video,
collaboration and contact center and one system of intelligence on a
single cloud platform. With 8x8 X Series, 8x8 customers communicate
faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. 8x8 X
Series enables organizations to differentiate their customer experience
in real time by connecting customers to the most relevant employee on
any channel for quicker speed to answers. 8x8 X Series personalizes
customer interactions with context-rich insights, and optimizes for
smart customer outcomes based on business-critical signals derived from
advanced employee-customer
interaction analytics.
To learn more about 8x8 X Series and 8x8 Team Messaging, visit 8x8 at
the Gartner Symposium — booth #127.
Get a complimentary copy of the 2018 Gartner “Magic
Quadrant Report for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide”[1]
as 8x8 was recently named a Leader for the seventh year in a row.
[1] Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service,
Worldwide" by Daniel O'Connell, Megan Fernandez, Rafael Benitez, Bjarne
Munch, Christopher Trueman, Mihai Nguyen, October 10, 2018.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
