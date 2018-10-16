Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  8x8, Inc.    EGHT

8X8, INC. (EGHT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

8x8 : Launches Team Messaging Solution To Help Enterprises Deliver Better Customer Experiences At Scale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

Integrated into 8x8 X Series, Team Messaging features automated deployment capabilities, public and private rooms, and interoperability with 23 third-party team messaging platforms, including Slack

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading communications provider of cloud voice, video, collaboration and contact center solutions for over a million users worldwide, today announced that Team Messaging is integrated into the 8x8 X Series solution, creating the industry’s most comprehensive cloud based communications application, with voice, video, collaboration, and contact center capabilities.

“Today's messaging solutions are built for small teams and are neither able to scale across an entire enterprise, nor facilitate secure and compliant collaboration externally with partners and customers. As a result, companies are challenged with having to manage multiple fragmented systems for voice, meetings and messaging, which impacts collaboration and employee productivity,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer, 8x8. “8x8 X Series with Team Messaging allows companies to standardize on one cloud communications platform. This helps all employees communicate and collaborate more effectively with each other, and optimize every moment of engagement with customers and partners.”

“For more than three decades, we have been on the front lines of innovation to provide our insurance clients the highest quality appraisal services with each team within SCA having a laser focus on quick cycle time, accurate estimating and great customer service,” said Jose Hermida, Service Manager at SCA Appraisal Company. “8x8 provides us with one application for voice, meetings, and messaging, allowing employees to communicate from anywhere at any time from any device. The new 8x8 team messaging solution enables our teams to easily connect and collaborate in real time, and we plan to do the same externally with our clients even if they use different messaging platforms, such as Slack.”

8x8 Team Messaging features:

  • Automated deployment capabilities for enterprise-wide scale and adoption: 8x8 Team Messaging is designed for enterprise-wide deployments. There is no need to manually add users — the solution ties into a business’s global directory, and is automatically available to all employees in the organization.
  • Public rooms for cross-department and cross-organization collaboration: Public rooms in 8x8 Team Messaging are designed to enable communication between small to large teams within an organization. In addition, any business partner outside the organization can also collaborate in real-time through 8x8 Sameroom.
  • Searchable archives for capturing and retaining institutional knowledge: Organizations can use public rooms to create searchable archives of institutional knowledge for training and customer support. The rooms also have an internal social graph that shows who has certain expertise. Public room content is accessible and searchable by any current and future employee of the company.
  • Private rooms for select audiences: Private rooms in 8x8 Team Messaging are ideal for sharing confidential content such as human resources, IT, finance, and legal information.
  • Interoperability with third-party messaging platforms: 8x8 Team Messaging has native 8x8 Sameroom integration, enabling interoperability with 23 third-party team messaging platforms, including Slack, Google Hangouts, and Cisco Webex Teams. This allows collaboration with partners and customers using different messaging apps, speeding time to resolution, while ensuring IT governance. The 8x8 Team Messaging platform is the only solution in the marketplace today offering this capability.

“The consumerization of technologies now requires businesses to deliver seamless communications and ecommerce-like experiences to employees, partners and customers to improve customer and employee acquisition, retention, loyalty, and an ease of work that results in greater productivity,” said Wayne Kurtzman, IDC Research Director for Social and Experiential Solutions. “This is enabling a new way of doing business through collaboration. However, instead of one-dimensional team collaborative applications, companies will require tightly integrated solutions, including combining calling, video meetings and messaging to expedite communications, extend collaboration, and drive outcomes.”

8x8 Team Messaging is one key element of 8x8 X Series which helps businesses transform their customer and employee experience with one system of engagement across voice, video, collaboration and contact center and one system of intelligence on a single cloud platform. With 8x8 X Series, 8x8 customers communicate faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. 8x8 X Series enables organizations to differentiate their customer experience in real time by connecting customers to the most relevant employee on any channel for quicker speed to answers. 8x8 X Series personalizes customer interactions with context-rich insights, and optimizes for smart customer outcomes based on business-critical signals derived from advanced employee-customer interaction analytics.

To learn more about 8x8 X Series and 8x8 Team Messaging, visit 8x8 at the Gartner Symposium — booth #127.

Get a complimentary copy of the 2018 Gartner “Magic Quadrant Report for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide[1] as 8x8 was recently named a Leader for the seventh year in a row.

[1] Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide" by Daniel O'Connell, Megan Fernandez, Rafael Benitez, Bjarne Munch, Christopher Trueman, Mihai Nguyen, October 10, 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) communication solutions help businesses transform their customer and employee experience. With one system of engagement for cloud voice, video, collaboration and contact center and one system of intelligence on one cloud communications platform, businesses can now communicate faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X SeriesTM are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 8X8, INC.
02:16p8X8 : Launches Team Messaging Solution To Help Enterprises Deliver Better Custom..
BU
10/158X8 : Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications a..
BU
10/128X8 : Live Oak Bank Selects 8x8 to Provide an Unprecedented Banking Experience f..
BU
10/118X8 INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/098X8 : Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on October 2..
BU
10/088X8 : Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Appointments
BU
09/248X8 : Appoints Matthew P. Zinn as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief..
BU
09/108X8 : PlanetOne Partners With 8x8 to Drive Mid-Market and Enterprise Adoption of..
BU
08/288X8 : Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/108X8 INC /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/088x8 appoints new CFO 
09/23VONAGE : An Attractive Buy At These Levels 
08/20RINGCENTRAL : Time To Ring In Some Profits 
08/098x8 (EGHT) Presents At Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communi.. 
07/278X8 Inc 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 352 M
EBIT 2019 -17,3 M
Net income 2019 -51,3 M
Finance 2019 135 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,48x
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
Capitalization 1 710 M
Chart 8X8, INC.
Duration : Period :
8x8, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,9 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vikram Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan R. Martin Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mary Ellen P. Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Garth Judge Senior Director-Research & Development
Guy L. Hecker Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
8X8, INC.39.01%1 710
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.51%222 009
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-11.42%83 063
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.39%76 324
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%42 328
TELEFONICA-13.33%42 302
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.