8x8 : Launches Team Messaging Solution To Help Enterprises Deliver Better Customer Experiences At Scale

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading communications provider of cloud voice, video, collaboration and contact center solutions for over a million users worldwide, today announced that Team Messaging is integrated into the 8x8 X Series solution, creating the industry’s most comprehensive cloud based communications application, with voice, video, collaboration, and contact center capabilities.

“Today's messaging solutions are built for small teams and are neither able to scale across an entire enterprise, nor facilitate secure and compliant collaboration externally with partners and customers. As a result, companies are challenged with having to manage multiple fragmented systems for voice, meetings and messaging, which impacts collaboration and employee productivity,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer, 8x8. “8x8 X Series with Team Messaging allows companies to standardize on one cloud communications platform. This helps all employees communicate and collaborate more effectively with each other, and optimize every moment of engagement with customers and partners.”

“For more than three decades, we have been on the front lines of innovation to provide our insurance clients the highest quality appraisal services with each team within SCA having a laser focus on quick cycle time, accurate estimating and great customer service,” said Jose Hermida, Service Manager at SCA Appraisal Company. “8x8 provides us with one application for voice, meetings, and messaging, allowing employees to communicate from anywhere at any time from any device. The new 8x8 team messaging solution enables our teams to easily connect and collaborate in real time, and we plan to do the same externally with our clients even if they use different messaging platforms, such as Slack.”

8x8 Team Messaging features:

Automated deployment capabilities for enterprise-wide scale and adoption : 8x8 Team Messaging is designed for enterprise-wide deployments. There is no need to manually add users — the solution ties into a business’s global directory, and is automatically available to all employees in the organization.

: 8x8 Team Messaging is designed for enterprise-wide deployments. There is no need to manually add users — the solution ties into a business’s global directory, and is automatically available to all employees in the organization. Public rooms for cross-department and cross-organization collaboration : Public rooms in 8x8 Team Messaging are designed to enable communication between small to large teams within an organization. In addition, any business partner outside the organization can also collaborate in real-time through 8x8 Sameroom.

: Public rooms in 8x8 Team Messaging are designed to enable communication between small to large teams within an organization. In addition, any business partner outside the organization can also collaborate in real-time through 8x8 Sameroom. Searchable archives for capturing and retaining institutional knowledge : Organizations can use public rooms to create searchable archives of institutional knowledge for training and customer support. The rooms also have an internal social graph that shows who has certain expertise. Public room content is accessible and searchable by any current and future employee of the company.

: Organizations can use public rooms to create searchable archives of institutional knowledge for training and customer support. The rooms also have an internal social graph that shows who has certain expertise. Public room content is accessible and searchable by any current and future employee of the company. Private rooms for select audiences : Private rooms in 8x8 Team Messaging are ideal for sharing confidential content such as human resources, IT, finance, and legal information.

: Private rooms in 8x8 Team Messaging are ideal for sharing confidential content such as human resources, IT, finance, and legal information. Interoperability with third-party messaging platforms: 8x8 Team Messaging has native 8x8 Sameroom integration, enabling interoperability with 23 third-party team messaging platforms, including Slack, Google Hangouts, and Cisco Webex Teams. This allows collaboration with partners and customers using different messaging apps, speeding time to resolution, while ensuring IT governance. The 8x8 Team Messaging platform is the only solution in the marketplace today offering this capability.

“The consumerization of technologies now requires businesses to deliver seamless communications and ecommerce-like experiences to employees, partners and customers to improve customer and employee acquisition, retention, loyalty, and an ease of work that results in greater productivity,” said Wayne Kurtzman, IDC Research Director for Social and Experiential Solutions. “This is enabling a new way of doing business through collaboration. However, instead of one-dimensional team collaborative applications, companies will require tightly integrated solutions, including combining calling, video meetings and messaging to expedite communications, extend collaboration, and drive outcomes.”

8x8 Team Messaging is one key element of 8x8 X Series which helps businesses transform their customer and employee experience with one system of engagement across voice, video, collaboration and contact center and one system of intelligence on a single cloud platform. With 8x8 X Series, 8x8 customers communicate faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. 8x8 X Series enables organizations to differentiate their customer experience in real time by connecting customers to the most relevant employee on any channel for quicker speed to answers. 8x8 X Series personalizes customer interactions with context-rich insights, and optimizes for smart customer outcomes based on business-critical signals derived from advanced employee-customer interaction analytics.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) communication solutions help businesses transform their customer and employee experience. With one system of engagement for cloud voice, video, collaboration and contact center and one system of intelligence on one cloud communications platform, businesses can now communicate faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

