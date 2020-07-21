Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  8x8, Inc.    EGHT

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

8x8 : Manchester City Council Allows Contact Centre Agents to Operate From Anywhere With Move to the Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 08:07am EDT

UK Local Government Authority Keeps Critical Services Running While Keeping Agents Safe During UK Lockdown

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced the Manchester City Council selected 8x8 Contact Centre to keep vital services running safely for its more than half a million residents throughout lockdown.

Supporting one of the largest metropolitan districts in the UK, Manchester City Council commenced a detailed procurement process two years ago, to implement a new cloud-based communications solution in line with its wider cloud-based ICT strategy. Nearing the end of the process, the 8x8 Open Communications Platform had been selected due to its enhanced flexibility and ability to connect contact centre agents across voice, video and chat.

However, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and the UK Government’s mandate to work from home, the council fast-tracked solution deployment in order to keep vital services running while ensuring the safety for both residents and staff.

During the peak of the pandemic, it was essential the Social Care team was able to continue assisting the city’s most vulnerable residents around the clock, while keeping agents safe, as well as essential Emergency Control and Financial Assessment teams. Additionally, a COVID Hub was also established to answer residents’ queries relating to the Coronavirus. Working to tight timescales, 8x8 enabled 120 critical service agents from these teams to operate from anywhere, including home and other remote work settings, in a matter of weeks. By the end of August, this will have increased to 250 agents supported by the new system.

Cllr Nigel Murphy, Deputy Leader of Manchester City Council, said, “The safety of our staff has been of the utmost importance throughout the pandemic as we continue to support Manchester’s residents through this challenging time. 8x8 has been the perfect partner as we transitioned to the cloud, and the response from our contact centre agents has been fantastic. We’ve been really pleased with how our staff have welcomed the cloud communications solution and look forward to seeing the benefits that the new features will bring in future.”

“We understand how important it is for councils to keep in touch with the community during these unprecedented times,” said Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8. “Our dedicated team of public sector experts are proud to have been able to transition Manchester City Council to the cloud so quickly, under difficult circumstances. We’re looking forward to working together as we enhance service levels even further in the coming weeks.”

“8x8 is committed to delivering the highest levels of service and support for organisations. We are incredibly proud of the speed with which we deployed our platform for Manchester City Council, keeping their critical service teams running during the difficult times we were all facing,” added Rakesh Pandya, Vice President of Professional Services, EMEA at 8x8.

Thanks to the intuitive nature of 8x8 Contact Centre, the benefits of a cloud-based system were apparent straight away. Agents were able to answer inbound calls from residents at home, using just their laptop and a headset, without the need to redirect calls. With the first stage of rollout designed to keep critical services running, the council now plans to roll out a number of advanced features including co-browsing functionality, call back queues and call conditioning in order to reduce call waiting times and improve service for its residents.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact centre, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on 8X8, INC.
08:07a8X8 : Manchester City Council Allows Contact Centre Agents to Operate From Anywh..
BU
07/168X8 INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/158X8, INC. : to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 30, 20..
BU
07/148X8 : Open Communications Platform Wins Ventana Research 13th Annual Digital Inn..
BU
07/09ARYAKA : and 8x8 Team to Enhance Enterprise Communications Performance Across Ma..
BU
06/158X8 : COVID-19 Home Testing Kit Provider LetsGetChecked Deploys 8x8 Contact Cent..
BU
06/118X8 : Appoints samuel wilson as chief financial officer
AQ
06/118X8 : Launches open communications platform to deliver and scale work-from-anywh..
AQ
06/118X8 : Announces voice for microsoft teams; delivers work-from-anywhere enterpris..
AQ
06/098X8 INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 520 M - -
Net income 2021 -128 M - -
Net cash 2021 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 757 M 1 757 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 675
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart 8X8, INC.
Duration : Period :
8x8, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 8X8, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 20,20 $
Last Close Price 16,93 $
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vikram Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan R. Martin Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Samuel Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Armer Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Eric C. Salzman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
8X8, INC.-7.49%1 757
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-2.06%198 321
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.31%43 513
ERICSSON AB25.92%38 271
ZTE CORPORATION16.53%25 062
NOKIA OYJ17.67%24 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group