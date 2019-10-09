8x8 : Over 50 Percent of Knowledge Workers Cannot Find the Information They Need at Work, National Survey Finds

New research sponsored by 8x8 shows concentration of expertise among a few people inhibits productivity, with many employees spending up to 2 hours a day searching for information

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform, today announced the findings of its Workplace Productivity and Knowledge Management Survey, which polled more than 2,000 knowledge workers in the US across mid-market and enterprise organizations to better understand the challenges employees face in navigating the omnichannel, digital workplace. The results show that 57 percent of employees state that difficulty finding the right information is a top contributor to lagging productivity in the office. Furthermore, 49 percent of employees say they spend between 30 minutes and two hours each day trying to track down the information they need to do their jobs.

People cite the following challenges in accessing relevant information:

19 percent cannot find the information within their current systems

17 percent don’t have the right permissions within their current systems

16 percent cannot reach the right internal subject matter expert in a timely manner

The impact of these barriers has a direct link on both employee and customer experiences. People rate the top consequences as extended hours in the office (34 percent), longer lead times to resolve customer issues (27 percent), and frustrated customers or clients (25 percent). With 60 percent of employees agreeing that most of the information needed to prevent these scenarios is concentrated among a few individuals, increasing collaboration across the organization through technology can enable staff to do their job more effectively – a finding agreed to by 72 percent of those polled.

What people believe about how to source information quickly, however, is largely split along generational lines. Twenty-five percent of 16-24 year olds are most likely to use email if they need a quick response from a colleague, compared to 36 percent of 45-54 year olds. There is a similar gap for chat applications, with 27 percent of 16-24 year olds preferring it compared to only 15 percent of 45-54 year olds.

“Modern organizations aren’t just juggling a diverse array of communication channels, they’re also tasked with tailoring the collaboration experience to employees across five generations,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8. “The survey polled professionals within the UK and Australia as well and the results were consistent - it’s a global challenge. Customers are expecting seamless, engaging and quick touchpoints with businesses, so when employees are spending hours tracking down the information they need to be successful, whether that be from a centralized data hub or from internal experts, that negatively affects their experience. By using one cloud communications platform with unified data, such as that offered by 8x8, teams and individuals can collaborate much more efficiently to drive dramatically higher productivity and better experiences.”

Visit 8x8 to learn how its solutions are eliminating information barriers and powering greater productivity.

Methodology

Unless stated otherwise, all research conducted by Censuswide on behalf of 8x8 surveying 1,000 US employees working within a mid-market company (500-999 employees) and 1,006 US employees working within an enterprise company (1000+ employees). Research carried out between August 2019 and September 2019.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005164/en/