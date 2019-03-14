8x8 : Powers Communications Platform with New Video Meeting Experience

Proven video capabilities integrated into 8x8’s cloud communications platform to accelerate company-wide collaboration

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading cloud provider of voice, video, chat and contact center solutions for over one million users worldwide, today announced its new Meetings experience that provides compelling, friction-free video communication with voice, chat and one-touch conferencing. 8x8 Meetings will be showcased at booth 506 at Enterprise Connect taking place March 18-21, 2019, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando.

The new 8x8 Meetings solution provides a state-of-the-art video collaboration platform supporting voice and video on any device on the proven 8x8 cloud-first environment, which is globally scalable with a modern media server architecture built for WebRTC. Unique to 8x8 Meetings, users can start a video meeting with one click and can also easily move from a chat or phone call to a video meeting. This capability is possible because of 8x8’s purpose-built, integrated SaaS platform that does not rely on third-party applications but instead leverages standard communication technologies built into web browsers and mobile operating systems.

“We use 8x8 Meetings on mobile phones for real time debugging of robots on the production floor. Being able to share, in real time, photos and screenshots with the vendor’s technical support has cut in half the time it takes to get those robots and production back online,” said Matt Baker, Corporate IT Project Manager of Mold-Rite Plastics. “Having all of our communications on one platform, integrated into our key systems like Salesforce, is empowering our teams with the right communication tools and the right information. Most importantly, we have this information at the right time to drive faster, more relevant collaboration. We’re looking forward to the many enhancements that are coming to Meetings which we anticipate will bring even greater productivity and collaboration benefits.”

Recent market research highlights the importance of a well integrated meetings solution. According to the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Meetings Solutions,”¹ in the Strategic Planning Assumptions, “By 2022, 65% of meeting solutions users will take advantage of SIP/VoIP-based audio conferencing options embedded in those meeting platforms, up from 20% in 2017.” In addition, according to the Gartner “Digital Workplace Applications Primer for 2019”2 report, “Forward-thinking organizations are preferring UCC solutions that foster team-based collaboration through persistent messaging and video meeting services, in addition to baseline enterprise voice services.”

“The recent Jitsi acquisition added some of the world’s leading experts in video communications to 8x8’s already deep technical expertise. We are fine-tuning our product integration and are working to ensure the 8x8 Meetings solution offers a feature set that will challenge even the perceived market leaders today,” said Dejan Deklich, EVP and Chief Product Officer at 8x8. “We have accelerated our pace of innovation to make certain 8x8 customers always have the best and latest video collaboration capabilities as part of the X Series platform.”

The new 8x8 Meetings will include more than 25 additional features for the desktop and mobile application. To further enable collaboration, 8x8 Meetings will also offer an easy to use integrated conference room experience that combines hardware and Meetings software.

These new capabilities are expected to be available in the third quarter of calendar year 2019. Customers interested in participating in the beta program can contact meetingsbeta@8x8.com.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) cloud solutions help businesses transform their customer and employee experience. With one system of engagement for voice, video, chat and contact center and one system of intelligence on one technology platform, businesses can now communicate faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

