8x8 : Powers Communications Platform with New Video Meeting Experience

Proven video capabilities integrated into 8x8’s cloud communications
platform to accelerate company-wide collaboration
8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading cloud
provider of voice, video, chat and contact center solutions for over one
million users worldwide, today announced its new Meetings experience
that provides compelling, friction-free video communication with voice,
chat and one-touch conferencing. 8x8 Meetings will be showcased at booth
506 at Enterprise
Connect taking place March 18-21, 2019, at the Gaylord Palms Resort
and Convention Center in Orlando.
The new 8x8 Meetings solution provides a state-of-the-art video
collaboration platform supporting voice and video on any device on the
proven 8x8 cloud-first environment, which is globally scalable with a
modern media server architecture built for WebRTC. Unique to 8x8
Meetings, users can start a video meeting with one click and can also
easily move from a chat or phone call to a video meeting. This
capability is possible because of 8x8’s purpose-built, integrated SaaS
platform that does not rely on third-party applications but instead
leverages standard communication technologies built into web browsers
and mobile operating systems.
“We use 8x8 Meetings
on mobile phones for real time debugging of robots on the production
floor. Being able to share, in real time, photos and screenshots with
the vendor’s technical support has cut in half the time it takes to get
those robots and production back online,” said Matt Baker, Corporate IT
Project Manager of Mold-Rite Plastics. “Having all of our communications
on one platform, integrated into our key systems like Salesforce, is
empowering our teams with the right communication tools and the right
information. Most importantly, we have this information at the right
time to drive faster, more relevant collaboration. We’re looking forward
to the many enhancements that are coming to Meetings which we anticipate
will bring even greater productivity and collaboration benefits.”
Recent market research highlights the importance of a well integrated
meetings solution. According to the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Meetings
Solutions,”¹ in the Strategic Planning Assumptions, “By 2022, 65% of
meeting solutions users will take advantage of SIP/VoIP-based audio
conferencing options embedded in those meeting platforms, up from 20% in
2017.” In addition, according to the Gartner “Digital Workplace
Applications Primer for 2019”2 report, “Forward-thinking
organizations are preferring UCC solutions that foster team-based
collaboration through persistent messaging and video meeting services,
in addition to baseline enterprise voice services.”
“The recent Jitsi acquisition added some of the world’s leading experts
in video communications to 8x8’s already deep technical expertise. We
are fine-tuning our product integration and are working to ensure the
8x8 Meetings solution offers a feature set that will challenge even the
perceived market leaders today,” said Dejan Deklich, EVP and Chief
Product Officer at 8x8. “We have accelerated our pace of innovation to
make certain 8x8 customers always have the best and latest video
collaboration capabilities as part of the X Series platform.”
The new 8x8 Meetings will include more than 25 additional features for
the desktop and mobile application. To further enable collaboration, 8x8
Meetings will also offer an easy to use integrated conference room
experience that combines hardware and Meetings software.
These new capabilities are expected to be available in the third quarter
of calendar year 2019. Customers interested in participating in the beta
program can contact meetingsbeta@8x8.com.
About 8x8, Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) cloud solutions help businesses transform their
customer and employee experience. With one system of engagement for
voice, video, chat and contact center and one system of intelligence on
one technology platform, businesses can now communicate faster and
smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. For additional
information, visit www.8x8.com, or
follow 8x8 on LinkedIn,
Twitter, and Facebook.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are
cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to
differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking
statements. Readers are directed to 8x8’s periodic and other reports
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a
description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
